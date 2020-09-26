10 pet-friendly dining and drinking spots for you and your furry friends

Whether you’re a dog or cat person, you can’t deny that your pet is one of your best friends – and totally your fur baby. And sometimes, all you want to do is to spend some time with them outside the home – say over a good meal or even with a drink in hand.

So, we’ve rounded up 10 dining and drinking spots to bring your furry friend out for a good time.

1. The Coastal Settlement

Transformed from remnants of a colonial-era military base, this casual dining spot is a hidden gem in the east. Tucked away in Changi, be surrounded by views of lush greenery and the vast open sea as you sit al fresco with your pet and dine on some hearty savoury brunch fare.

With a great range of wines, spirits, and specialty cocktails, The Coastal Settlemen t is also a great option for a boozy evening out.

The Coastal Settlement is located at 200 Netheravon Rd, Singapore 508529. Open Mon — Fri 10.30am — 10.30pm and Sat — Sun 8.30am — 10.30pm.

2. Wheeler’s Estate

This restaurant housed in an old-school colonial bungalow gives off major nostalgic vibes, and its 2-acre wide grounds add a peaceful, rustic touch to your next brunch outing.

Explore the greenery with your pet, and when you’re feeling peckish, nosh on brunch classics and pizzas at Wheeler’s Estate ‘s al fresco café.

Wheeler’s Estate is located at 2 Park Lane Singapore 798386 Park Ln, Singapore 798386. Open Tues — Fri 12pm — 11pm and Sat — Sun 9am — 11pm.

3. Five &2

This social enterprise bistro serves up comfort food while serving the community with its commitment to helping the marginalised and underprivileged.

Enjoy pastas, burgers, and steaks — the cornerstones of any casual diner — with an Asian twist, featuring innovative and bold flavour combinations.

Located in Punggol Park, Five&2 is a perfect option for North Easties to hit up after a scenic walk with your pets.

Five&2 is located at 97 Hougang Ave 8, Punggol Park, Singapore 538792. Open daily 4pm — 11pm.

4. Bee’s Knees

This garden café is the garden café in Singapore, situated in the vast Botanic Gardens. A family and pet-friendly establishment, this is the perfect place to take the pets (and the little ones!) and relax after a day exploring the flora and fauna of the Botanic Gardens.

With a wide-ranging menu serving up everything from light breakfast pastries to pastas and pizzas, Bee’s Knees has something for everyone.

Bee’s Knees is located at The Garage, 50 Cluny Park Rd, Singapore 257488. Open daily 8am — 10pm.

5. Baker & Cook

This artisan bakery and foodstore offers up a range of bites, many of which are made with their own artisan breads that you can also purchase and bring home. With sharing plates, a brunch selection, and a kids menu, Baker & Cook is a place for the whole family, or for a brunch date with friends and pets.

Baker & Cook ‘s pet-friendly outlets are located at Opera Estate, Chip Bee Gardens, Dempsey, Hillcrest, and Sunset Way. More details on addresses and opening hours here .

6. Deadfall

DeadFall at Barbary Coast SG Posted by Barbary Coast on Monday, December 16, 2019

Deadfall channels the spirit of the eponymous drinking holes of mid-1800s San Francisco; rough and ready, cheap and cheerful, where all are welcome. Including pets! Their vintage-inspired cocktails and extensive range of spirits promise an evening of good drinks and great company.

Deadfall is located at 16 North Canal Road, Level 01, Singapore 048828. Open Mon — Fri 3pm — 10.30pm and Sat 4.30pm — 10.30pm.

7. The Garden Slug

This old-school-style establishment serves up hearty, rustic foods to nourish the body and soul and the al fresco space is perfect for your fur baby to keep you company while you feast. If you have a sweet tooth, end off your meal with one of their sinful desserts.

As they say at The Garden Slug : eat, drink, and don’t think, because the more you weigh, the harder you are to kidnap.

The Garden Slug is located at 55 Lor L Telok Kurau, #01-59/61, Singapore 425500. Open Mon & Wed — Thur at 11.30am — 9pm, Fri 11.30am — 10pm, and Sat — Sun 9.30am — 10pm.

8. Whisk & Paddle

Tucked away in Punggol, this café might be a little ulu for some of us, but its spectacular views make it worth a visit. Enjoy views of untamed greenery around the Punggol-Serangoon reservoir with your pet as you dine on brunch staples and some seriously indulgent desserts.

Why not spend a weekend morning exploring Coney Island before unwinding at Whisk & Paddle for brunch? You’d have earned it.

Whisk & Paddle is located at 10 Tebing Lane, #01-01, Singapore 828826. Open Mon-Fri 3.30pm – 10.30pm and Sat-Sun 9.30am – 10.30pm.

9. Kontiki

If you’re looking for something unique, this nautical-themed restaurant might just be the thing for you. Its decor is a nod to its location right next to the spectacular Kallang River, making for a chic waterfront dining experience.

Take in the city skyline as you dine on American comfort classics and, for a real one-of-a-kind experience, order your draught beer in one of their Suicide Mugs.

Kontiki is located at 11 Rhu Cross, #01-02, 437440. Open Tues — Fri 3pm — 10.30pm and Sat — Sun 10am — 10.30pm.

10. RedDot BrewHouse @ Dempsey

One of Dempsey’s dining gems, this bar is perfect for lovers of beers and pets. Try a range of unique handcrafted beers created by brewmaster Ernest Ng. Its al fresco area is akin to a Bavarian biergarten, a great place to savour a pint or two with friends of the human and furry kind.

RedDot BrewHouse @ Dempsey is located at 25A Dempsey Road #01-01, Singapore 247691. Open Mon — Sat 12pm — 10.30pm and Sun 11.30am — 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.