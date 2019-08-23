10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be

PHOTO: Qanvast
Qanvast

Balconies aren't always the largest home spaces, but they can certainly come in handy with the right ideas. If you live in a home where space comes at a premium, you can transform these nooks with a view into everything from laundry room to even a barbeque area.

So, if you're looking for ways to put yours to good use, keep scrolling to take a look 10 homes in Singapore with balconies that are chic and practical!

1. THE CRITERION BY BOWERMAN

Greenery plays an important role in making a home feel fresh, and when you combine it (in the form of a green wall/living decor) with a light-filled balcony, it's possible to make even the smallest of outdoor spaces feel like a natural haven.

PHOTO: Bowerman

Top it off with interesting geometric pots and you get a visually appealing feature that livens up the surroundings.

PHOTO: Bowerman

2. TREASURE CREST BY HOME PHILOSOPHY

A cosy corner can be anywhere you want at home, but if you have a sunny balcony, having one there is always a great idea. Here in this condominium apartment, a simple set-up consisting of right-sized furnishings and plush cushions makes for the perfect spot for a weekend hangout.

PHOTO: Home Philosophy

3. THE SANTORINI BY M SQUARED DEZIGN

Are cheery colours not your thing? If so, go for an industrial style look instead. For extra practicality (and some stylish edge), M Squared Dezign outfitted this condominium home's balcony with a pipe lamp as well as a concrete table as a subtle statement piece.

PHOTO: M Squared Dezign

4. CHOA CHU KANG AVENUE 4 BY NEU KONCEPTZ

Believe it or not, this cosy area in a Choa Chu Kang HDB home was once an open-air balcony that was its own space.

Post-transformation, it now features a minimalist white-and-wood aesthetic that blends in with the adjoining living areas, along with a custom bookcase that doubles as a privacy barrier.

PHOTO: Neu Konceptz

5. ELIAS ROAD BY AART BOXX INTERIOR

If you're lucky enough to live in an HDB flat with a full-sized balcony that spans the length of your living area, don't just make it a relaxation spot! Instead, deck it out, get a covered grill (so the rest of your home doesn't smell of barbeque), and you'll have a gathering area ready for whenever friends and family come over.

PHOTO: Aart Boxx Interior

6. BARTLEY RESIDENCES BY POSH HOME

While it didn't come with the property, Posh Home created a common walkway between two bedrooms, which not only links both spaces together but also serves as a simple balcony/study/lounge. To keep prying eyes out, privacy shutters were installed as well.

PHOTO: Posh Home

7. FLORAVIEW BY SPACE DEFINE

Wish you had an extra storage room instead of a balcony? Consider transforming your outdoor spaces into 'storerooms' like the owner of this 1+1 apartment did with the help of privacy shutters. Find out what the process was like here!

PHOTO: Space Define Interior
PHOTO: Space Define Interior

8. THE CREST BY HALL INTERIORS

Sometimes simple is best and this tranquil home at The Crest proves it with the combination of a round blue accent seat, flowing sheer curtains and a compact storage cabinet. Invisible grilles were also installed to make it easy to appreciate the view from this charming cosy corner.

PHOTO: Hall Interiors
PHOTO: Hall Interiors

9. PASIR RIS BY AKIHAUS

This spacious Pasir Ris maisonette home takes things to new heights with an ultra-lush garden wall that stretches up to its second floor. Helping the rustic feel are a timber clad ceiling as well as a drop-leaf table, which make the space a great brunch spot.

PHOTO: akiHAUS

10. HOUGANG AVENUE 10 BY CRESCENDO INTERIOR & LIFESTYLE

Because of how bulky they are, washing machines often eat up walkway space which is why they are often placed in a dedicated laundry room. But if you have a balcony, one solution would be to hide yours there. Just take a look at how this Hougang home does it with a custom cabinet!

PHOTO: Crescendo Interior & Lifestyle

ALSO READ: A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

This article was first published in Qanvast. 

