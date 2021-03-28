10 slimming secrets that personal fitness trainers don't want you to know

Losing weight is easier said than done, but there are some secrets to slimming down that may not have crossed your mind.

In the second installment of an ongoing series that seeks to profile the personalities of Singapore’s fashion scene, Steph Adams sits down with Lisa Clayton, who is Co-Founder of UFIT Bootcamps, Singapore’s largest fitness community, to pick her brain on tips of how to stay slim and healthy.

Here are some of her tips along with input from other personal trainers on how to get fit quick and lose weight while you’re at it:

1. Staying regular is key

PHOTO: Pexels

“Working out 3 to 4 times a week is a great place to start, once you have your routine, stick to it and you will see the benefits. You’ll notice increased energy levels and your body will begin to adapt.” – Lisa Clayton, Co-Founder of UFIT

2. Aim for 30-60-10

PHOTO: Pexels

“Exercise is important for weight loss, however, what you eat matters most. Research shows that a Mediterranean-style diet comprised of about 30 per cent protein, 60 per cent fat and 10 per cent carbohydrates is ideal for weight loss and overall health.” – Dr Sean M Wells, Naples Personal Training

3. Ditch the booze and sugar

PHOTO: Unsplash

“When weight loss is the goal, I recommend avoiding alcohol, refined carbs and added sugars and drinking plenty of water throughout the day.” – David Kirsch, Fitness and Wellness Expert

4. Mix things up

PHOTO: Pexels

“The key to losing weight is to exercise intelligently and to truly challenge your body every time you hit the gym. If you do the same workout all the time, you won’t make progress.” – Dan Roberts, Celebrity Fitness Trainer

5. Be happy

PHOTO: Pexels

“Enjoy what you are doing, if you enjoy your exercise you will work harder. Choose activities that you think you’ll enjoy, or try new activities. If you don’t like them, at least you’ll know you tried.” – Lisa Clayton, Co-Founder of UFIT

6. Stay hydrated

PHOTO: Pexels

“Hydration is key to staying healthy. After all, the brain is 70 per cent water. A question I always get asked is ‘How much water should I drink?’. That depends on you but the minimum for any adult is two litres a day.” – Lisa Clayton, Co-Founder of UFIT

7. Get off the treadmill

PHOTO: Pexels

“To maximise weight loss, incorporate resistance training two to three times per week and aim for one or two days of high-intensity interval training (HIIT).” – Dr Sean M Wells, Naples Personal Training

8. Fall in love

PHOTO: Pexels

“Fall in love with the weight loss journey — not just the physical results. Stick to the workouts and healthy foods you actually enjoy, and never use exercises or foods that you find displeasing to reach your goal.” – Jim White, Owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios

9. Don’t be afraid to lift heavy

PHOTO: Pexels

“Lifting heavy weights is the best way to increase your metabolism, sustain long-term muscle growth and stay lean.” – Dustin Hassard, Head Coach at Modern Athletics

10. Be grateful

PHOTO: Pexels

“Before breaking a sweat, take a moment of gratitude for your health. Doing so completely changes the energy of your workouts and can inspire you to push yourself harder.” – Kit Rich, Celebrity trainer

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.