10 places in Singapore for mouth-watering nasi lemak

Nasi lemak is a crowd-favourite delight that’s beloved by Singaporeans, and the city-state has no shortage of establishments offering their take on the meal.

The Malay dish’s origins can purportedly be traced back to Kuala Lumpur, where it was formerly wrapped in banana leaves and sold – albeit in smaller portions compared to today – by vendors who ventured from door-to-door.

While this selection is by no means exhaustive, and we’re sure to have left out some of your favourites, here are a few nasi lemak spots where you can tuck into the moreish dish. Some cook it the traditional way, while others add a fusion twist. Regardless, it’s sure to satisfy your hungry stomach.

Ponggol Nasi Lemak

This famous nasi lemak establishment boasts an illustrious history, having been plying hungry diners with its signature recipe since 1979.

The rice is soft and fluffy, with a strong whiff of coconut, and the fried chicken is appropriately crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. There’s also a fried egg that has a perfectly runny yolk. We’re big fans of the sambal, which achieves an ideal sweet-spicy-umami balance.

371 Jalan Besar, #01-01, Singapore 208998, +65 6293 0020

Dickson Nasi Lemak

The recently opened Dickson Nasi Lemak – a takeaway-only joint that’s set up shop in the Katong area – has been getting rave reviews since its opening, and serves stellar boxes of Malaysian-style nasi lemak.

Their Ayam Goreng Berempah offers fragrant rice, an expertly deep-fried piece of tender chicken that’s been marinated in aromatic spices and a tub of signature sambal that contains 18 different ingredients and has a great depth of flavour.

320 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427571

Selera Rasa Nasi Lemak

Adam Road Food Centre is home to a bevy of top-notch nasi lemak stalls, including the Halal-certified Selera Rasa Nasi Lemak. We recommend going for the Royal Rumble: a plate piled high with coconut rice, fried chicken, a fried egg, fried fish, begedil, cucumber slices, piquant sambal – which has a lovely sweet undertone – and crunchy ikan bilis. You’re bound to be greeted by a long queue, but we promise you it’s worth the wait.

2 Adam Road, #01-02, Singapore 289876, +65 9843 4509

Lawa Bintang

For nasi lemak with something special on the side, make your way to Lawa Bintang. It’s where you can get a standard plate of nasi lemak and gussy it up with a whole lobster.

Yes, you read that right. The lobster is topped with a cheese blend and various herbs, and is served with coconut-infused basmati rice, a fried egg and sambal that’s painstakingly cooked over a roughly five-hour period. It may not be traditional, but is sure is tasty.

9008 Tampines Street 93, Singapore 528843, +65 9681 1073

Ah Lim Nasi Lemak

Ah Lim Nasi Lemak used to rake in the crowds at Maxwell Food Centre, but has recently switched to a home-based operation while it searches for a new home.

Each order comes with the requisite coconut rice, a fried egg, cucumber wedges, peanuts and ikan bilis, and can be supplemented with fried chicken, sambal prawns, otak and other additions. The rice has a rich coconut fragrance, and we can’t get enough of the mouth-watering sambal.

+65 9652 4252

Bali Nasi Lemak

The popular Bali Nasi Lemak operates out of a humble space in Geylang, but don’t let the lack of bells and whistles fool you – they do a noteworthy interpretation that will leave you wanting more.

Besides the aromatic coconut rice and to-die-for sambal, they also offer a myriad of scrumptious side dishes to pair with your meal, including the signature fried chicken that’s bathed in a sticky-sweet kecap manis glaze and is finger-licking good.

2 Lorong 15 Geylang, Singapore 388596, +65 6841 4102

Changi Nasi Lemak

Another long-time favourite is the family-run Changi Nasi Lemak, which has been operating since the 1970s. It’s known for its legendary sambal, which it claims to be the most sought after chilli sauce in all of Singapore.

Bombastic assertions aside, this is a solid plate of nasi lemak, and you can get both traditional and modern takes on the dish. For instance, their Mala Braised Pork Nasi Lemak features pork belly coated in a tongue-numbing marinade.

183 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574332, +65 9767 7139

The Coconut Club

If it’s good enough for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, it’s good enough for us. Although this modern nasi lemak venture has sadly bade farewell to its OG Amoy Street premises, it’s just opened a new Beach Road flagship site, where you can expect the same standout portions of their specialty nasi lemak made with premium ingredients. We like ours with sides of sambal sotong, spicy eggplant and French beans wok-fried with hae bee hiam.

269 Beach Road, Singapore 199546, +65 6635 2999

Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak

Located at Boon Lay Food Village, this is a convenient pick for Westies to tuck into a delicious, no-nonsense rendition of the dish. We suggest getting here early in the day to beat the snaking queues that you’ll encounter during peak periods.

Food-wise, you’ll get a generous portion of coconutty rice, fried chicken with a crackly skin, a fried egg and the usual cucumber discs, peanuts, ikan bilis and a dollop of sambal.

Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak

Amid the plethora of nasi lemak stalls at Changi Village Food Centre, there’s the Halal-certified Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak. It’s renowned for its crispy fried chicken, though the other items you can add to your dish – including otak, beef rendang and begedil – aren’t too shabby, either.

The rice is fragrant and comforting, and the sambal leans towards the sweet end of the spectrum – so it may not be sufficiently spicy for those who like it hot.

2 Changi Village Road, #01-26, Singapore 500002, +65 9816 4419

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.