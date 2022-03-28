10 sizzling places for delicious steak in Singapore

Whether you’re into gorgeously marbled wagyu, a tender ribeye, or looking for a good slab of meat that doesn’t make a dent in your wallet, these are the places in the steak scene to make your way to. Bon appetite.

Opus Bar & Grill

Located at the newly rebranded Voco Orchard Singapore, Opus Bar & Grill boasts a bespoke Himalayan salt-tiled aging cabinet. Hand-selected prime meats are dry-aged between 14 to 21 days on the premises to draw out a rich and complex melange of flavours.

Its premium sharing steaks are bound to be a hit at any table, like the Whiskey-Aged 1.2kg Whiskey-aged Rangers Valley Wagyu Tomahawk (MB 6, $168++). It’s flambeed at the table and delivers a buttery succulence with a smoky aroma and distinct whiskey flavour. If you’re dining solo, there are also single cuts like the 150-day grain-fed Angus rib-eye ($62++ for 250g) and the Tajima Wagyu rib-eye ($88++ for 250g).

Enjoy your meal with a glass of vino; there’s an ongoing promo of a two-hour free-flow of wine at $15++ per person (max two diners) from Sun to Thurs, as well as 50 per cent off selected wines by the bottle on Fri and Sat.

Opus Bar & Grill is at Voco Orchard Singapore, 581 Orchard Road, Singapore 238883. Visit its website for reservations and more information.

Bedrock Origin

Surf meets turf over at Bedrock Origin, nestled within Oasia Resort Sentosa and the second restaurant by the highly acclaimed Bedrock Bar & Grill (also another great spot for steaks). The difference is in the array of seafood offerings, which sees dishes like turbot on the bone and dry-aged Kuhlbarra barramundi.

Its steaks are dry-aged in-house and cooked on the bone using classic culinary techniques to introduce a greater depth of flavour, and cooked atop an applewood-fired grill. Offerings range from an aged Keisan wagyu striploin ($138++ for 250g) to a Kobe wagyu ribeye ($268++ for 150g), a dry-aged Australian barley-fed bone-in striploin ($110++ for 400g) and a bone-in tenderloin ($98++ for 300g) aged in-house for a minimum of 21 days.

And of course, fans of Bedrock can still find its classics like the ribeye cap steak ($128++ for 300g) and Bedrock pepper wagyu steak (108++ for 300g). There are various sauces to accompany your steak of choice, from the specialty red wine sauce to the Bedrock chilli oil, classic bearnaise, wholegrain whisky mustard and steak butter.

Bedrock Origin is at #01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View Palawan Ridge, Singapore 098679. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Les Bouchons

French bistro and steakhouse Les Bouchons has several locations, including Ann Siang and Robertson Quay. Its newest is at Rochester Commons, housed within a two-storey black and white bungalow from the 1940s.

Come here for the specials: the Extra Tender Angus Beef Filet ($50++) and the hefty “Super Entrecôte” US Black Angus ($68++ 500g). The menu at Rochester Commons is a little different with outlet-exclusives like the delightfully succulent Grilled Sirloin Wagyu ($78++), which uses Hokkaido black wagyu with a marble score of +6/7. Chef Mickaël Cornac recommends it cooked to medium rare.

And it’s not known for its steak frites for nothing. The homemade fries are so addictive you won’t be able to stop at one basket — so it’s good news that the fries are free-flow with each order of steak.

Les Bouchons is at multiple locations. Visit its website for reservations and a list of outlets.

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

Housed in a heritage shophouse, Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse serves F1 Wagyu from Australia, which is pasture-raised and organic-feed finished to the highest ethical standards.

The beef is then cut artisan-butcher style to produce bone-in, inch-thick steaks – it’s best known for its Tuscan-style sharing steaks so grab a buddy or your SO. Try the Fiorentina (MBS 6, $178++ for 900g or $220++ for 1.1kg), a classic T-bone that’s cooked in the traditional Tuscan style — over a high-temperature wood-fired grill to yield a charred crust and tender, juicy centre.

There are also individual cuts like tenderloin (MBS6, $69++ for 200g), striploin (MBS 4/5, $98++ for 300g) and angus ribeye (MBS 2/3, $88 for 400g). Don’t miss out on delish sides, such as the decadent Mac N’ Cheese ($18++) and the Funghi ($22++) with roasted wild mushrooms parsley and an egg yolk.

