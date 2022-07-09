10 Southeast Asian swimwear brands to strut at the beach this summer

Summer is heating up, and so is the fashion industry! Be it a dip in the pool or sandy toes running on the beach, here are the swimwear that will keep you looking your best on your vacation.

Best of all, you'll be supporting designers from the region in the process. For our list of local designers producing sustainable and stylish swimsuits, see here.

Singapore-based designers

Babe Cave Swim

Ethically made and sustainably sourced, Babe Cave Swim is our go-to this summer. Made and inspired by batik dead stock found in their batik factory, the new bikini collection is bursting with vibrant colours and patterns made-to-admire.

Think statement orange, pink and blue bikini tops and bottoms with batik sarong wraps to match. Priced from $40 for swim separates, it's one way to turn textile wastage into a chic outfit that work for both sunny days on Singapore's beaches or make splash on the gram with your vacation photos.

Babe Cave Swim is located at 50 Draycott Park, Singapore 259396. Shop the collection here.

OliveAnkara

Known for its head-turning Afro-Asian fusion prints, OliveAnkara has partnered luxury swimwear label Mrs Deco to bring us a capsule collection.

Featuring Mrs Deco's best-selling reversible one-piece swimsuit, the Nailah ($179), in three OliveAnkara original prints, they charm with their African elegance while offering the comfort of activewear.

Available in sizes XS to XL (UK4 to 14), strut your stuff in eye-catching vivid colours and bold styles with prints like the iconic Ewa Naibu in teal and blue and the yellow and black, Water Well.

OliveAnkara is located at 79 Chay Yan St, #01-02, Singapore 160079. Shop the collection here.

Thailand-based designers

Zazzie Thailand

Flirty and funky, Zazzie's swimwear is the secret to looking (and feeling) sexy all summer. In its new Cowgirl Boulevard Collection, the Thai brand sets blue floral patterns against solid white lining.

Good enough to wear as a top even, the Ivy Swimwear Set for THB 1,890 (S$73.40) is our favourite, almost emulating a piece of art work. If neutrals are more of your colour, the floral swimsuit is also available in nude, with hints of brown, pale pink, and lightest bit of orange.

Pair the collection with their complimenting skirt to quickly turn your swimwear to the ideal music festival fit.

Zazzie is located at 1/41 Pridi Panomyong 26 Sukhumvit 71 Klongtoei Wattana Bangkok 10110. Shop the collection here.

SPF.CO

Not much of a pattern fan? You can still make a statement with punchy solid colours this summer. Offering high-quality swimsuits and sun hats, SPF.CO's new bloom collection is one to add to your shopping list.

Made with eco-friendly fabrics, the collection falters anybody with attractive colours like pastel pink, purple, yellow, green and more. Stay on trend with the ribbed fabrics and feel comfortable with adjustable shoulder straps and metal fastener in the back.

Shop SPF.CO's the collection here.

Indonesia-based designers

Olenka Indonesia

For simple, pretty designs that prove a little extra coverage, Olenka is for us who love high-waisted clothing. Now in bikini and one-piece form, the swimwear designed & hand crafted in Bali are a gem not be missed.

Available on swimsuits, dresses, skirts and even tote bags, the Fleur collection gets its shine from orchid prints and intricate colours that dance on the fabric. Comfortable, light and breathable fabric and maximalist patterns - what's not to love? Separates start from US$68 each.

Olenka is located at Shrimpis Restaurant Level 2, Petitenget , Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia. Shop the collection here.

Thaikila Indonesia

In true Balinese fashion, sustainable luxury swimwear brand Thaikila brings us flaunty nude-coloured swimwear with stunning minimalist prints and spicy balconette tops smocked to give your bust a fuller effect.

The alluring swim sets, from US$59 (S$83) for separates, hug the body while colours like maroon, rust, aubergine, grey and black capture the eye. Match the summer heat with your sizzling hot swim-suits incorporating natural textiles and macrame details to get the pool party going.

Thaikila has various outlets in Bali. Shop the collection here.

Philippines-based designers

Blackbough Swim

Playful and designed for folks with a tropical soul, Blackbough Swim has us dreaming of next vacation. Pops of colours and prints that strikes anyone's fancy, this is the swim label for people who are loud and proud and ain't afraid to show it.

Couples would fall just as head over heels for this brand as we did - become the best-looking couple on the block with matching swim wear for both him and her. Good bye boring old black trunks, hello memory-filled romantic beach day!

Shop Blackbough Swim's collection here.

Every Body

A brand we can get behind, Every Body crafts pieces with its customers in mind. Proudly offering 10 sizes, from 2XS to 5XL to 2XS, the company is taking a stance on wearing your best self.

Cheeky, fun and well-made swimwear for ₱1,999 (S$50) awaits, as you shop for striking red one pieces or calming sage green two-piece sets. Only available in a few colours at the moment, we can't wait see what more Every Body has to showcase in the future. Plus, their suits all comes with UPF 50 protection!

Shop Every Body's collection here.

Malaysian-Based Designers

MatsallehDesign Malaysia

Modest wear doesn't mean you have to be unfashionable or boring. MatsallehDesign is a fairly new swimwear brand in Malaysia to create comfortable, durable and inspiring swimsuits that skip the skinship while still showing their fashion-forward side with fun prints.

Whether you're looking for colour blocked origami prints, tropical pinks and greens or the coral-inspired ocean prints, you'll find it here. Moreover, the brand also offers a range of swim and sports hijabs and turbans to complete the look.

MatsallehDesign is located at The Labels TTDI, No 16, Lorong Datuk Sulaiman 1, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. Shop the collection here.

Ogival Malaysia

Malaysia's top swimwear retailer Ogival has been serving beach-goers and active-wear lovers for the last 40 years.



Made with quality fabrics and sporting friendly price tags, the brand's growing swim collection includes bikinis, one-pieces, trunks, burqinis and wetsuits.

You can also pick up everything swim here - from goggles, to floats and swim caps. A one-stop shop, you'll find something womenswear, kid-wear and menswear too.

Ogival has various stores throughput Malaysia. Shop the collection here.

ALSO READ: 4 affordable activewear brands in Singapore that can rival Lululemon

This article was first published in City Nomads.