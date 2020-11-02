10 restaurants for an atas Valentine's Day dinner under $100++ per pax - 2020 edition

Love is a many-splendoured thing, but it does come with expectations.

What if your other half isn’t the type to accept zichar on Valentine’s Day, and your cooking skills aren’t up to scratch?

Well then, you’ll have to book a romantic dinner for two. But guess what, you have less than 2 weeks to make your reservations.

To make life easier for you, we’ve rounded up 10 restaurants with unique ambiances offering Valentine’s Day meals for under $100++ per pax.

VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER IN SINGAPORE FOR UNDER $100++ PER PAX

Restaurant for Valentine’s Day dinner Estimated price per pax Sabio by the Sea $30 to $60 CÉ LA VI $48++ to $68++ Blue Jasmine $58++ Porta at Park Hotel Clarke Quay $64++ Summerlong $75++ Open Farm Community $70++ Luke’s Oyster Bar @ Gemmill Lane $90 and beyond The English House by Marco Pierre White $95++ The Black Swan $98++ Yan at National Gallery $98++

SABIO BY THE SEA

This tapas bar and grill at Sentosa Cove is a casual eatery with a touch of luxe, thanks to the view of the yachts you get to enjoy as you tuck into their various paellas, hamburgers and, of course, tapas.

No Valentine’s Day menu has been announced thus far, but you can safely budget about $30++ to $60++ per pax, depending on what you order.

Sabio by the Sea address: 31 Ocean Way #01-02 Quayside Isle Singapore 098374

Reservations: 6690 7568

CE LA VI

Okay, we lied. You cannot stun your date with a dinner offering panoramic views over Singapore from the top of Marina Bay Sands and get away with paying under $100.

But you can do so at lunchtime. That’s because CÉ LA VI’s 3-course lunch menu costs $68++ per pax with wine pairing, while their 2-course lunch menu is just $48++ per pax. (If you want to enjoy their 5-course dinner instead, you’ll have to fork out $198++.)

That’s not such a heavy price to pay for the privilege of sipping cocktails at the skybar while enjoying the view from Singapore’s most famous rooftop. The Asian fusion menu is quite diverse and includes snow crab salad, wagyu beef and Xinjiang spiced lamb chop.

Cé La Vi address: 1 Bayfront Avenue Hotel Tower 3, Level 57 Marina Bay Sands, SkyPark Singapore 018971

Reservations: 6508 2188 or reservation-sg@celavi.com

BLUE JASMINE

This Thai restaurant offers hard-to-find dishes from the Isan region, amongst others. The interior is kitted out in a casual yet chic Peranakan-inspired style, and is thus a great option for those looking for an unpretentious yet snappy place to dine.

The Valentine’s Day menu, which comes with two glasses of wine, costs $116++ per couple, or $58++ per pax, and features juicy Isan-style roast lamb and pan-seared Thai marinade salmon.

Blue Jasmine address: 10 Farrer Park Station Road, Level 5 Park Hotel Farrer Park Singapore 217564

Reservations: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/farrerpark/blue-jasmine

PORTA AT PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY

If your paramour prefers “ang moh jiak”, then head to Porta at Park Hotel Clarke Quay, with its modern European menu featuring dishes like Norwegian salmon, duck ragout and wild mushroom orecchiette.

Featuring cosy booths, the restaurant’s light, airy interior is casual and inviting, yet chic enough to do your date’s OOTD justice. The $64++ per pax price tag includes a 4-course set menu and complimentary petits fours.

Porta address: 1 Unity Street, Park Hotel Clarke Quay Singapore 237983

Reservations: 6593 8855 or hello@porta.com.sg

SUMMERLONG

Pretend you’re on a resort holiday by holding your Vday celebration at Summerlong, a restaurant with a Mediterranean beachside vibe. This is sure to please those who like spending their weekends at Tanjong Beach Club.

Priced at $75++ per person, their Valentine’s Day menu features seafood heavy selections like oysters with prosecco foam, crab tartare and a choice between lobster or Angus striploin. Leave some space in your tummy after your meal for a sangria or negroni.

Summerlong address: 60 Robertson Quay #01-04 Singapore 238252

Reservations: 6235 1225 or info@summerlongsg.com

OPEN FARM COMMUNITY

Is your partner one of those people who own reusable straws and use the word “sustainability” in casual conversation? Then a meal at Open Farm Community will surely score you brownie points, as the restaurant grows some of their own vegetables and tries as much as they can to source local, seasonal produce.

This year’s Valentine’s Day dinner menu, priced at about $70++ per pax, gives you not only the right to tuck into dishes such as mushroom tortellini and snapper ceviche, but will also have you planting a tree together with your beloved.

Open Farm Community address: 130E Minden Road Singaore 248819

Reservations: https://ofc-valentines.peatix.com/

LUKE'S OYSTER BAR @ GEMMILL LANE

Luke’s Oyster Bar features a very sleek and posh woody interior, so if you do decide to head down, try to keep yourself from drooling (unglamorously) over their freshly shucked oysters ($48++ for half a dozen).

You’ll also get to tuck into chop house classics such as lobster pot pie, Maryland-style crab cakes, Colorado lamb chops and their signature blue label burger, served with home-cured bacon, egg and cheese.

This place is pricey, though, so expect to spend about $90 per pax (possibly more), depending on your appetite.

Luke’s Oyster Bar address: 22 Gemmill Lane, Singapore 069 257

Reservations: 6221 4468 or info@lukes.com.sg

THE ENGLISH HOUSE BY MARCO PIERRE WHITE

Step into the English House and you’ll suddenly feel like you’ve been sent back in time to the scenes of colonial-era Singapore in your Sec 1 history textbook. But the décor is just one reason to eat here.

The $95++ 4-course Valentine’s Day menu is already available, and will run until 15 Feb 2020. This makes it ideal if you and your partner aren’t able to make it on the 14th or just prefer to celebrate another day.

For an additional $85++, you also have the option of ordering a vase of flowers for your table that you can take home when you leave.

The English House address: 28 Mohamed Sultan Road Singapore 238972

Reservations: https://www.theenglishhouse.com/book-now/

THE BLACK SWAN

The Black Swan’s Valentine’s Day menu is great for power couples who both work in the CBD as you can rush from the office to the restaurant’s Raffles Place location in minutes. The sumptuous art deco interior has made it a hit with bankers and lawyers.

The $98++ per pax Valentine’s Day menu features an opulent selection of mains such as fried monkfish cheeks and sakura chicken roulade with foie gras. Add another $30++ for wine pairing.

The Black Swan address: 19 Cecil Street Singapore 049704

Reservations: 6438 3757

YAN AT NATIONAL GALLERY

Chinese New Year might be over, but thanks to Cantonese restaurant Yan at National Gallery, you now have another excuse to indulge in a hearty Chinese meal.

If the sound of roast duck marinated with dang gui, double-boiled chicken with rose and dried figs and baked baby lobster with mentaiko-mayo makes your mouth water, then you’ll want to make a beeline for their Valentine’s Day dinner set ($98++ per pax), which includes 2 glasses of rosé too.

Yan address: 1 St Andrew’s Road #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957

Reservations: 63845585

This article was first published in MoneySmart.