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse is at 25 Mohamed Sultan Road. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Bochinche

After five years at Amoy Street, Argentinian steakhouse Bochinche made the move to Club Street with a spacious 60-seater interior boasting a tribal-inspired aesthetic and marble finishings (inspired by the marbling of its steaks, we’re told).

The menu has also been refreshed by head chef Fabrice Mergalet. Previously using only Argentinian beef, it now imports grass-fed beef from Australia, New Zealand, USA and Japan too. The in-house dry-aged Bone-In Vintage Galiciana Striploin (MBS 3+, $140++ for 300g) from Australia boasts a deeper flavour, while the Ojo de Bife ($65++ for 300g), a wet-aged ribeye from Argentina offers a tender hunk of meat.

And if you’re dithering over what to get, there’s the Meat Feast ($240++), that’s good for a table of two to four. You’ll get a rib-eye, fillet, sirloin and a hanging tender.

Bochinche is at 27 Club St, Singapore 069413. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

The Feather Blade

Apart from daily specials, there’s just one steak here — the flat iron steak otherwise known as the feather blade cut from the shoulder, hence the restaurant’s name.

It’s arguably one of the more affordable steaks in town, with a 200g steak priced at just $22++. The default doneness for a good steak might be medium-rare, but we’d also recommend getting it cooked rare if you prefer a softer texture. You can also ham it up with seared foie gras, scallops ($12++ each), or a lobster tail ($17++).

Another star is the Gyu Don ($28++), a robust bowl with its signature flat iron steak, a wobbly onsen egg, caramelised onions and garlic bits. You can also choose for it to be topped with either foie gras or scallops.

Wash it all down a glass of wine, or one of its range of yummy cocktails. Unsurprisingly, it’s always packed here (even when we went on a weeknight), so you’ll want to make a reservation.

The Feather Blade is at 61 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088482. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Picanhas'

Likewise, this Muslim-owned restaurant solely focuses on one type of steak: the picanha steak, first made popular in Brazil. It comes from the rump cap muscle of the cow, with a strip of fat at the top. Priced affordably at $22 for 200g, the halal steak is served with binchotan butter and packed with beefy flavour. Choice of sauces ($2++ each) include chimichurri, wasabi cream and Sze Chuan.

You can also have it served atop a bed of Japanese rice with the Picanha Don ($17++), which comes accompanied by an onsen egg, garlic bits, pickled cabbage and caramelised onions.

Psst: There’s complimentary popcorn.

Picanhas’ is at 90 Club Street, Singapore 069458. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Fat Cow

This Japanes-inspired steakhouse is a luxurious foodie destination where you can enjoy an impressive portfolio of wagyu sourced from different Japanese prefectures.

There’s the richly marbled Satsuma A4 Tenderloin ($158++ for 120g) from the Kagoshima prefecture that’s produced by award-winning breeders, as well as the 21 Days Dry-Aged Nagasaki A5 Wagyu Striploin ($168 for 150g) with a good balance of lean and marbled meat. And of course, the highly prized Kobe Beef ($288++ for 150g).

The beef at Fat Cow is also cooked using various Japanese preparation methods such as shabu-shabu and sukiyaki — and you’ll want to give its popular wagyu donburis a whirl.

Fat Cow is at #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248649. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Skirt Restaurant

Pop by if you’re in the mood for something decadent. You’ll be served prime cuts of meat and fresh, sustainably-sourced seafood that are beautifully prepared on the centrepiece parrilla grill.

Options here include 21 days-aged black Angus ribeye ($136++ for 260g), Argentinian grass-fed striploin ($78++ for 300g), a 1.2kg Brandt USDA prime grain-fed tomahawk ($290++) and Tajima wagyu ribeye (MBS 4 to 5, $125 for 300g). Each order comes with a side of Confit Smoked Garlic & Watercress, as well as a choice of sauce; bearnaise, au poivre or red wine jus.

Skirt Restaurant is at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

ISteaks Diner

When it comes to steaks on a budget, iSteaks is another go-to. Prices start at $19 for a New Zealand striploin (200g) up to $46 for an Australian wagyu ribeye (MS 4/5). You can also choose two complementary sides to accompany your meat too, from baked olive rice to cinnamon pumpkin and onion rings.

For its prices, the steaks are nicely charred and juicy, and perfect for when you’re hankering for a decent piece of meat without having to pay a premium. The only downside is that it often draws queues (and doesn’t take reservations), so you’ll either have to be prepared to wait, or go during non-peak periods.

ISteaks Diner is at multiple locations. Visit its website for a list of locations.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.