10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying

It is always easy for SQ girls (Singapore Airlines crew) to identify fellow crew even when they are out of uniform.
There is just something about the way cabin crew talk, carry themselves, and even wear their hair that gives away their crew identity.
In fact more often than not, they can also tell who are ex-crew especially the ones who had been flying for a long time before they left the airline.
So, what are some common habits and mannerisms that SQ girls have picked up over the course of their job? Let’s take a look at 10 quirks of SQ girls.
1. THEY DON'T JUST POUR DRINKS FOR THEMSELVES
When they are working on-board and want to have a drink, air crew will also pour drinks for other crew in the galley as a form of courtesy.
If crew who are working in other sections visit their galley, it is customary for them to offer the visiting crew a drink.
When they’re off-duty, it is also not uncommon for crew to pour drinks for the whole table instead of just for themselves.
2. THEY ASK EVERYONE TO EAT BEFORE HAVING THEIR MEAL
Do you still ask your parents and other seniors to eat first before starting on your meal?
Air crew has the habit of waiting for everyone’s food to arrive and then saying “Everyone makan!” before starting to eat.
3. THEY CLEAR THE TRAYS AND TABLE WHEN DINING OUTSIDE
Maybe because they are used to clearing trays on-board, it is also the habit of many crew to clear their own trays and clean the table after their meals when they eat out.
They are also more likely to help clean up if friends invite them for a BBQ or party!
4. THEY SMILE AND GREET PEOPLE ALL THE TIME
The constant greeting that air crew practise since training does become a personal habit. Crew is more likely to greet service staff and are always polite to them. They also tend to smile and greet people in the lifts. Some will even say "Thanks for waiting" if their friends are waiting for them if for example if they have to use the restroom.
The constant greeting that air crew practise since training does become a personal habit.
Crew is more likely to greet service staff and are always polite to them.
They also tend to smile and greet people in the lifts. Some will even say “Thanks for waiting” if their friends are waiting for them if for example if they have to use the restroom.
5. THEY HOLD THE DOOR FOR OTHERS
During training, crew are asked to hold the door for others as a form of courtesy and most have cultivated this as a habit even when they are off-duty.
6. THEY RARELY UNPACK THEIR LUGGAGE
Since they are always on the move, crew rarely unpack everything after a flight because it would be too troublesome to pack again each time they fly.
They will also always have a set of clothes ready in their cabin bag no matter where they go just in case they are called up for unexpected flights, or if their flight gets delayed or extended.
7. THEY HAVE CURRENCY FROM DIFFERENT COUNTRIES IN THEIR WALLET
It’s not unusual to see crew friends accidentally take out American dollar notes or Euro notes when they are paying for something in Singapore.
Sometimes, it’s just convenient to have some spare cash in your wallet (especially the widely-accepted American dollars) that will come in handy if you forget to change money for a flight.
8. THEY USE THEIR WATCHES A LOT
In this day and age when most people look at their mobile phones to check the time, it is essential for crew to wear a wristwatch so that they can constantly check the time when they are working.
Time is always of the essence when crew have to fulfill their duties and complete meal services, so they need to make sure that they are always on track.
9. THEY REFER TO COUNTRIES AND CITIES BY THEIR AIRPORT CODES
When you hear someone talking about Seoul and referring to it as Incheon, or Tokyo as Haneda or Narita, you can safely bet that they are probably a cabin crew.
10. THEY CAN BE HOMEBODIES WHEN THEY ARE IN SINGAPORE
When you travel so frequently, you start to really appreciate spending time at home a lot more.
After being away from home and working non-stop on a flight, they like to spend as much time as they can at home so that they can rest and recharge before they have to fly again.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.