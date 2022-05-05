10 places to get flowers and dessert gift bundles under $135 for Mother's Day

Indulge in the taste of spring with these pretty-in-pink, strawberry-flavoured treats – which run the gamut from cakes and tarts to lamingtons and ice cream.

The start of spring – which brings about warmer weather and sunnier days – is the perfect time to indulge in fresh and fruity flavours. And while we don’t get to experience the four seasons here in perpetually hot and humid Singapore, we’ll take any excuse to treat ourselves to scrumptious desserts.

Whether you’re partial to the taste of strawberry cheesecake, need to beat the heat with creamy strawberry gelato or want nothing more than to sink your teeth into a donut filled with velvety strawberry compote, we’ve rounded up some delights from the island’s best dessert purveyors that highlight the beloved flavour. Read on to check them out.

Strawberry tart from Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Run by one of Singapore’s premier pastry chefs, Tarte by Cheryl Koh offers tarts in a range of decadent seasonal flavours.

But rather than get your items to-go, why not dine-in at the café and sample this beautiful desert: A golden-brown crust filled with zesty yuzu cream and topped with premium Korean strawberries, plus a drizzle of homemade strawberry coulis to finish. Be sure to snap a photo of the picture-perfect treat before digging in.

1 Scotts Road, #02-05, Singapore 228208, +65 6235 3225

252 North Bridge Road, #B1-46, Singapore 179103, +65 6235 3225

Strawberry Lamington from Baker & Cook

Lamingtons – which are typically large squares of butter- or vanilla-flavoured sponge cake dipped in icing and smothered in desiccated coconut – are one of Australia’s most well-known desserts.

You can get them at Baker & Cook, which specialises in creations from the Land Down Under. Their strawberry lamington is a moist, sweet and slightly tangy delight, with the fragrant desiccated coconut pairing wonderfully with the fruity berry notes.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

Strawberry shortcake from Nesuto

Nesuto is famous for its gorgeous cakes, and one of their most popular items is the strawberry shortcake – which you’ll need to pre-order at least 48 hours in advance.

It has alternating layers of vanilla soufflé sponge cake and fresh strawberries folded into a velvety vanilla mascarpone Chantilly cream. Only fresh vanilla pods are used, and the cake is finished with edible gold flakes – making it perfect for a special occasion.

53 Tras Street, #01-01, Singapore 078992, +65 6980 5977

Strawberry white chocolate mochi from Mini One

If you’re running errands in town and need a strawberry-flavoured pick-me-up, then pay a visit to Mini One at Takashimaya’s basement food hall.

These adorable, bite-sized bakes consist of a chewy piece of strawberry mochi studded with tiny bits of caramelised white chocolate. There’s a strong strawberry fragrance, and the flavours complement each other well. We challenge you not to scarf down the entire packet all at once.

391 Orchard Road, Takashimaya Basement 2, Singapore 238872

Strawberry basil gelato from Birds of Paradise

Homegrown gelato purveyor Birds of Paradise pairs classic flavours with aromatic botanicals, and their strawberry basil gelato remains an evergreen favourite years after it first launched.

The creamy dessert elevates the basic strawberry flavour profile with the addition of basil for a fresh, fruity and herbaceous delight. Order a scoop – or two – on their signature thyme waffle cone to beat the heat on a sunny afternoon.

63 East Coast Road, #01-05, Singapore 428776, +65 9678 6092

78 Airport Boulevard, #01-214/215/216, Singapore 819666, +65 9757 9892

53 Craig Road, #01-01, Singapore 089691, +65 9823 4091

Strawberry soufflé from Flor Pâtisserie

For Japanese-style cakes that are almost too pretty to eat, there’s Flor Pâtisserie, which now has three outlets. It does two equally scrumptious strawberry desserts: a strawberry shortcake and, our personal favourite, a strawberry soufflé.

The latter is a light and spongy cheesecake – made by hand-kneading egg yolks into cream cheese to ensure a smooth consistency – topped with fresh strawberries that are glazed for a glistening finish.

2 Duxton Hill, #01-01, Singapore 089588, +65 6223 8628

53 Upper East Coast Road, Singapore 455214, +65 6974 9885

13 Stamford Road, #01-11, Singapore 178905, +65 8951 7488

Eton Mess from The English House by Marco Pierre White

Specialising in traditional British fare, The English House by Marco Pierre White extends this philosophy to the dessert menu – on which you’ll find the Eton Mess.

This is a beloved British pudding composed of fresh strawberries, crisp meringue and airy whipped cream that’ve been combined together in a bowl. The version here includes raspberries, and is finished with compote and vanilla ice cream, making for a sweet end to your meal.

28 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238972, +65 6545 4055

Summerberries donut from The Fat Kid Bakery

Everyone loves a good old-fashioned donut piped with tart strawberry compote. To sample one with a twist, nab the Summerberries donut from standout joint The Fat Kid Bakery.

It’s stuffed with ample filling made from tart and juicy berries, and is perfect for those who want a more sour take on the dessert. They also used to offer a to-die-for strawberry shortcake donut, which they’ll hopefully bring back soon.

7 Ang Mo Kio Street 66, #01-07, Singapore 567708, +65 8836 4833

Strawberry ice cream from Kind Kones

Don’t consume dairy but still want to cool down with some strawberry ice cream? Well, you’re in luck. At Kind Kones, you’ll discover a myriad of all-natural, vegan frozen desserts that are made with absolutely zero dairy products.

The strawberry ice cream uses a base of coconut milk, which is mixed with Belgian strawberries, banana and raw cane sugar to create a luscious concoction. Other yummy fruit-centric flavours include watermelon strawberry mint and passionfruit.

583 Orchard Road, #B1-27, Singapore 238884, +65 9010 8557

290 Orchard Road, #B1-15, Singapore 238859, +65 9729 9131

Strawberry Caprese from 2am Dessert Bar

Helmed by Janice Wong, perhaps Singapore’s most popular pastry chef, 2am Dessert Bar is no ordinary establishment. Instead, its offerings are works of art on a plate: including the signature Strawberry Caprese.

This eye-catching confection is composed of strawberry ice cream that’s been moulded into a thick disc and crowned with a raspberry puff, fresh and pickled strawberries, chartreuse jelly, lavender marshmallows and a drizzle of bright-red strawberry sauce.

21A Lorong Liput, Singapore 277733, +65 6291 9727

