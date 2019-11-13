10 safe and natural ways to get rid of annoying cockroaches at home

With the warm, moist environment that comes with living in the tropics, also comes an army of bugs - cockroaches included.

So we zap those pesky bugs with anything we can find, usually insecticides.

We certainly don't want roaches crawling around our homes.

But at the same time, do we really want to expose our kids to the poison of insecticides?

Here are some clever ways to repel cockroaches naturally.

REPEL COCKROACHES NATURALLY WITH INGREDIENTS FOUND IN YOUR KITCHEN!

There are some ingredients in your kitchen that can be used to trap, repel, and kill those pesky critters at your home.

All you need to do is to mix them up and place it where cockroaches usually hide.

1. ESSENTIAL OILS

Peppermint oil can be use as a home remedy to repel cockroaches naturally. PHOTO: Pixabay

Did you know that cockroaches hate the smell of peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree oils?

That is because it disrupts and masks the scent trails which cockroaches use to hunt for their food.

Roaches die when they are exposed to higher concentrations of essential oils, particularly peppermint oil.

Use essential oils to repel cockroaches naturally by putting a few drops of peppermint oil on a cotton ball, and wiping down places where cockroaches usually hide or enter your home.

You can also make a spray by mixing 15 drops of peppermint oil and 10 ounces of water in a spray bottle.

Mix thoroughly and spray in possible entry points and dark areas.

2. BORAX

Borax is an effective natural cleaner and a safer alternative to many conventional cleaners.