10 romantic restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day at in Singapore

Looking to treat your sweetheart right this Valentine's Day with a romantic, candlelit dinner? Then you need our guide on what's happening and where so you can amp up the love factor come Feb 14.

From high-class joints to laid-back restaurants that boast the view of Singapore's stunning skyline, we've got you covered no matter what with these 10 loved-up options.

Angie's Oyster Bar & Grill

Oysters are said to be aphrodisiacs. As such, Angie's has included them into its eight-course menu.

It starts with amuse bouche of Avruga caviar and buckwheat blinis and a 42-month Jamon Iberico croquette before starters of Sunshine Coast oysters, New Calendonia blue prawns, kingfish ceviche and black winter truffle parsnip veloute.

Wagyu striploin and salmon will be the mains before the dessert of Valrhona chocolate earl grey mousse to finish the meal.

The eight-course menu costs either $108 (5.45pm to 7.30pm) or $128 (8pm to 10.30pm) per person.

313 Outram Road, #02-01 Tan Boon Liat Building, 169073

Dolce Vita

With the backdrop of the Marina Bay skyline, tuck into the five-course menu at Mandarin Oriental's Dolce Vita. Each dish celebrates an ingredient, starting with an heirloom beetroot texture with green apple and goat cheese.

Next are slow-cooked organic eggs with roasted pumpkin puree, stuffed pasta fagotelli with prawns, pan-roasted lamb rack with braised red cabbage and smoked potato before finishing with rhubarb compote, black lemon parfait and strawberry sorbet.

The five-course menu costs $198 per pax.

5 Raffles Ave, Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 039797

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Perched atop the Ocean Financial Centre, Zafferano wants you to say "Ti Amo" to your partner with its five-course menu.

It starts with amuse bouche canapes consisting of scampi, oscietra caviar, Japanese pumpkin, truffle foie gras and "marsala".

This is followed by Hokkaido scallops starter, stuffed fagottini pasta with Sicilian red prawn and sea urchin, Spanish turbot and A4 Miyazaki wagyu.

There are two desserts available - mango parfait for her and chocolate cremoux for him.

The five-course menu costs $298 per pax.

10 Collyer Quay, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315

db Bistro & Oyster Bar by Daniel Boulud

Created by the famed chef Daniel Boulud, db Bistro has created a romantic four-course menu.

It starts with a starter of oscietra caviar with cauliflower mousseline before jumbo lump crab salad with granny smith apples.

For mains, you have a choice between pan-roasted sea bream or filet mignon, both served with black truffles.

Finally, end the meal on a sweet note with raspberry and rose bavarois.

The four-course menu costs $140 per pax.

2 Bayfront Avenue, #B1-48 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

Craving Southern comfort food? Then head to Yardbird for its five-course menu.

An oyster duo of freshly shucked oysters and fried oysters will start your menu before heirloom tomato salad with yuzu dressing. Next will be cured salmon with orange dressing.

You get two choices for entrees: Duck leg confit with roasted celeriac or seared cod with raspberry garlic sauce. Creamy and rich Basque cheesecake will finish the meal.

The five-course menu costs $140 per pax.

2 Bayfront Ave, #B1-07 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Cut is another restaurant owned by a famous chef, this time by Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck. For its V-day menu, it will either be a four- or five-course depending on which timeslot you are seated.

Either way, both start with amuse bouche includes black truffles and beef sliders. Starter options range from oxtail bouillon and jumbo lump crab cake to Hokkaido scallop and oysters.

For mains, choose between various beef types: USDA beef, wagyu, angus or from Hokkaido. Valrhona chocolate souffle will end the night on a high note.

The four-course menu (5pm to 7pm) costs $198 per pax while the five-course menu (7.30pm onwards) costs $250 per pax.

2 Bayfront Ave, #B1-71 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972

Spago Dining Room

Spago is another restaurant by Wolfgang Park that focuses on Californian cuisine and it boasts the city's skyline as it is located at level 57 of the Marina Bay Sands hotel.

For the three-course menu, you can choose what dish you want for each course. Starter options range from grilled octopus and seafood tagliatelle to Kaluga queen caviar and seafood platter for two.

Mains include pan-seared sea bream in laksa gravy, lobster pot pie, grilled Iberico pork chop and Dutch milk-fed veal chop. Finally, there are two dessert choices: Salted caramel souffle and gianduja pot de crème.

The three-course menu costs $188 per pax.

10 Bayfront Avenue, L57, Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 2, Tower 2, 018956

Royal Albatross

Fancy you and your partner sailing the seas while enjoying a romantic dinner with champagne in tow? You can do so with Royal Albatross' seven-course degustation menu.

Baked bamboo clams with garlic lemon butter emulsion, roasted tomato soup and bluefin ahi tuna make up the first three courses.

Then, baked Chilean seabass with seafood bisque, braised short ribs and mentaiko prawn pasta are next.

Finally, dessert is a platter of raspberry craquelin choux, ondeh ondeh, creme brûlee and citrusy macaroon. For vegetarians, there is also a menu for you too.

The seven-course menu costs $350 per pax.

8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269

Fat Prince

Even though we can't travel as much, we can still let our tastebuds travel the world.

At Fat Prince, they have created a six-course menu with Middle Eastern flavours.

Mezze includes a trifecta of chilled oysters, pistachio hummus and seared scallops, while mains are an option between wagyu rostbiff or black cod.

Finally, brussels sprouts and Läderach chocolate berry brownie will complete the meal.

The six-course menu costs $135 per pax.

48 Peck Seah St, Singapore 079317

Ce La Vi

Ce La Vi is another restaurant in Marina Bay Sands that boasts amazing panoramic views of Singapore's cityscape.

Its four-course menu starts with Japanese hamachi with rosella ponzu dressing and shiitake mushroom veloute with sea urchin custard.

You have an option for mains between wood-grilled aubergine and portobello, binchotan-roasted free-range chicken, poached Maine lobster or A5 Kagoshima wagyu striploin.

Finally, an aptly named dessert, Love You To The Moon, is a coffee, hazelnut and caramel sponge and mousse creation.

The four-course menu costs $198 per pax.

1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971

