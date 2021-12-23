10 self-photo studios for professional-looking photos from $30

Think self-photo prints and the neoprint booths of yesteryear might come to mind. But there's been a new crop of self-photo studios, a concept that's been trending in South Korea, that lets you take charge of the camera for a mini photoshoot and professional-looking portraits without the hefty price tags.

Each room is outfitted with a studio-like set-up and a professional camera, and there's no need for anyone to be manning the camera. Just you, your loved ones, and lots of joyful snaps (especially during this holiday season).

Self-Photo Studio Singapore: Six studios under one booking platform

Self Photo Studio isn't a photo studio on its own but a booking platform that has an umbrella of of six studios: Photopia at Orchard Central, Photoholic at Orchard Gateway, Photonara at Bugis Junction, Photomania at Bugis+, Photomatic at Funan, and Photoism at Tampines One.

They offer similar package prices, although offerings do differ, like the background colours and the number of prints or digital photos you'll receive. But you have the choice of black and white photos, or coloured snaps at all.

Price: From $30 for a basic package

Visit its website to book or for more information.

Fotomat: For monochrome snaps

Fotomat has two studios, one at Keong Saik Road, and the other at Stamford Arts Centre (SAC). You'll enjoy the same experience at both, but the the only difference that the Keong Saik outlet has black and grey backgrounds, white the SAC outlet offers either white or grey backdrops.

It's also convenient to see the available timeslots for each studio, which are listed on site in real time.

Price: From $30 for a 15-minute shoot (two persons) and two prints

Visit its website to book or for more information.

Photobytes: Pet-friendly

Pawrents looking to get great photos with your furkids, Photobytes is where to check out - it's recommended that you bring their favourite toy or snack along, too. Tucked inside a shophouse at Haji Lane, there are various themes to pick, from light coloured backdrops to the RBG theme for bold photos, and Twilight, with cool lighting effects in yellow or violet tones.

Price: From $35 for 15-minute shoot (two persons) and a choice of either three prints or one single print with one collage of four photos

Visit its website to book or for more information.

Byte Size Home: Cosy home-style backdrop

Instead of a plain background, you'll get a cosy styled setting in this home studio owned by a local video production company. There are props like a sofa, drapes, potted plants and more. Your precious pets are welcome too, at an additional charge.

And what sets this studio apart is that you'll a video compilation of your best takes (and sip on some tea while you're waiting) instead of photos.

Price: From $48 for a 30-minute shoot (two persons) and a slow-mo video of your best takes, as well as two cups of tea.

Visit its website to book or for more information.

Dollop Automat Self Studio

Dollop's studios are at Arab Street and Seah Street, and offer both coloured as well as black and white photo options. The Seah Street outlet offers a white backdrop, while the Arab Street studio has the option of a pink or green background. You can get your photos prints in less than a minute, as well as get all the digital files at an additional fee.

Price: From $30 for a 15-minute shoot (two persons) and two prints

Visit its website to book or for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.