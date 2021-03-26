10 restaurants to satisfy your Malaysian food cravings in Singapore

So near, yet so far. Malaysia is often a weekend getaway of choice for many who reside in Singapore. Not only is the exchange rate favourable, but there are so many varieties of delicious Malaysian food that we can’t help but keep coming back for more.

From Penang assam laksa, to Malacca chicken rice balls and Ipoh bean sprouts chicken, these are just some dishes we can easily name off the top of our heads. Though we still can’t travel to Malaysia, that doesn’t mean we can’t get yummy Malaysian food in Singapore. Keep scrolling for a round-up of hawker stalls and restaurants that will satisfy your cravings.

1. Hainan chicken rice ball

Besides Peranakan cuisine, Malacca is also famous for the chicken rice ball. The rice is rolled into onigiri-like balls, which afford a different mouthfeel from the usual loose rice we’re used to.

Located in Shing Boon Hwa Food Centre, Hainan Chicken Rice Ball serves up poached chicken and braised pork belly to accompany its rice balls. Don’t forget to pair your meal with dark soy sauce and the made in-house chilli dipping sauce.

3 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209530

2. Qi Lin Xuan chicken rice

Qi Lin Xuan is another hawker that serves up Hainanese chicken rice balls and its location is perfect for those living in the west. The owner, Michael Lee, hails from Tampin, Malaysia and grew up eating these rice balls.

He eventually set up the store to introduce this familiar taste to Singaporeans. Roasted, steamed and soya sauce chicken are proteins that are available to accompany these balls.

Jurong West Ave 1, #01-758 Block 442, Singapore 640442

3. Lao Wang kampong bean sprout chicken rice hor fun

Ipoh’s water is said to be rich in minerals that result in pearly white, plump and crunchy beansprouts and is paired with chicken rice to create the regional favourite bean sprouts chicken.

Lao Wang was started by a chef (whose surname is Wang) who had worked in a five-star restaurant for over thirty years and he uses kampong chickens that are smaller but more flavourful to accompany the bean sprouts. Besides rice, you can also slurp up the equally famous Ipoh hor fun too.

130 Sims Ave, Singapore 387453

4. D'Laksa

D’Laksa was started in 2012 by a Penangite that wanted to highlight his favourite dish – you guessed it – assam laksa. The brand first started across the straits in Johor Bahru and has since expanded in both countries, with four branches in Singapore.

There are three iterations of assam laksa here, one with the usual fish chunks, one with lobster balls and another with fishballs. D’Laksa also retails fruit rojak and assam laksa steamboat paste.

D’Laksa has multiple locations in Singapore.

5. Casuarina Curry

Roti canai is to Malaysians what roti prata is to Singapore – they are fundamentally the same. We love the crispy flatbread fried to golden perfection before it is dunked into a pool of piquant curry or coated with copious amounts of sugar.

While we spotlight Casuarina Curry as they are one of the more well-known brands here, please feel free to continue supporting your favourite prata store.

136-138 Casuarina Rd, Singapore 579526

6. ABC Nasi Kandar

Nasi Kandar is a dish originating from Penang where you get white rice drenched in different curries that result in an explosion of flavour. Served with vegetables and meat of your choice, it makes for a hearty meal that is sure to hit the spot.

At ABC Nasi Kandar, the namesake dish is the star. You can also find other fan favourites such as Nasi Biryani, Maggi Goreng and Roti Prata.

67 Desker Rd, Singapore 209590 and 44 Changi Rd, Singapore 419703

7. Tanglin Halt Roti Prata

Tanglin Halt Roti Prata is a family business that has close to 30 years of experience. The hawker serves up crispy roti prata for breakfast that usually sells out by noon. Come lunch, the stall transforms into one that retails nasi kandar – which fans argue is the true star.

Their curries are highly favoured so don’t forget to get at least one. Biryani is also sold from Fridays to Sundays from 11.30am till it sells out (quickly), so don’t skip on that if you happen to be here.

#01-365, 49 Tanglin Halt Rd, Block 49, Singapore 142049

8. Lou Yau

Lou Yau is a series of restaurant chains that places Malaysian food at the forefront. As a result, they are a one-stop location to satisfy all your food cravings ranging from Ipoh Hor Fun and Penang Char Kway Teow to Big Bowl Curry Mee and Penang Cendol.

Moreover, Lou Yau imports the hor fun (made with spring water) they use straight from Malaysia and is incorporated into multiple dishes in the menu.

Lou Yau has multiple locations around Singapore.

9. Penang Culture

If you hadn’t already surmised, Penang is another popular food destination in Malaysia besides Malacca. Helmed by head chef Wong Thin Lipp who had cut his teeth as a street food vendor, Penang Culture celebrates the region’s most beloved dishes. The halal food chain serves up favourites such as Penang Fried Kway Teow, Nasi Lemak, Rojak and Claypot Assam Fish Head Curry.

Penang Culture has multiple locations in Singapore.

10. Malaysian Food Street

Malaysian Food Street in Resorts World Sentosa is another one-stop location to satisfy your cravings for Malaysian food. The air-conditioned food court hosts a repertoire of dishes ranging from Claypot Rice and Hokkien Mee to Lok Lok and Alor Setar Tom Yam.

With so many choices, you definitely need to make repeated trips and slowly check each dish off your list.

Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Waterfront, Level 1, 098269

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.