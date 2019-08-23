10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be

Balconies aren't always the largest home spaces, but they can certainly come in handy with the right ideas. If you live in a home where space comes at a premium, you can transform these nooks with a view into everything from laundry room to even a barbeque area.
So, if you're looking for ways to put yours to good use, keep scrolling to take a look 10 homes in Singapore with balconies that are chic and practical!
1. THE CRITERION BY BOWERMAN
Greenery plays an important role in making a home feel fresh, and when you combine it (in the form of a green wall/living decor) with a light-filled balcony, it's possible to make even the smallest of outdoor spaces feel like a natural haven.
Top it off with interesting geometric pots and you get a visually appealing feature that livens up the surroundings.
2. TREASURE CREST BY HOME PHILOSOPHY
A cosy corner can be anywhere you want at home, but if you have a sunny balcony, having one there is always a great idea. Here in this condominium apartment, a simple set-up consisting of right-sized furnishings and plush cushions makes for the perfect spot for a weekend hangout.
3. THE SANTORINI BY M SQUARED DEZIGN
Are cheery colours not your thing? If so, go for an industrial style look instead. For extra practicality (and some stylish edge), M Squared Dezign outfitted this condominium home's balcony with a pipe lamp as well as a concrete table as a subtle statement piece.
4. CHOA CHU KANG AVENUE 4 BY NEU KONCEPTZ
Believe it or not, this cosy area in a Choa Chu Kang HDB home was once an open-air balcony that was its own space.
Post-transformation, it now features a minimalist white-and-wood aesthetic that blends in with the adjoining living areas, along with a custom bookcase that doubles as a privacy barrier.
5. ELIAS ROAD BY AART BOXX INTERIOR
If you're lucky enough to live in an HDB flat with a full-sized balcony that spans the length of your living area, don't just make it a relaxation spot! Instead, deck it out, get a covered grill (so the rest of your home doesn't smell of barbeque), and you'll have a gathering area ready for whenever friends and family come over.
6. BARTLEY RESIDENCES BY POSH HOME
While it didn't come with the property, Posh Home created a common walkway between two bedrooms, which not only links both spaces together but also serves as a simple balcony/study/lounge. To keep prying eyes out, privacy shutters were installed as well.
7. FLORAVIEW BY SPACE DEFINE
Wish you had an extra storage room instead of a balcony? Consider transforming your outdoor spaces into 'storerooms' like the owner of this 1+1 apartment did with the help of privacy shutters. Find out what the process was like here!
8. THE CREST BY HALL INTERIORS
Sometimes simple is best and this tranquil home at The Crest proves it with the combination of a round blue accent seat, flowing sheer curtains and a compact storage cabinet. Invisible grilles were also installed to make it easy to appreciate the view from this charming cosy corner.
9. PASIR RIS BY AKIHAUS
This spacious Pasir Ris maisonette home takes things to new heights with an ultra-lush garden wall that stretches up to its second floor. Helping the rustic feel are a timber clad ceiling as well as a drop-leaf table, which make the space a great brunch spot.
10. HOUGANG AVENUE 10 BY CRESCENDO INTERIOR & LIFESTYLE
Because of how bulky they are, washing machines often eat up walkway space which is why they are often placed in a dedicated laundry room. But if you have a balcony, one solution would be to hide yours there. Just take a look at how this Hougang home does it with a custom cabinet!
This article was first published in Qanvast.