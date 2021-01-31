10 red handbags to buy now for CNY and use (probably) forever

Because who can't deny how irresistible red is?
Unless you’re a big fan of red, Chinese New Year may be the only time you’ll buy something of that colour to wear.
But, you don’t have to keep your red items hidden in your closet after the festive season. Instead of buying a red top that you’ll never wear again, why not accessorise with handbags of the lucky colour instead?
After all, accessories can lend a pop of colour to a boring outfit. Here are 10 red bags that you would want to tote around even after the Lunar New Year has come and gone.