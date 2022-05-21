10 style tips we've learnt from the youthful and feminine IU

Debuting at the age of 15 in 2007 with the mini-album Lost and Found, IU, or Lee Ji-eun, is not an unfamiliar name for those who love K-pop.

Besides excelling as a solo singer and songwriter, IU has also found success in acting with shows such as Dream High (2011), Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016) and Hotel del Luna (2019) under her belt. In more recent news, the Nation’s Little Sister will be gracing the red carpets of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for the first time as part of the cast of the upcoming South Korean film Brokers.

Beloved by many for her classic and feminine style, here are a few fashion tips we’ve learned from the starlet.

Lovely lapels

Channel your inner geek chic by sporting a crisp white shirt with lapels. But to prevent from looking like you’re wearing a school uniform, look for unique lapel details such as the oversized ones IU is sporting here.