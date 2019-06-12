10 places to buy cheap Christmas decorations in Singapore

There may not be any snow in Singapore, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still feel like a winter wonderland during the Christmas season.
To pull that off, though, you’ll need to unleash your inner artist and spruce up your home up with festive decals and decorations.
Don’t worry about blowing your budget with an actual tree though.
There’s plenty of artificial ones out there with much more reasonable price tags or, better still, turn your house plant into a Christmas tree and decorate it to make it an eco-friendly Merry Christmas.
In fact, it is possible to snag trinkets, tinsel and other Christmas-themed tchotchkes and figurines for less than a dollar.
Here’s the lowdown on where to go for the cheapest Christmas decorations in Singapore.
CHEAPEST CHRISTMAS DECORATION SHOPS IN SINGAPORE
|Shop
|Location
|Price
|Masons Home Decor
|39A Jalan Pemimpin, #03-01C, Singapore 577183
|From $0.75 (for decorations), and $14.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
|Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co
|801 Geylang Road, Singapore 389681
|Around $10 (for ornament sets)
|Juz My Party by Yeo GM Trading
|113 Eunos Avenue 3, Gordon Industrial Building #06-02/03, Singapore 409838
|From $3 (for ornament sets)
|Hsen Global Pte Ltd
|103 Kallang Avenue, AIS Industrial Building #01-01, Singapore 339504
|From $0.20 (for decorations)
|Henry Christmas Wholesaler
|734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645
|Around $10 (for ornament sets)
|Daiso
|Islandwide
|$2 (for decorations)
|Spotlight
|68 Orchard Road Level 5, Singapore 238839
|From $1.75 (for decorations)
|Giant
|Islandwide
|From $3.90 (for decorations), and $9.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
|IKEA
|60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764
|From $1.90 (for ornament sets), and $19.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
|Crate & Barrel
|2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #04-21/22, Singapore 238801
|From 2.50 (for decorations)
1. MASONS HOME DECOR
Not just a furniture store, Masons Home Decor is also known as a go-to Christmas retailer, thanks to its staggeringly value-for-money merchandise.
A string of fairy lights, for instance, can cost as low as $0.75.
If you’re willing to settle for a simple Christmas tree, this store sells artificial ones, standing at six feet tall, for $14.90.
You’ll also find sets of 24 baubles at $6.90 each, and an array of tree picks and tree toppers starting from $3.90.
Address: 39A Jalan Pemimpin, #03-01C, Singapore 577183
Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 9618 3746
Price: From $0.75 (for decorations), and $14.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
2. LIM HOCK SWEE CHRISTMAS TREE & DECORATIONS TRADING CO
A modest, little store along Geylang Road, Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co (as its name suggests) specialises in seasonal decor.
Bursting with technicolour knick knacks, the homespun shophouse offers a diversity of eccentric baubles, ornamental pine cones, garlands, inflatable snowmen, banners and Christmas trees.
For an average set of ornaments, the price hovers around $10, while banners go for about $18 each.
Address: 801 Geylang Road, Singapore 389681
Opening hours: 10am to 8.30pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 6744 2266
Price: Around $10 (for ornament sets)
3. JUZ MY PARTY BY YEO GM TRADING
Juz My Party by Yeo GM Trading is a treasure trove of silly props and party supplies.
As the festive season approaches, however, its inventory of ornaments and sparkly garlands (priced around $3) will start to take over the store.
Opened in 1990, the long-standing boutique also offers 3D Christmas stockings, a fun addition to any home that features pop-up Christmas characters.
Address: 113 Eunos Avenue 3, Gordon Industrial Building #06-02/03, Singapore 409838
Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 5pm (Sunday)
Contact: +65 6295 5545
Price: From $3 (for ornament sets)
4. HSEN GLOBAL PTE LTD
Perhaps the cheapest retailer of Christmas decorations is Hsen Global Pte Ltd, a nondescript venue tucked away in an industrial estate.
It may be more of a challenge to locate, but the reward is unparalleled.
Think decorative pine cones for the price of $0.20, plush Christmas-themed decor at $0.50, festive decals at $1, and six-piece bauble sets that go for $1.50. It’s a budget shopper’s Christmas paradise.
Address: 103 Kallang Avenue, AIS Industrial Building #01-01, Singapore 339504
Opening hours: 9am to 6pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 4pm (Saturday)
Contact: +65 6299 5510
Price: From $0.20 (for decorations)
5. HENRY CHRISTMAS WHOLESALER
Located around the corner from Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co is Henry Christmas Wholesaler, which offers discounts if you buy in bulk.
Address: 734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645
Opening hours: 10.30am to 9.30pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 9233 0292
Price: Around $10 (for ornament sets)
Even if you don’t need that many ornaments, you could always rally a few friends to share the loot.
Expect a dazzling assortment of tinsel, mini figurines, and winter ornaments.
Here, you could get a pack of five small sculptures or a set of 24 baubles for about $10.
Address: 734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645
Opening hours: 10.30am to 9.30pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 9233 0292
Price: Around $10 (for ornament sets)
6. DAISO
Everyone’s favourite department store where every item costs just $2, Daiso is an undeniable haven for bargain hunters.
Mosey over to its Christmas section for endless goodies to choose from. Whether you’re looking for wreaths, DIY Christmas tree kits, gel decals or Santa Claus puppets, Daiso’s got you covered.
The best part is, it’s easily accessible with plenty of outlets dotting the country.
Address: Islandwide
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 6566 9585
Price: $2 (for decorations)
7. SPOTLIGHT
Like Daiso, Spotlight offers products across diverse categories from kitchenware to bathroom accessories.
Its specialty, however, is craft supplies.
Besides your everyday essentials, this retailer stocks Christmas stockings, Christmas trees, and DIY wreaths as well, perfect for folks that get a kick out of hands-on activities.
It’s generous with discounts too, so prices can fall below $2 for a shiny garland.
Address: 68 Orchard Road Level 5, Singapore 238839
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 6733 9808
Price: From $1.75 (for decorations)
8. GIANT
This 24-hour hypermarket is another hotbed for penny pinchers.
Move past the grocery aisles and you’ll find a sizeable section of seasonal decorations. Get a can of snow spray for $3.90, a faux tree for $9.90 or a 40-piece box of mixed ornaments for $19.90.
What’s more, it is offering Christmas promotions from till 12 December 2019 in the form of up to 66 per cent off on select items. Present your UOB Delight Card or POSB PAssion card for further discounts.
Address: Islandwide
Opening hours: 24 hours
Contact: +65 1800 891 8100
Price: From $3.90 (for decorations), and $9.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
9. IKEA
Winter has descended upon IKEA and brought forth a medley of decorative items for the incoming slew of Christmas shoppers.
Known for its stylish yet affordable Scandinavian-style furniture and home accessories, IKEA doesn’t disappoint in the festive department either.
Among its most value-for-money products include a 140cm artificial Christmas tree ($19.90), a pack of seven hanging Christmas tree ornaments ($1.90), and a pack of 12 red baubles ($2.90).
Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Sunday to Thursday), 10am to 11pm (Friday and Saturday)
Contact: +65 6786 6868
Price: From $1.90 (for ornament sets), and $19.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)
10. CRATE & BARREL
For fancier options, Crate & Barrel offers glass drop ornaments, adorable hand-knit bibelots, ceramic Christmas trees, and exquisite berry wreaths that add a rustic touch to any interior.
Its more affordable range of decorations include individual ornaments priced at $2.50, and garlands that start from $7.50.
Address: 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #04-21/22, Singapore 238801
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 6634 8488
Price: From 2.50 (for decorations)
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.