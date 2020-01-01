10 steps to help your child deal with bullies in Primary 1

TAKE COMPLAINTS OF BULLYING SERIOUSLY

Remember that it takes a great deal of courage for your child to admit to you that he is being bullied - he may be worried that you will think he is making a big fuss about nothing.

This aggressive behaviour can take many different forms, including verbal threats, racial harassment, teasing about his clothes or appearance, or social exclusion.

AVOID ASKING HIM TO FIGHT BACK

Physical retaliation rarely has any positive impact on the bully - and often, it completely backfires on the victim. You can never be sure of the bully's physical potential.

There is no guarantee that a momentary overpowering of the aggressor will stop his tormenting - he could return with a large, powerful group of his friends.

LOOK FOR TELL-TALE SIGNS

Your child may not tell you he is being bullied, so look for the signs such as regular loss of pocket money, unexplained bruising on his arms and legs, damage to his school bag, or reluctance to attend school without a sensible explanation.

If you suspect he is being bullied, chat with him about this.

PERSUADE HIM TO WALK AWAY DISCRETELY WHENEVER THE BULLY APPEARS TO BE MOVING IN HIS DIRECTION

The adage, "He who walks away lives to fight another day", is true. Too often this type of avoidance strategy is mistakenly construed by the victim as an act of cowardice when, in fact, it is sensible.

He should move away slowly, without running.

SHOW MINIMAL RESPONSE

Encourage your child to react as little as possible to the bully's threats. It's a cliche, but the truth is that teasing and bullying often stop eventually when the victim displays indifference to the actions against him.

Ignoring verbal and physical threats is difficult, but it can be done successfully. Practise this with your child at home.