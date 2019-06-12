10 places to buy cheap Christmas decorations in Singapore

There may not be any snow in Singapore, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still feel like a winter wonderland during the Christmas season.

To pull that off, though, you’ll need to unleash your inner artist and spruce up your home up with festive decals and decorations.

Don’t worry about blowing your budget with an actual tree though.

There’s plenty of artificial ones out there with much more reasonable price tags or, better still, turn your house plant into a Christmas tree and decorate it to make it an eco-friendly Merry Christmas.

In fact, it is possible to snag trinkets, tinsel and other Christmas-themed tchotchkes and figurines for less than a dollar.

Here’s the lowdown on where to go for the cheapest Christmas decorations in Singapore.

CHEAPEST CHRISTMAS DECORATION SHOPS IN SINGAPORE

Shop Location Price Masons Home Decor 39A Jalan Pemimpin, #03-01C, Singapore 577183 From $0.75 (for decorations), and $14.90 (for artificial Christmas trees) Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co 801 Geylang Road, Singapore 389681 Around $10 (for ornament sets) Juz My Party by Yeo GM Trading 113 Eunos Avenue 3, Gordon Industrial Building #06-02/03, Singapore 409838 From $3 (for ornament sets) Hsen Global Pte Ltd 103 Kallang Avenue, AIS Industrial Building #01-01, Singapore 339504 From $0.20 (for decorations) Henry Christmas Wholesaler 734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645 Around $10 (for ornament sets) Daiso Islandwide $2 (for decorations) Spotlight 68 Orchard Road Level 5, Singapore 238839 From $1.75 (for decorations) Giant Islandwide From $3.90 (for decorations), and $9.90 (for artificial Christmas trees) IKEA 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764 From $1.90 (for ornament sets), and $19.90 (for artificial Christmas trees) Crate & Barrel 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #04-21/22, Singapore 238801 From 2.50 (for decorations)

1. MASONS HOME DECOR

Not just a furniture store, Masons Home Decor is also known as a go-to Christmas retailer, thanks to its staggeringly value-for-money merchandise.

A string of fairy lights, for instance, can cost as low as $0.75.

If you’re willing to settle for a simple Christmas tree, this store sells artificial ones, standing at six feet tall, for $14.90.

You’ll also find sets of 24 baubles at $6.90 each, and an array of tree picks and tree toppers starting from $3.90.

Address: 39A Jalan Pemimpin, #03-01C, Singapore 577183

Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 9618 3746

Price: From $0.75 (for decorations), and $14.90 (for artificial Christmas trees)

2. LIM HOCK SWEE CHRISTMAS TREE & DECORATIONS TRADING CO

A modest, little store along Geylang Road, Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co (as its name suggests) specialises in seasonal decor.

Bursting with technicolour knick knacks, the homespun shophouse offers a diversity of eccentric baubles, ornamental pine cones, garlands, inflatable snowmen, banners and Christmas trees.

For an average set of ornaments, the price hovers around $10, while banners go for about $18 each.

Address: 801 Geylang Road, Singapore 389681

Opening hours: 10am to 8.30pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6744 2266

Price: Around $10 (for ornament sets)

3. JUZ MY PARTY BY YEO GM TRADING

Juz My Party by Yeo GM Trading is a treasure trove of silly props and party supplies.

As the festive season approaches, however, its inventory of ornaments and sparkly garlands (priced around $3) will start to take over the store.

Opened in 1990, the long-standing boutique also offers 3D Christmas stockings, a fun addition to any home that features pop-up Christmas characters.

Address: 113 Eunos Avenue 3, Gordon Industrial Building #06-02/03, Singapore 409838

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 5pm (Sunday)

Contact: +65 6295 5545

Price: From $3 (for ornament sets)

4. HSEN GLOBAL PTE LTD

Perhaps the cheapest retailer of Christmas decorations is Hsen Global Pte Ltd, a nondescript venue tucked away in an industrial estate.

It may be more of a challenge to locate, but the reward is unparalleled.

Think decorative pine cones for the price of $0.20, plush Christmas-themed decor at $0.50, festive decals at $1, and six-piece bauble sets that go for $1.50. It’s a budget shopper’s Christmas paradise.

Address: 103 Kallang Avenue, AIS Industrial Building #01-01, Singapore 339504

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 4pm (Saturday)

Contact: +65 6299 5510

Price: From $0.20 (for decorations)

5. HENRY CHRISTMAS WHOLESALER

Located around the corner from Lim Hock Swee Christmas Tree & Decorations Trading Co is Henry Christmas Wholesaler, which offers discounts if you buy in bulk.