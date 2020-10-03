10 size-inclusive fashion brands to look out for

For plus size women, it’s not exactly an easy task to shop for stylish clothes that fit them nicely.

That’s because so many fashion brands simply don’t diversify their sizing options, deserting this segment of female shoppers who — just like any fashion enthusiast — want to look fabulous.

Nonetheless, we’ve come a long way as more brands are rolling out more sizes for us to choose from.

Here at Her World, instead of simply calling out the brands that aren’t doing enough to support diversity in fashion, we’ve decided to shine the spotlight on 10 fashion brands that are doing their part to promote a more size-inclusive environment.

Hopefully, many more fashion labels will step forward and follow the footsteps of these forerunners.

1. Universal Standard

Alexandra Waldman and Polina Veksler wanted change when they saw that it was tough for American women, most of whom wear size 14 and above, to shop for clothes because sizes were limited.

So in 2015, they left their jobs and started fashion label Universal Standard which believes that fashion is for all — whether you’re size 00 or 40.

Fast forward to now, the boundary-pushing brand boasts a strong line up of wardrobe essentials including basic tops, work pants and jeans.

Speaking of jeans, the label is well loved by its fans for its comfy and cool denim pieces, and shoppers are singing praises of how well made and fitted the designs are.

2. Whimsigirl

With a focus on classic designs, Malaysian fashion label Whimsigirl is your go-to if you favour timelessness over trendiness.

Its founder, Syazana Sukiman started the brand in 2017 and her aim? Provide women with wardrobe staples that will make the wearer look and feel good.

The designs here range from XS to XXL, and they mostly feature a relaxed silhouette, allowing you the freedom to get ready quicker and stay comfortable throughout the day.

And since Whimsigirl’s designs are easy to wear, you will have no issues if you want to match them with whatever you have in your closet.

3. H&M+

If you’re a fashion lover, the young and cool fast fashion label H&M+ is no stranger.

From trendy pieces and adorable tees to workout separates and workwear must-haves, there are just so many options for you to choose from at H&M+. Its online store offers sizes up to 4XL and the prices are pretty pocket-friendly too.

Among the H&M+ items, you’ll spot some pieces from the Conscious line which was started by the Swedish fashion brand in 2012.

In stores, shoppers can easily identify them by looking out for the green tabs on the clothing’s label.

These designs are made of minimally 50 per cent sustainable materials including organic cotton and recycled polyester to cut down on wastage.

4. Violeta by Mango on Zalora

Here’s another familiar name in the fashion world that brings comfortable, feminine and contemporary clothes to young and stylish women who’re in size 40 to 52.

At Violeta by Mango, there are plenty of options that you can look out for.

Want a floral number for your dinner date? Perhaps you’ve got a Zoom interview and need to dress to impress.

Maybe you need some new clothes for your upcoming back-to-office days. Whatever the occasion, you’re likely to find something suitable from Violeta.

5. 11 Honoré

Finding beautiful designer creations in plus sizes can be hard, especially when most designer pieces have limited sizes available online or in their boutiques.

Thankfully, there’s 11 Honoré, an online store that carries designer collections in sizes 12 to 26.

Here, you can find many gorgeous pieces by some of the most notable names in fashion such as Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu and more.

From Diane Von Furstenberg’s signature wrap dresses to Christopher Kane’s bejewelled T-shirts, looking fabulous is just a few clicks away.

6. Uniqlo

Closer to home, there’s Uniqlo’s online store which features an Extra Sizes section. Just like its name suggests, this dedicated page is home to designs that are from size XS to 3XL.

Rest assured that you won’t only find the basics like tees and jeans that Uniqlo is famous for.

There are also the Marimekko and Ines De La Fressange special collaborations to shop for.

Whether you’re in the mood for big blooms or playful plaids, you can find many failsafe options for work and weekends here.

7. Pomelo

Looking for on-trend pieces that you can shop without feeling too guilty (read: inexpensive)? Look no further than Pomelo.

With almost 660,000 Instagram followers and over 2 million likes on Facebook, Pomelo is undeniably one of the most famous fast fashion brands.

It is chock full of stylish pieces ranging from beachwear to activewear (in sizes XS to XXL) that help you look camera-ready wherever you are.

If you’re a shopaholic, remember to bookmark Pomelo’s homepage as it introduces new items every week. Credit card at the ready!

8. Shein Curve +

Since we’re spending so much time indoors these days, there’s nothing wrong with buying a few new pieces of lingerie and loungewear to stay comfy at home.

And Shein Curve + is a good place to look for a wide variety of designs at affordable prices.

On days when you just want to lay in bed 24/7, pick up one of their tie dye sleep pants and printed pyjama top.

For those days when less is more, reach for one of their lace slips or lace belted robe to look and feel sexy.

9. Gene Martino on Zalora

Specialising in modest and stylish womenswear, Malaysian fashion label Gene Martino has a Plus Size lineup featuring flowy blouses and pants.

Its separates are versatile and they can be styled with the rest of the pieces that you have in your closet.

We love that some of the designs also come with details like ruffles and peplum hems, turning the pieces into statement-making ones to own.

There are also many bright and bold options to choose from if you’d like to brighten up your wardrobe.

10. Fame & Partners

While fashion can be all fun and fabulous, we can’t deny that it can also be problematic especially when brands overproduce and have countless boxes of unsold items.

This could possibly lead to wastage issues and environmental pollution.

Enter Fame & Partners which was set up as a zero-waste clothing line. In other words, it doesn’t mass produce its clothes and hence, there is zero inventory waste.

All designs are custom made, ensuring you get the best fit while you do your part for our environment. Our favourites? The dreamy and red carpet worthy wedding dresses that will make your big day extra memorable.

This article was first published in Her World Online.