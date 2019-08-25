10 Places To Go For Plus-Size Swimwear And Activewear

The body inclusivity movement has been steadily picking up steam worldwide, but despite the knowledge and acknowledgement that our body types are indeed beautifully diverse, and that larger girls also deserve stylish togs, plus-size clothing that is not shapeless or all-black are still hard to find unless you know exactly where to look.

And especially if you are a curvy girl who swims or works out, we are betting there is a good chance you need a decent wardrobe of beachwear and workout gear (after all, getting to wear cute sportswear is usually half the motivation for working out), and do not have the time to scour stores - online or offline - for flattering ones that also fit your body shape.

That is why below, we've rounded up 10 brands that sell stylish and flattering swimwear and activewear especially for you, the curvy girl, so you don't have to waste time seeking them out yourselves.

1. ASOS CURVE

ASOS Curve's activewear selection mostly comprises of products from Nike and its house brand ASOS 4505, but the range is surprisingly extensive. Besides the usual tank tops, leggings and sports bras, there also ski jackets, salopettes, and jumpsuits, in case you ever need to stock up on gear for a ski trip.

Skip the dri-fit and try the ASOS DESIGN Curve Tracksuit in Monogram Print, $37.05, to add a touch of street to your next gym sesh.

2. H&M+

If you want your swimwear understated and minimalist, H&M is the place to go. While the retailer is normally known for its bang-on-trend apparel, its plus-size swimwear range reminds us of its sister brand Cos, which is better known for its timeless, low-key designs.

Our pick (pictured above) is a one-piece with a classic wrapover front. It also comes in navy, chilli red, and a dark grey tropical print. The H&M+ Shaping Swimsuit, $49.99, is also fully lined and designed to sculpt the tummy, back and seat.

3. JUNAROSE AT ZALORA

Amongst multi-brand e-tailer Zalora's ever-growing range of brands is Danish brand Junarose, a gem for curvier girls. While the plus-size fashion label has apparel as its main focus, it also has a small selection of swimwear ranging from bikinis to one-pieces, all designed to flatter the curvy girl.

We love the Junarose Plus Size Samara Soffi Bikini Top, $29.90, for its cheery floral print and halter neck design.

4. MARKS & SPECNER

Marks & Spencer has always been known for being one of the most size-inclusive brands around, with its regular apparel range already stocking sizes up to UK 24. Early last year, the Brit high street giant upped its cred with Curve, its new plus-size line, with sizes ranging from UK 18 to 32.

Its swimwear selection currently has sizes up to UK 28, and (regardless of size) also comes with the brand's Secret Slimming technology, which sculpts and hugs curves in all the right places for a more flattering fit - a benefit we could all use. Our vote goes to the Marks & Spencer Secret Slimming Non-Wired Plunge Swimsuit, $79.90, for its eye-catching geometric print.

5. VIVRE ACTIVEWEAR

Local brand Vivre Activewear is known for its Asian-fit sportswear, where design is as much of a priority as function. For example, its Sculpt Active Sports Bra comes with a unique strappy back detail, which, on top of being eye-catching, also helps to reduce pressure on the shoulders, provide support, and cool the wearer down quickly after a workout.

The brand stocks sizes up to XL, so curvy girls have an avenue to both buy unique activewear and #supportlocal too.

6. TORRID

American retail chain Torrid specialises in trendy, plus-size clothing, which means its collection of plus-size swimwear and activewear is also the most extensive amongst other brands on this list. Its designs lean towards girly, featuring plenty of florals, crochet, and swimwear with ruffles or skirts, but these are also balanced by a good mix of plain, solid-colour options.

The brand also does frequent collaborations to keep things interesting, like one with Disney, resulting in the creamy swimwear set (Torrid Disney Belle Strappy Bikini Top, $68.90) pictured above that is inspired by Belle and her ballgown.

7. UNIQLO

Uniqlo prides itself on offering high-quality, essential basics for everyone, which means the fact that its activewear collection is available in sizes up to XXL shouldn't come as a surprise for anyone. And because it has built its brand around innovation in fabric technology, buying activewear from Uniqlo also means you are getting a high-tech product made of either the brand's Airism or UV Cut fabric, which allows extra breathability and protects skin from UV rays respectively.

Try the Uniqlo Women Airism Bra Camisole, $19.90, which is moisture-wicking, anti-microbial and anti-odour, and it also keeps you cool when you're at a hot yoga class.

8. UNDER ARMOUR

Many fitness enthusiasts swear allegiance to this American sportswear company, and we are hardly surprised by that. Created by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, the brand is known for its light-as-air and smooth apparel that keeps you cool and dry. It also has a clean-cut, minimalist aesthetic that doesn't compromise on style. Best of all, Under Armour's apparel here follows US cutting, so it's super comfortable for those with a fuller figure.

Under Armour carries everything from T-shirts to tanks to sports bras, to shorts and underwear, with many designs going up to size XL, and some, XXL. Our pick goes to the Women's UA RUSH™ Short Sleeve top, $79, which is breathable, silky soft, and doesn't cling too tightly to the skin. Under Armour's upcoming Fall / Winter 2019 collection will also have a new Misty Copeland's collection which features a fun colour palette and flattering designs (we spotted a crop top and leggings ensemble that sported cool weaves and mesh detail), so you might want to look out for that.

9. THE UNLIMITED COMPANY

This online store - that's specially catered to those with a fuller figure - stocks trendy, vibrant offerings from four brands - US brand My Manifesta, San Francisco-based Rainbeau Curves, British brand State of Mind and UK-based brand TLC Sport. Pieces are colourful, fun and stylish, and help its wearer to, like they say, "#moveunlimited." Try the Eva Print Tank, $65, that sports a strappy back, a psychedelic pattern and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry. Great for yoga or CrossFit sessions.

10. COTTON ON

Since 2007 when it first arrived in Singapore, Cotton On has had all our backs for cheap-yet-chic apparel, lingerie and activewear. And the Aussie brand does not discriminate against plus-sized shoppers too - its swimwear and activewear lines have sizes up to XL, with its basic leggings and bike shorts even going up to 3XL, so every girl can own a set of workout gear regardless of her body shape.

Try the Cotton On Crop Twist Front Tank, $19.99, for a chic workout top with a literal twist - a departure from the usual tanks and tees.