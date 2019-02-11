10 secret places that do not feel like Singapore to go on a special date

Skip the typical dinner and movie combo, please.

Dates can be challenging. I mean, there are only so many movies and luxurious dinners you can go to with your other half before getting bored.

Still, let it not be said that Singapore is boring - far from it, if you look hard enough!

We do know it's tough to come up with fresh ideas every week, so we've done the work for you.

Here's a list of atypical date spots you can consider that will make you feel like you're on a vacation with your partner. It'll help you chalk up some brownie points too.

1. OPEN FARM COMMUNITY @ MINDEN ROAD

Lovers of both food and nature will adore the lush foliage surrounding Open Farm Community (OFC), a charming greenhouse-styled restaurant that will make the two of you feel as though you are dining in the middle of a farm in Perth. Its sprawling premises house an edible garden, an alfresco area (that looks magical in the evening, by the way), a play area and a retail shop. A perfect location for a weekend brunch date, dig into carefully prepared dishes sourced from harvests from their garden or local farms. Try the Sweet Potato Tortellini or, if you’re craving for some local flavours, the Prawn Laksa Pappardelle. If you’re feeling adventurous, ask a staff about their line-up of events. OFC regularly holds workshops, farming events and recreational activities for adults and children alike. Open Farm Community is at 130E Minden Road, 248819; tel: 6471 0306. Visit: www.openfarmcommunity.com 2. SMITH MARINE @ PULAU UBIN COASTAL AREA

After a long week at work, sometimes the best way to spend the weekend is to simply unwind. So instead of packing your date full of exhausting activities, why not escape to “Japan” for some much-needed zen? Try Ikeda Spa, which prides itself on offering an authentic Japanese spa experience. With its warm tatami rooms, wooden interior and traditional Japanese decor, it would be as though you’ve been teleported to the quiet sanctuaries of Kyoto. Wash away the stress of the week with your partner at their Hinoki Onsen Bath (priced at $120 for 30 minutes for two), or relax your mind and body with a therapeutic Inyou Relaxation Massage (priced at $120 for 60 minutes each). Ikeda Spa @ Clarke Quay is at #05-22, Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, 059817; tel: 6388 8080 ext. 2, while Ikeda Spa @ Bukit Timah is at 787 Bukit Timah Rd, 269762; tel: 6388 8080 ext. 1. Visit: www.ikedaspa.com 7. NATURE KAYAKING @ PULAU UBIN View this post on Instagram 🐰 Homi first trip to Ubin.. 🦁 #singapore #pulauubin A post shared by Weilong Tan (@weilongtan) on Oct 13, 2019 at 3:58am PDT

Paddling down the scenic Amazon River and exploring the diverse ecosystem of its surrounding jungle might seem like a dream, but your bank account might disagree. Go kayaking in Pulau Ubin instead — It’s less exotic, we know, but it’ll thrill any nature lover nonetheless. Follow an experienced guide as you navigate through the tranquil mangroves and see if you and your partner can spot some cool wildlife such as kingfishers, hornbills and even otters! A 4-hour beginners tour costs $85 while a 6-hour tour costs $102. To get there, take a bumboat ride from Changi Point Ferry Terminal to Pulau Ubin Island and head to the Ubin Adventures hut, No. 34, for the beginning of the tour. Sign up here. To get there, take a bumboat ride from Changi Point Ferry Terminal (51 Lor Bekukong, 499172) to Pulau Ubin Island. Visit: www.klook.com 8. GLOW IN THE DARK PATH @ BUKIT PANJANG View this post on Instagram Starry night. GLOW IN DARK. 这么近那么远#railcorridor #railcorridorsg #bukitpanjang #这么近那么远 #neon #neonrailroad A post shared by HQ (@psyhq) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

You might not be able to bring your other half to the beautiful glow-in-the-dark footpath at Gosford or the luminescent Van Gogh cycle path at Nuenen, but our version is not too shabby. Situated along the Rail Corridor, this glow-in-the-dark path is equally magical when you stroll along the 400m-long glittery stretch as night falls. The best part? It’s free. Glow in the Dark Path @ Rail Corridor is between Choa Chu Kang Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road, behind Bukit Panjang MRT Station. 9. GLAMPING SOCIETY @ EAST COAST PARK/PUNGGOL CONTAINER PARK