10 places to buy cheap Christmas decorations in Singapore

marie cheng
SingSaver.com.sg

There may not be any snow in Singapore, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still feel like a winter wonderland during the Christmas season.

To pull that off, though, you’ll need to unleash your inner artist and spruce up your home up with festive decals and decorations. 

Don’t worry about blowing your budget with an actual tree though.

There’s plenty of artificial ones out there with much more reasonable price tags or, better still, turn your house plant into a Christmas tree and decorate it to make it an eco-friendly Merry Christmas. 

In fact, it is possible to snag trinkets, tinsel and other Christmas-themed tchotchkes and figurines for less than a dollar.

Here’s the lowdown on where to go for the cheapest Christmas decorations in Singapore.  

CHEAPEST CHRISTMAS DECORATION SHOPS IN SINGAPORE

Shop Location Price 
Masons Home Decor 39A Jalan Pemimpin, #03-01C, Singapore 577183 From $0.75 (for decorations), and $14.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co 801 Geylang Road, Singapore 389681 Around $10 (for ornament sets) 
Juz My Party by Yeo GM Trading 113 Eunos Avenue 3, Gordon Industrial Building #06-02/03, Singapore 409838 From $3 (for ornament sets)
Hsen Global Pte Ltd 103 Kallang Avenue, AIS Industrial Building #01-01, Singapore 339504 From $0.20 (for decorations)
Henry Christmas Wholesaler 734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645 Around $10 (for ornament sets)
Daiso Islandwide $2 (for decorations)
Spotlight 68 Orchard Road Level 5, Singapore 238839 From $1.75 (for decorations)
Giant Islandwide From $3.90 (for decorations), and $9.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
IKEA 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764 From $1.90 (for ornament sets), and $19.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
Crate & Barrel 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #04-21/22, Singapore 238801 From 2.50 (for decorations)

1. MASONS HOME DECOR

Not just a furniture store, Masons Home Decor is also known as a go-to Christmas retailer, thanks to its staggeringly value-for-money merchandise.

A string of fairy lights, for instance, can cost as low as $0.75.

If you’re willing to settle for a simple Christmas tree, this store sells artificial ones, standing at six feet tall, for $14.90.

You’ll also find sets of 24 baubles at $6.90 each, and an array of tree picks and tree toppers starting from $3.90. 

Address: 39A Jalan Pemimpin, #03-01C, Singapore 577183

Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 9618 3746

Price: From $0.75 (for decorations), and $14.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)

2. LIM HOCK SWEE CHRISTMAS TREE & DECORATIONS TRADING CO

A modest, little store along Geylang Road, Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co (as its name suggests) specialises in seasonal decor.

Bursting with technicolour knick knacks, the homespun shophouse offers a diversity of eccentric baubles, ornamental pine cones, garlands, inflatable snowmen, banners and Christmas trees.

For an average set of ornaments, the price hovers around $10, while banners go for about $18 each. 

Address: 801 Geylang Road, Singapore 389681

Opening hours: 10am to 8.30pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6744 2266

Price: Around $10 (for ornament sets) 

3. JUZ MY PARTY BY YEO GM TRADING

Juz My Party by Yeo GM Trading is a treasure trove of silly props and party supplies.

As the festive season approaches, however, its inventory of ornaments and sparkly garlands (priced around $3) will start to take over the store.

Opened in 1990, the long-standing boutique also offers 3D Christmas stockings, a fun addition to any home that features pop-up Christmas characters. 

Address: 113 Eunos Avenue 3, Gordon Industrial Building #06-02/03, Singapore 409838

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 5pm (Sunday)

Contact: +65 6295 5545

Price: From $3 (for ornament sets)

4. HSEN GLOBAL PTE LTD

Perhaps the cheapest retailer of Christmas decorations is Hsen Global Pte Ltd, a nondescript venue tucked away in an industrial estate.

It may be more of a challenge to locate, but the reward is unparalleled.

Think decorative pine cones for the price of $0.20, plush Christmas-themed decor at $0.50, festive decals at $1, and six-piece bauble sets that go for $1.50. It’s a budget shopper’s Christmas paradise.

Address: 103 Kallang Avenue, AIS Industrial Building #01-01, Singapore 339504

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 4pm (Saturday)

Contact: +65 6299 5510

Price: From $0.20 (for decorations)

5. HENRY CHRISTMAS WHOLESALER 

Located around the corner from Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co is Henry Christmas Wholesaler, which offers discounts if you buy in bulk.

Even if you don’t need that many ornaments, you could always rally a few friends to share the loot.

Expect a dazzling assortment of tinsel, mini figurines, and winter ornaments.

Here, you could get a pack of five small sculptures or a set of 24 baubles for about $10.  

Address: 734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645

Opening hours: 10.30am to 9.30pm (Daily) 

Contact: +65 9233 0292

Price: Around $10 (for ornament sets)

6. DAISO

Everyone’s favourite department store where every item costs just $2, Daiso is an undeniable haven for bargain hunters.

Mosey over to its Christmas section for endless goodies to choose from. Whether you’re looking for wreaths, DIY Christmas tree kits, gel decals or Santa Claus puppets, Daiso’s got you covered.

The best part is, it’s easily accessible with plenty of outlets dotting the country. 

Address: Islandwide

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6566 9585

Price: $2 (for decorations)

7. SPOTLIGHT

Like Daiso, Spotlight offers products across diverse categories from kitchenware to bathroom accessories.

Its specialty, however, is craft supplies.

Besides your everyday essentials, this retailer stocks Christmas stockings, Christmas trees, and DIY wreaths as well, perfect for folks that get a kick out of hands-on activities.

It’s generous with discounts too, so prices can fall below $2 for a shiny garland. 

Address: 68 Orchard Road Level 5, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6733 9808

Price: From $1.75 (for decorations)

8. GIANT

This 24-hour hypermarket is another hotbed for penny pinchers.

Move past the grocery aisles and you’ll find a sizeable section of seasonal decorations. Get a can of snow spray for $3.90, a faux tree for $9.90 or a 40-piece box of mixed ornaments for $19.90.

What’s more, it is offering Christmas promotions from till 12 December 2019 in the form of up to 66 per cent off on select items. Present your UOB Delight Card or POSB PAssion card for further discounts. 

Address: Islandwide

Opening hours: 24 hours

Contact: +65 1800 891 8100

Price: From $3.90 (for decorations), and $9.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)

9. IKEA

Winter has descended upon IKEA and brought forth a medley of decorative items for the incoming slew of Christmas shoppers.

Known for its stylish yet affordable Scandinavian-style furniture and home accessories, IKEA doesn’t disappoint in the festive department either.

Among its most value-for-money products include a 140cm artificial Christmas tree ($19.90), a pack of seven hanging Christmas tree ornaments ($1.90), and a pack of 12 red baubles ($2.90).

Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Sunday to Thursday), 10am to 11pm (Friday and Saturday)

Contact: +65 6786 6868

Price: From $1.90 (for ornament sets), and $19.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)

10. CRATE & BARREL

For fancier options, Crate & Barrel offers glass drop ornaments, adorable hand-knit bibelots, ceramic Christmas trees, and exquisite berry wreaths that add a rustic touch to any interior.

Its more affordable range of decorations include individual ornaments priced at $2.50, and garlands that start from $7.50. 

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #04-21/22, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6634 8488

Price: From 2.50 (for decorations)

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg

More about
Lifestyle Christmas christmas 2019

