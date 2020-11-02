10 restaurants for an atas Valentine's Day dinner under $100++ per pax - 2020 edition

PHOTO: Instagram/yancantonesecuisine
Joanne Poh
MoneySmart

Love is a many-splendoured thing, but it does come with expectations.

What if your other half isn’t the type to accept zichar on Valentine’s Day, and your cooking skills aren’t up to scratch?

Well then, you’ll have to book a romantic dinner for two. But guess what, you have less than 2 weeks to make your reservations.

To make life easier for you, we’ve rounded up 10 restaurants with unique ambiances offering Valentine’s Day meals for under $100++ per pax.

VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER IN SINGAPORE FOR UNDER $100++ PER PAX

Restaurant for Valentine’s Day dinner  Estimated price per pax
Sabio by the Sea $30 to $60
CÉ LA VI $48++ to $68++
Blue Jasmine $58++
Porta at Park Hotel Clarke Quay $64++
Summerlong $75++
Open Farm Community $70++
Luke’s Oyster Bar @ Gemmill Lane $90 and beyond
The English House by Marco Pierre White $95++
The Black Swan $98++
Yan at National Gallery $98++

SABIO BY THE SEA

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating all things summer with our new JOSPER GRILL FIESTA menu! Try out a succulent porterhouse grilled straight over charcoal flames in the @JosperOficial for a long lingering Spanish summer style dinner and a ribeye for your loved one. If you're looking for a grill experience that doesn't just meat your expectations, but exceeds them, check out our Josper Grill Fiesta menu now by clicking the LINK IN BIO! #sabiobythesea #sabio #sentosacove #tapas #quaysideisle #españa #delicioso #spanish #singapore #sgfoodies #igsg #sgig #sgeats #sgfoodies #sgfooddiary #sgrestaurants #tgif #sgfoodies #foodpornsg #burpplesg #chopesg #hungrygowhere #sgfood #sgeats #foodporn #food #foodvsco #eatsingapore #steak #jospergrill

A post shared by Sabio by the Sea (@sabiobythesea.sg) on

This tapas bar and grill at Sentosa Cove is a casual eatery with a touch of luxe, thanks to the view of the yachts you get to enjoy as you tuck into their various paellas, hamburgers and, of course, tapas.

No Valentine’s Day menu has been announced thus far, but you can safely budget about $30++ to $60++ per pax, depending on what you order.

Sabio by the Sea address: 31 Ocean Way #01-02 Quayside Isle Singapore 098374
Reservations: 6690 7568

CE LA VI

Okay, we lied. You cannot stun your date with a dinner offering panoramic views over Singapore from the top of Marina Bay Sands and get away with paying under $100.

But you can do so at lunchtime. That’s because CÉ LA VI’s 3-course lunch menu costs $68++ per pax with wine pairing, while their 2-course lunch menu is just $48++ per pax. (If you want to enjoy their 5-course dinner instead, you’ll have to fork out $198++.)

That’s not such a heavy price to pay for the privilege of sipping cocktails at the skybar while enjoying the view from Singapore’s most famous rooftop. The Asian fusion menu is quite diverse and includes snow crab salad, wagyu beef and Xinjiang spiced lamb chop.

Cé La Vi address: 1 Bayfront Avenue Hotel Tower 3, Level 57 Marina Bay Sands, SkyPark Singapore 018971
Reservations: 6508 2188 or reservation-sg@celavi.com

BLUE JASMINE

This Thai restaurant offers hard-to-find dishes from the Isan region, amongst others. The interior is kitted out in a casual yet chic Peranakan-inspired style, and is thus a great option for those looking for an unpretentious yet snappy place to dine.

The Valentine’s Day menu, which comes with two glasses of wine, costs $116++ per couple, or $58++ per pax, and features juicy Isan-style roast lamb and pan-seared Thai marinade salmon.

Blue Jasmine address: 10 Farrer Park Station Road, Level 5 Park Hotel Farrer Park Singapore 217564
Reservations: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/farrerpark/blue-jasmine

PORTA AT PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY

If your paramour prefers “ang moh jiak”, then head to Porta at Park Hotel Clarke Quay, with its modern European menu featuring dishes like Norwegian salmon, duck ragout and wild mushroom orecchiette.

