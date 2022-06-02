10 restaurants where kids can eat for free

There’s no shortage of dining options for a good meal out with the family in Singapore, but eating out regularly can rack up quite the bill. If you’re looking for restaurants and cafes that serve tantalisingly good food and offer great promotions, you’re in luck.

Here are the best restaurants and cafes in Singapore where your little ones can score a free meal. Additional Tip: This list doesn’t include buffets, but most buffet places also offer free entry for kids below certain ages.

Cafe Melba

With plenty of games and activities to keep your kids occupied and wide open spaces for them to run around, Cafe Melba is definitely one of the most family-friendly dining places out there. Their Kids Card Club also promises enticing rewards for both you and your little ones, including mystery gifts and free meals.

Kids eat free: On Mondays, kids get a free kids meal as long as an adult orders a main meal ($22+ and above). Kids can also collect a loyalty stamp for every visit with the purchase of a kids meal. Collect 15 stamps, and they’ll be part of the Kids Gold Club, where they receive a free meal with every visit.

Cafe Melba has three locations: Goodman Arts Centre, Mediapolis, and Mount Sophia.

Plonk

Offering hearty cuisine and friendly, laid-back vibes, Plonk has an enormous menu which includes brunch favourites, pizzas, pasta, burgers, seafood, steak, and even a couple of Mediterranean dishes. Plus, their regular rotation of chalkboard specials further add to the variety. Whatever you’re craving, you’ll find it here.

Kids eat free: On Sundays, children under seven get a free kids meal as long as an adult orders a main meal or pizza.

Plonk is located at 7 Maju Avenue, Singapore 556685.

La Nonna

If you fancy Italian cuisine, La Nonna is where you’ll want to go for traditional Italian country dishes. This cosy restaurant serves up signatures such as the Truffle Egg Pizza, Crab Meat Linguine, Oven Roasted Lamb Rack, and of course, the beloved classic Tiramisu.

Kids eat free: On Sundays, children aged three to 10 are free to choose either an 8” pizza or a small pasta with every main course ordered by an accompanying adult.

La Nonna is located at 26/26B Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277685.

Morganfield’s

Morganfields is the go-to place for good, ol’ fashioned prime pork ribs cooked to tenderness and covered in smoky Hickory BBQ sauce. The restaurant also dishes out other American favourites, including steaks, chops, burgers, and salads.

Kids eat free: On weekends and public holidays, you’ll be able to redeem a free kids meal for every adult main ordered, with a maximum of two kids meals redeemed per table. Valid for kids under eight years old or below 120cm in height.

Morganfield’s has three locations: Suntec City, VivoCity, and The Star Vista.

Senor Taco

A casual taqueria in the heart of CHIJMES, Senor Taco is where you’ll find authentic Mexican street food and drinks. Think tacos, fajitas, and quesadillas. If you’re craving Mexican food, or if you’re just looking for somewhere with fresh air, good vibes, and a nice view, here’s where you’ll want to go.

Kids eat free: All kids eat free on Saturdays, 2pm to 5pm, and Sundays, 12pm to 10.30pm.

Senor Taco is located at 30 Victoria Street #01-19, CHIJMES, Singapore 187996.

Lazy Lizard

Other than your usual western fare, this casual restaurant also has unique fusion offerings that put a twist on familiar flavours. If you’re looking to try something different, their Har Cheong Chicken Burger, Gochujang Pork Burger, Tikka Masala Chicken Pizza, or Seafood Mentaiko Pizza might do the trick.

Kids eat free: Children aged 11 and below eat free on weekends and public holidays. You’ll get to redeem one free meal off the kids menu for every adult main ordered.

Lazy Lizard has five locations: Sixth Avenue, The Promenade, NEWest, Flora Vista, and Little Lazy Lizard (Bukit Timah)

Tonito

At Tonito, you’ll find mouthwatering Latin American cuisine. Besides the usual tacos and burritos, the restaurant offers dishes that are less commonly found in Singapore, such as the Peruvian Fish Stew, Crispy Soft Shell Crab on Squid Ink Rice, and Mixed Seafood Paella. Every dish is spiced to perfection and bursting with flavour.

Kids eat free: Kids aged 12 and below receive a free kids meal with every adult main ordered.

Tonito is located at Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd., #02-248, Singapore 819666.

Hard Rock Cafe (Cuscaden)

The iconic Hard Rock Cafe is famous no matter where you go in the world. On our little red dot, the cafe serves a range of indulgent American classics, familiar local favourites with a twist, and other international selections.

Kids eat free: On weekends, from 12pm to 5pm, each child enjoys a free kids meal with every purchase of an adult main course from the regular a la carte menu. This is only applicable for the Cuscaden outlet.

Hard Rock Cafe (Cuscaden) is located at 50 Cuscaden Road, Hpl House #02-01, Singapore 249724.

Pizza Hut

Which child doesn’t love pizza? Pizza Hut is already a favourite amongst kids, and their kids meals make the deal even sweeter. Your little one will get to choose between pizza, spaghetti, lasagne, and baked pasta. For a sweet treat, they’ll even be able to add on an adorable mouse-shaped ice cream sundae to their meal.

Kids eat free: Kids aged 10 and below receive a free kids meal with every a la carte main ordered.

Pizza Hut has multiple locations across Singapore.

O' Coffee Club

O’ Coffee Club might be better known for their coffee (as their name suggests), but they also offer a range of sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, mains, as well as an all-day breakfast menu. Finish off your meal with a cup of aromatic gourmet coffee.

Kids eat free: Children aged 12 and under get a free kids meal with every order of an adult main.

O’ Coffee Club has four dine-in locations: Jewel Changi Airport, Changi Airport Terminal 3, Raffles City, and Seletar Mall.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.