10 soothing spot treatments that calm and treat breakouts overnight

Whether it’s battling puberty breakouts or adult acne, zits and blemishes are like uninvited guests who just show up with no prior notice. And trust us when we say you’re not alone because who hasn’t had to deal with a pimple emergency before a big event, a first date or an important meeting?

We’ve all wished for products that will work their magic to calm and reduce angry pustules by the time you wake up in the morning.

Why overnight? Your skin regenerates the most when you sleep, and boosts repair at a time when skin is not working hard to protect itself from the day’s damaging pollutants, free radicals, and UV rays, making it prime time to get rid of those zits.

Plus, these products pack anti-bacterial ingredients and pore-purifying actives to improve skin texture for a smoother, clearer complexion. Here, are 10 of the most powerful zit-zapping products.

Breakout Clearing Booster, $39, Dermalogica

Promising to kill breakout-causing bacteria within 15 minutes, this fast-acting formula can be used as a spot treatment or all-over serum for breakout prevention. Its non-drying, quick-absorbing and calming properties help clear breakouts while preventing new ones. Apply it during the day or before bed.

Skinlycious Clarifying Serum, $33

Combining sodium ascorbyl phosphate (Stabilised Vitamin C) and niacinamide (Vitamin B3), this clarifying product works both as a spot corrector and skin brightening serum to quickly reduce spots in just one or two applications. Besides lightening marks and pigmentations, it also reduces the appearance of fine lines, regulates sebum/ oil production, and protects the skin from UV damage.

Murad Outsmart Blemish Clarifying Treatment, $62

Ideal for those whose skin is prone to peeling, this spot-clearing product works rapidly to reduce breakouts while maintaining hydration levels.

Thanks to its gentle yet potent formula of salicylic acid, Queen of Meadow extract and tea tree oil, all you have to do is apply a thin layer before your regular moisturiser and expect soothed skin, reduced inflammation and improved skin texture over time.

Oxy Anti-bacterial Acne Patch, $6.50

Pimple patches have gained momentum in recent years, and here's why: not only do they cover up your zit (preventing more bacteria from entering whenever you touch or pick at your zits), but they also draw out the oil and bacteria stuck deep within your pores like a sponge, speeding up the process of healing.

The patches are designed to stay on for a recommended 6-8 hours, making it perfect for use overnight as you get your beauty sleep. And these patches from Oxy are super comfortable as they adhere perfectly to the skin.

Kiehl’s Breakout Control Targeted Acne Spot Treatment, $52

This spot treatment was created with adult acne in mind - it promises a rapid zit-shrinking turnaround while imparting a boost of hydration. Sulfur is the main acne-fighting ingredient, glycerin, allantoin and aloe vera hydrate and soothes redness, and niacinamide helps brighten the complexion for a uniformed skin tone.

Eve Lom Dynaspot, $55

Perfect for reducing the appearance of unexpected breakouts, this fast-working remedy is packed with antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and pore-purifying ingredients like tea tree oil and salicylic acid to accelerate healing, and zinc oxide, and yarrow extract to regulate sebum production to control excess shine.

Dab a little of the pinkish lotion on the problem area and it pretty much fades by the morning without causing any skin peeling like many spot solutions can, so it is perfect for those with dry skin as well.

Clinique Anti-Blemish Solutions Clarifying Lotion, $44

This toner has a gentle, medicated formula that prevents future breakouts, thanks to its use of salicylic acid. Saturate a cotton pad with this exfoliating toner and sweep over the face and neck, avoiding the eyes and lip area to eliminate dead skin cells and refine the appearance of pores. It also contains oil-absorbing powders to eliminate shine for a smooth and matte complexion all day long.

Origins Spot Remover™ Acne Treatment Gel, $35

If the first application is any sign of a product's effectiveness, then this spot solution from Origins works like a charm. Expect a slight tingling effect as the transparent gel-like formula goes to work upon application, thanks to its 1.5 per cent salicylic acid content and clarifying oregano oil, which works to purge blemishes upon contact.

Gentle exfoliators help clear pores of debris while skin-calming red algae and caffeine minimise redness. It also boasts of an anti-spot technology to protect against spot darkening so your skin remains clear and even.

Mario Badescu Drying Mask, $32

Perhaps one of the holy grail acne treatments out there, this clarifying mask is widely raved about as it targets breakouts, and congested areas and eliminates pore-clogging sebum. Kaolin purges congested pores and colloidal sulfur keeps acne-causing bacteria at bay while calamine soothes and calms irritated skin.

For oily or combination skin types, apply a thin layer all over your skin to clarify complexion two or three times a week or dab directly onto blemishes as an SOS spot treatment.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar AI Targeted Breakout Corrector, $27.10

Battling acne while dealing with sensitive skin can be frustrating, which is why La Roche-Posay's Effaclar range is a hit amongst those struggling with both acne and sensitive skin.

Formulated sans preservatives, parabens, soap, colourants, lanolin, and Effaclar products are also tested to be hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, making them perfect for even the most compromised skin. A unique blend of piroctone olamine and glycail purified the skin to treat blemishes while micro-exfoliating LHA and healing La Roche-Posay thermal spring water supports self-renewal. It is also fortified with niacinamide to brighten the complexion and minimises scarring.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.