10 skincare products to help combat maskne scars

With mask-wearing being essential to curb the spread of Covid-19 around the world, many have started to notice the effects that it has on our skin.

Whether we’re using surgical masks or even the ones we’ve bought online, many of us have faced the brunt of mask-induced acne, or as we like to call it, “ maskne ”. Maskne usually occurs when the fabric of these masks and our skin causes inflammation, which eventually leads to acne.

Moreover, the moisture trapped in the mask from humidity, sweating and of course, breathing causes clogged pores and over time, results in acne breakouts.

While many of us tend to focus on treating current and existing acne, it is also essential to include products to combat the scarring and pigmentation caused by maskne to achieve an overall more even complexion. Here, our top 10 picks to consider.

1. Clarins Bright Plus Advanced Brightening Dark Spot-Targeting Serum, $136

This is formulated with a duo of plant extracts – rose-myrtle and acerola seed extract – help skin cells capture and consume oxygen for it to work optimally for a fresher, more radiant complexion.

A brightening complex then targets pigmentation, spots and acne scars while inhibiting the over production of melanin production for a clearer, more even skin tone.

2. Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Accelerated Clarity Renewing Ampoules, $155

These targeted ampoules are said to work in just two weeks of daily application and are fortified with a tri-blend of glycolic, lactic and phytic acids to treat dark spots and scars.

A patented Activated C ingredient is also infused to inhibit melanin production and treat hyperpigmentation for an even and clearer complexion while promoting skin cell regeneration.

3. Re:Erth Illuminating Concentrate, $128

Powered by a slew of botanical ingredients like Artocarpus lakoocha wood extract, cherry blossom flower extract, and Japanese spring turmeric leaf extract, this supercharged concentrate aims to even out skin tone and targets discolouration.

The ingredients also work to inhibit tyrosinase activity, which helps to control melanin overproduction to reveal a brighter and more radiant complexion. A delivery system known as Lipodisq is incorporated to safely and efficiently deliver the potent skincare actives deep into the skin for effective results.

4. Dior Prestige Light-In-While L’Oleo-Essence Lumiere, $167

This intensive treatment is made with white rose oil and rose essence to boost the skin’s hydrolipidic flows, which is a vital fluid circulation that plays an integral role in the elimination of melanin and glycated proteins for optimal skin cell renewal.

Natural PHAs (read: gentle acids) give a micro-peeling effect to gently eliminate dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion.

5. Estee Lauder Perfectionist Pro Rapid Brightening Treatment With Ferment2 + Vitamin C, $135

This lightweight serum is boosted by a duo of ferments – molasses and yeast – which aid in boosting cell turnover rate and support skin cells’ natural purification process to treat pigmentation, discolouration and acne scars.

It also has vitamin C to control melanin production and fight free radical damage.

6. Lancome Clarifique Dual Essence, $140

On top of lightening pigmentation and scarring, this is also known to nourish complexions, boosts vitality and strengthen the skin’s ability to act as a protective barrier.

And if that is not impressive enough, this is also formulated with beech bud extracts to boost skin’s enzyme activity to aid in hydrating; exfoliating; lightening pigmentation; and strengthening skin cell regeneration.

7. Caudalie Limited Edition Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, $132, Sephora

Supercharged with its patented ingredient Viniferine, this is said to be 62 times more effective than vitamin C and does not cause photosensitivity, irritation and dryness. It also corrects and prevents pigmentation, freckles caused by sun exposure, acne marks and age spots.

The brand is also known for its clean and safe formulas that do not contain oil, alcohol, synthetic fragrances and parabens, making ideal for those with sensitive skin.

8. Sulwhasoo Snowise Brightening Spot Treatment, $158

With a lightweight, fast-absorbing gel-type texture, this immediately works on spots, scars and discolouration thanks to its signature white ginseng ingredient that aids in slowing down the production of melanin while boosting skin’s radiance for a luminous complexion.

Additionally, this works to restore and reestablish skin’s firmness.

9. Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter, $150

This offers a two-prong approach to target existing – and future – spots, scars and pigmentation. First, it corrects and treats with a patented CL302 Complex and interrupts future spots and discolouration with an Interrupter Complex.

It also contains anti-irritants and soothing botanicals to calm irritation sensitivity caused by environmental aggressors.

10. Derma Lab Lumiclar Anti-Hyperpigmentation Serum, $39.90

As its name suggests, this fast-acting serum helps to lighten scars and pigmentation while protecting the skin against harmful free radicals and environmental stressors that may further cause the formation fo such spots. Resveratrol and two per cent vitamin C work to even out skin tone and boost skin’s radiance.

