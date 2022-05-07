10 places to get flowers and dessert gift bundles under $135 for Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to get your gifts ready to show some appreciation to Mum. Flowers and sweet treats are both great ways to say thank you. If you’re struggling to decide which to go with, or just want to pamper your mum a little more, why not get her both?

Whether you’re looking to treat Mum to cakes, macarons, or bird’s nest, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to get bouquet-and-dessert gift bundles in Singapore, all with options under $135.

Windflower Florist x Zee & Elle Bundle, $128

Choose from three beautiful bouquet designs from Windflower Florist. If you’d like to get fresh flowers, take your pick between Smitten – which has pastel pink roses – or Bright Smile – which has a cheerful yellow sunflower. Or, if you’d prefer a preserved flower bouquet that’ll last a long while, go with the Eternal Pink.

The bundle also includes a cake from Zee & Elle. Chocolate-lovers are sure to enjoy the delectable Chocolate Cherry. Alternatively, for something a little lighter, go with the Honey Yuzu cake.

You can even choose to add on a bottle of wine or champagne to complete your Mother’s Day celebration.

Whyzee 6-inch Cake & Flower Bundle, from $67.90

With 12 cake flavours and 21 bouquet designs to choose from, you’re sure to be able to pick out Mum’s favourites from the options available. Whyzee’s cakes are freshly baked, with no preservatives added. Their flowers are also air-flown daily, so you can be confident they’re fresh.

Prices for the 6-inch cake and flower bundle range from $67.90 to $191.90, depending on the size and design of the bouquet you select. If you want a larger cake, they also have an 8-inch, 9-inch, and premium cake bundle.

If you’re in a rush to get gifts, Whyzee offers same-day delivery on a 3-hour time slot basis, so you’ll be able to get your cake and flowers delivered within about four hours.

Order it here.

Order it here. Orders have to be made at least four days in advance.

Xpressflower Gracious Wellness Hamper, $118

If you prefer to get a dessert that’s healthier and more traditional, Xpressflower’s Gracious Wellness hamper comes with six bottles of Eu Yan Sang bird’s nest.

The hamper also includes vibrant orange carnations and gerberas which will definitely brighten up your mum’s day. Plus, carnations are classic Mother’s Day flowers, so you can’t go wrong with a basket of them.

Order it here.

24Hrs City Florist Cake and Flower Bundle, $109

PHOTO: 24hrscityflorist

A bouquet of delicate peach and white roses is a classic choice that’s both timeless and well-loved.

This bundle also includes an exclusive set of pastries from Teapaca & Co. Delight your mum with delicious matcha cheesecake brownies and refreshing honey lemon madeleines with pineapple.

Order it here. Order must be placed by 6 May 2022 for Mother’s Day delivery or collection.

The White Ombre Large Cake Pop Bouquet, $88

Here’s a creative take on a bouquet and cake bundle. The White Ombre’s Mother’s Day cake pop bouquet features six individually wrapped cake pops amidst beautiful flowers, assembled into a sweet bouquet. The cake pops are made with no nuts, no pork and lard, and no alcohol.

If you’re looking for something smaller, they also offer small cake pop bouquets ($58) with three cake pops.

Order it here. For last minute orders (less than 3 days), you’ll have to call and check for availability first.

Cornwall Flowers Macaron Flower Box, $98

Cornwall Flowers is run by an accomplished Korean florist who studied at the American Floral Art School and has over 10 years of experience, so you can be sure that their gorgeous floral arrangements will wow your mum.

Plus, the box also includes six of TWG’s signature tea-infused handcrafted macarons – a delightful sweet treat to express your love on Mother’s Day.

Order it here.

Hummings 6-piece Macarons Gift Set, $45

PHOTO: Humming Flowers & Gifts

Sunflowers symbolise positivity, loyalty, and unconditional love, so they make for great Mother’s Day flowers. Plus, with their vibrant, cheerful colour, they’ll surely bring a smile to your mum’s face.

This gift set also comes with a box of six pastel-coloured macarons from AnnaBella Patisserie. Not only are they beautiful to look at, they’re also delightfully light without being too sweet. The macarons are also halal-certified.

Order it here.

Locaba x Urban Meadow Flowers Gift Packages, from $132

PHOTO: Locaba

For the health-conscious, Locaba’s cakes are ketogenic, low-carb, healthily-sugared, gluten-free, and diabetic-friendly. Choose from four of their most popular flavours: lemon cheesecake, strawberry chocolate cake, tiramisu, or vegan dark chocolate raspberry cake.

You’ll also get a surprise bouquet of medium blooms from Urban Meadow Flowers, wrapped beautifully in kraft brown paper for that rustic charm.

The cake and bouquet gift packages cost between $132 to $140, depending on the flavour of the cake.

Order them here.

Far East Flora Bundles, from $63.90

Far East Flora is one of the most well-known brands for anything flower or plant-related in Singapore, so you can be sure that their flowers are of the highest quality.

They offer a range of gift bundles with different types of desserts – from ice cream, to Famous Amos cookies, to cakes from multiple popular brands. Such brands include The Pine Garden and Edith Patisserie. They also have gluten-free and halal options available.

Order them here.

Ferns N Petals Bundles, from $59

Ferns N Petals offers 46 different gift bundles, so you’ll definitely be able to find one that Mum will love. Their flower options include classic bouquets, flower boxes, and preserved flowers in glass domes. For desserts, they offer a variety of different cakes, as well as a berry tart.

Order them here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.