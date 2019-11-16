10 powerful statements you must say to your toddler

Effective conversation helps you create a lasting and meaningful relationship with your toddler. Here are 10 of the most powerful things you can say.

'"I LOVE YOU."

Your two-year-old never tires of being told that you love him because it reassures him, makes him feel secure and valued, and lets him know the strength of your positive feelings towards him.

He thrives when you tell him that he matters to you.

"YOU ARE TERRIFIC."

There is nothing more likely to make your toddler feel good about himself than being told that he is a wonderful child.

Remind him of all his good qualities such as his pleasant personality, his running skills or his ability to complete a small jigsaw.

It really doesn't matter which positive trait you decide to highlight.

"THANKS FOR HELPING ME."