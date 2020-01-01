10 steps to help your child deal with bullies in Primary 1

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Young Parents

TAKE COMPLAINTS OF BULLYING SERIOUSLY

Remember that it takes a great deal of courage for your child to admit to you that he is being bullied - he may be worried that you will think he is making a big fuss about nothing.

This aggressive behaviour can take many different forms, including verbal threats, racial harassment, teasing about his clothes or appearance, or social exclusion.

AVOID ASKING HIM TO FIGHT BACK

Physical retaliation rarely has any positive impact on the bully - and often, it completely backfires on the victim. You can never be sure of the bully's physical potential.

There is no guarantee that a momentary overpowering of the aggressor will stop his tormenting - he could return with a large, powerful group of his friends.

LOOK FOR TELL-TALE SIGNS

Your child may not tell you he is being bullied, so look for the signs such as regular loss of pocket money, unexplained bruising on his arms and legs, damage to his school bag, or reluctance to attend school without a sensible explanation.

If you suspect he is being bullied, chat with him about this.

PERSUADE HIM TO WALK AWAY DISCRETELY WHENEVER THE BULLY APPEARS TO BE MOVING IN HIS DIRECTION

The adage, "He who walks away lives to fight another day", is true. Too often this type of avoidance strategy is mistakenly construed by the victim as an act of cowardice when, in fact, it is sensible.

He should move away slowly, without running.

SHOW MINIMAL RESPONSE

Encourage your child to react as little as possible to the bully's threats. It's a cliche, but the truth is that teasing and bullying often stop eventually when the victim displays indifference to the actions against him.

Ignoring verbal and physical threats is difficult, but it can be done successfully. Practise this with your child at home.

STICK WITH FRIENDS

Tell Junior to spend as much time as possible in the company of other children. This especially applies to free-play situations either in the school playground or outdoors after school.

Bullies pick on children who seem solitary and isolated. Therefore, a child standing alone in the school playground is a potential target.

KEEP MOVING IN THE PLAYGROUND

This is a very practical strategy. Victims tend to remain static in the playground during school breaks. Reduced self-confidence glues them to one spot.

Far better for your six-year-old to be on the move, even if he is on his own, than to be seen standing still in the school playground as an easy target.

SHOW POSITIVE BODY LANGUAGE

Your child probably looks afraid, because he anticipates the bully will attack again. Teach him more positive body language so that he looks assertive and confident.

For instance, he should walk with his shoulders held back, his back upright, his eyes looking directly in front of him, and with a relaxed facial expression or a smile.

BE THERE FOR HIM

You can also help your little one deal with bullying by playing your part. He doesn't have to cope with this on his own.

If you think that bullying occurs in school, talk to his teachers, but do insist that they act discreetly without mentioning his name. They should respond positively to your concern.

SUPERVISE HIS SOCIAL MEDIA HABITS

Cyber-bullying is increasingly common in this age group, as more and more young kids have access to smartphones. If your kid is involved with social media, check the messages he sends and receives.

Be especially alert if he appears to have a sudden surge of incoming texts, and looks unhappy whenever his phone pings.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
Lifestyle Tips bullying Primary school

TRENDING

Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
Singapore&#039;s second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room

SERVICES