10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying

It is always easy for SQ girls (Singapore Airlines crew) to identify fellow crew even when they are out of uniform.

There is just something about the way cabin crew talk, carry themselves, and even wear their hair that gives away their crew identity.

In fact more often than not, they can also tell who are ex-crew especially the ones who had been flying for a long time before they left the airline.

So, what are some common habits and mannerisms that SQ girls have picked up over the course of their job? Let’s take a look at 10 quirks of SQ girls.

1. THEY DON'T JUST POUR DRINKS FOR THEMSELVES

When they are working on-board and want to have a drink, air crew will also pour drinks for other crew in the galley as a form of courtesy.

If crew who are working in other sections visit their galley, it is customary for them to offer the visiting crew a drink.

When they’re off-duty, it is also not uncommon for crew to pour drinks for the whole table instead of just for themselves.

2. THEY ASK EVERYONE TO EAT BEFORE HAVING THEIR MEAL Do you still ask your parents and other seniors to eat first before starting on your meal? Air crew has the habit of waiting for everyone’s food to arrive and then saying “Everyone makan!” before starting to eat.

3. THEY CLEAR THE TRAYS AND TABLE WHEN DINING OUTSIDE Maybe because they are used to clearing trays on-board, it is also the habit of many crew to clear their own trays and clean the table after their meals when they eat out. They are also more likely to help clean up if friends invite them for a BBQ or party!