Featuring cosy booths, the restaurant’s light, airy interior is casual and inviting, yet chic enough to do your date’s OOTD justice. The $64++ per pax price tag includes a 4-course set menu and complimentary petits fours.

Porta address: 1 Unity Street, Park Hotel Clarke Quay Singapore 237983
Reservations: 6593 8855 or hello@porta.com.sg

SUMMERLONG

Pretend you’re on a resort holiday by holding your Vday celebration at Summerlong, a restaurant with a Mediterranean beachside vibe. This is sure to please those who like spending their weekends at Tanjong Beach Club.

Priced at $75++ per person, their Valentine’s Day menu features seafood heavy selections like oysters with prosecco foam, crab tartare and a choice between lobster or Angus striploin. Leave some space in your tummy after your meal for a sangria or negroni.

Summerlong address: 60 Robertson Quay #01-04 Singapore 238252
Reservations: 6235 1225 or info@summerlongsg.com

OPEN FARM COMMUNITY

Is your partner one of those people who own reusable straws and use the word “sustainability” in casual conversation? Then a meal at Open Farm Community will surely score you brownie points, as the restaurant grows some of their own vegetables and tries as much as they can to source local, seasonal produce.

This year’s Valentine’s Day dinner menu, priced at about $70++ per pax, gives you not only the right to tuck into dishes such as mushroom tortellini and snapper ceviche, but will also have you planting a tree together with your beloved.

Open Farm Community address: 130E Minden Road Singaore 248819
Reservations: https://ofc-valentines.peatix.com/

LUKE'S OYSTER BAR @ GEMMILL LANE

Luke’s Oyster Bar features a very sleek and posh woody interior, so if you do decide to head down, try to keep yourself from drooling (unglamorously) over their freshly shucked oysters ($48++ for half a dozen).

You’ll also get to tuck into chop house classics such as lobster pot pie, Maryland-style crab cakes, Colorado lamb chops and their signature blue label burger, served with home-cured bacon, egg and cheese.

This place is pricey, though, so expect to spend about $90 per pax (possibly more), depending on your appetite.

Luke’s Oyster Bar address: 22 Gemmill Lane, Singapore 069 257
Reservations: 6221 4468 or info@lukes.com.sg

THE ENGLISH HOUSE BY MARCO PIERRE WHITE

Step into the English House and you’ll suddenly feel like you’ve been sent back in time to the scenes of colonial-era Singapore in your Sec 1 history textbook. But the décor is just one reason to eat here.

The $95++ 4-course Valentine’s Day menu is already available, and will run until 15 Feb 2020. This makes it ideal if you and your partner aren’t able to make it on the 14th or just prefer to celebrate another day.

For an additional $85++, you also have the option of ordering a vase of flowers for your table that you can take home when you leave.

The English House address: 28 Mohamed Sultan Road Singapore 238972
Reservations: https://www.theenglishhouse.com/book-now/

THE BLACK SWAN

The Black Swan’s Valentine’s Day menu is great for power couples who both work in the CBD as you can rush from the office to the restaurant’s Raffles Place location in minutes. The sumptuous art deco interior has made it a hit with bankers and lawyers.

The $98++ per pax Valentine’s Day menu features an opulent selection of mains such as fried monkfish cheeks and sakura chicken roulade with foie gras. Add another $30++ for wine pairing.

The Black Swan address: 19 Cecil Street Singapore 049704
Reservations: 6438 3757

YAN AT NATIONAL GALLERY

Chinese New Year might be over, but thanks to Cantonese restaurant Yan at National Gallery, you now have another excuse to indulge in a hearty Chinese meal.

If the sound of roast duck marinated with dang gui, double-boiled chicken with rose and dried figs and baked baby lobster with mentaiko-mayo makes your mouth water, then you’ll want to make a beeline for their Valentine’s Day dinner set ($98++ per pax), which includes 2 glasses of rosé too.

Yan address: 1 St Andrew’s Road #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957
Reservations: 63845585

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks Dating/Relationships Valentine's Day

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES