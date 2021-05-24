10 popular TikTok accounts to follow for new recipes

Most of us would have probably heard of TikTok, a popular Chinese social media app that has taken the world by storm. But before you brush it off as an app that the Gen Zs and your kids are glued to, TikTok actually has a useful side that we can tap into.

Previously, we had highlighted five beauty hacks that we can learn from Tiktok users and today, we’re spotlighting accounts that could inspire you to cook and learn new recipes from all around the world.

1. @jennymartinezzz

Love the punchy flavours of Mexican food and want to recreate them in the comfort of your own home? Jenny Martinez’s account is dedicated to Mexican food and you can easily start with the guacamole recipe above, perfect for a chill night in.

In the video, she shares her tip on keeping the guacamole fresh and green — to add the avocado seeds into the mix. Other recipes range from various types of tacos and burritos to churros and cocktails.

2. @kate.ate

Kate Goodall’s TikTok is the go-to place if you’re vegan or are looking to increase the number of fruits and vegetables in your diet without sacrificing on taste. This video shows her making vegan mushroom soup but instead of heavy cream (which is derived from cow’s milk), she uses soaked raw cashew nuts that are blended with a little water to impart the same rich, creamy mouthfeel. Colourful salads, more soups, pasta and risotto are other recipes that you can expect to find.

3. @the_pastaqueen

Speaking of pasta, if you’re still having spaghetti with sauce from a bottle, you’re seriously missing out on the possibilities that the favourite noodle dish can afford. This is where Nadia, or The Pasta Queen on TikTok, comes in.

From making fluffy gnocchi (above) to a sauce made with whiskey, smoked salmon and lemons, Nadia will definitely expand your horizons. One of the tips she always shares is to toss the pasta in the sauce and allow the noodles to finish cooking and absorb the flavours better.

4. @thatdudecancook

For those who are trying to slowly “inspire” — or just gently nudge — your partner to start cooking for you more, trying showing them Sonny Hurrell’s TikTok. The professional chef breaks down how to cook delicious meals that also look good.

This video, for example, shows us how to cook the perfect filet mignon by repeatedly basting the steak in the cooking fat until it reaches the desired internal temperature. There’s no longer a need to spend top dollars to have a five-star meal anymore!

5. @sulheejessica

Kids are notoriously difficult to cook for. Not only do they have finicky tastebuds, but they are also visual creatures. This is where pretty lunchboxes come in. Jessica Woo makes bento boxes for children look easy, simple, pretty and most importantly, nutritious too.

The video above shows her cooking a lunchbox inspired by the house of Slytherin in Harry Potter. She includes rice cooked with peas, pan-seared chicken breast and finished with a specially-cut kiwi and some sweets. Look to Jessica’s TikTok when you’re feeling stuck on what to prepare for your kids’ lunch next.

6. @myhealthydish

We’re always on the lookout for healthier alternatives to our favourite sinful foods. One sweet treat that many of us can agree upon is likely Nutella. The famous spread, however, is chocked full of sugar and fat. My Nguyen shows how you can recreate Nutella with just roasted hazelnuts, cocoa powder and a little sugar and oil.

Other healthy recipes on her account include Kylie Jenner’s avocado toast hack (just add sea salt, chilli pepper and honey!) and smoothie bowl using frozen bananas and purple dragonfruit.

7. @cookingwithshereen

Shereen has tips and recipes that will come in handy regardless of whether you’re a complete newbie when it comes to cooking or an aspiring Masterchef. Here, she teaches us how to make a simple yet delectable dish of garlicky smashed roasted baby potatoes.

One tip here is to boil the potatoes from cold water to ensure that they are cooked thoroughly without turning mushy. Other tips on her account include how to properly sear scallops to piping icing on cupcakes like a professional.

8. @cookingbomb

Looking to expand your repertoire of Asian recipes to impress the in-laws? Head to Vivian Aronson’s then. The former Masterchef contestant shares many of her tried-and-true recipes ranging from Three Cup Chicken (above) to Chinese Steamed Seabass.

Besides Chinese food, Aronson also shares recipes such as Korean kimchi to Instagram-worthy Japanese Fruit Sandwich. Regardless of your choice, her videos come with measurements, are easy to follow and her adorable kids (who say calls “her circus”) regularly make appearances.

9. @chelsweets

Need to get your sweet-tooth satisfied? Chelsey, also known by her online moniker Chelsweets, is the Tiktok account to be at. Cakes and cookies decorated with copious amounts of colourful icing are just the tip of the sugary iceberg.

We thought we would share something a little healthier from Chelsey: a banana and peanut butter overnight oats with chia seeds and cinnamon that is perfect for breakfast, a mid-day pick-me-up or just a sweet treat before heading to bed.

10. @eitan

Whoever said that they are too old to learn cooking obviously hasn’t viewed the creations made by 18-year-old Eitan Bernath. The young lad doesn’t just limit his palette to Western cuisine but also cooks various international dishes such as onion bhaji, lamb kebabs and quesadillas.

The video we shared above is of him making french fries that he proclaims are better than MacDonalds. Tall order? We think so too. His trick to making the fries crispy are to freeze them after blanching the potato strips and before frying them.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.