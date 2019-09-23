10 signs that you're too hard on your child

PHOTO: Pexels
Young Parents

You want the best for your kid, but sometimes, you wonder if you are too hard on your child or pushing your child too much.

Child psychologist Dr Richard C. Woolfson draws up a checklist of possible telltale signs that you may be too hard on your child.

YOU CONSTANTLY FIGHT WITH HER

Every parent gets fed up when her child becomes confrontational. However, if you are often in conflict with yours, you could be too harsh with her. It is possible to instil good discipline and set clear boundaries without going head-to-head all the time.

YOU NEVER HAVE ANYTHING POSITIVE TO SAY

Even if she is badly behaved throughout the day, there will be times when she is more cooperative. If you usually don't notice these moments or rarely feel positive about anything she does, you might have forgotten that your four year- old is wonderful.

ALSO READ: This one thing could be destroying your relationship with your child

YOU FEEL YOU NEVER HAVE TIME FOR YOURSELF

Try to organise your day so that you can put your feet up for 10 minutes, for instance, when your child watches her favourite programme or plays. This can help you recharge, so make it a priority every day.

YOU NAG ALL THE TIME

Nobody likes to think she is negative towards her child, but it is easy to fall into this trap. Think about how many times you have nagged her today - maybe you could have ignored some of these instances or made more positive remarks.

YOU DENY HER TREATS

Every child deserves a reward sometimes, for having a particularly good day or just for the sake of it. You don't have to wait till her birthday or Christmas. You'll be amazed how a simple, unexpected treat can have a positive effect on the relationship.

YOU DON'T BRAG ABOUT HER ACHIEVEMENTS

She wants to hear you boast to Grandma about her latest triumph - that makes her feel good about herself and closer to you. Every small step forward in her development is worth shouting about.

YOU AVOID HUGGING

No matter how strained your relationship, make sure to give your child cuddles. Loving, physical contact helps melt away the negatives and puts you both in a caring frame of mind.

YOU RARELY HIGHLIGHT HER GOOD BEHAVIOUR

When you see moments of positive behaviour - irrespective of how demanding she's been for the rest of the day - make a big fuss of her. Let her know how pleased you are.

This allows both of you to realise there are good moments, too.

You can't wait to tell her dad how naughty she's been

YOU CAN'T WAIT TO TELL HER DAD HOW NAUGHTY SHE'S BEEN

If you store up your unhappy stories just to bombard your husband, you are probably too harsh with your child. Instead, share positive accounts of how you got on well today.

YOU FEEL SORRY FOR YOURSELF BECAUSE EVERY OTHER KID IS BETTER BEHAVED THAN SHE IS

Your child is no more difficult to care for than another. Steer clear of these negative thoughts and remind yourself of her strengths and abilities.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
Children and Youth parenting

TRENDING

Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Skies in Indonesia&#039;s Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
Skies in Indonesia's Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during &#039;peak-hour traffic&#039; until further notice
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during 'peak-hour traffic' until further notice
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
'We live like a normal married couple': He's HIV-positive but she doesn't mind
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly

LIFESTYLE

10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze

SERVICES