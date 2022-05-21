10 style tips we've learnt from the youthful and feminine IU

Debuting at the age of 15 in 2007 with the mini-album Lost and Found, IU, or Lee Ji-eun, is not an unfamiliar name for those who love K-pop.
Besides excelling as a solo singer and songwriter, IU has also found success in acting with shows such as Dream High (2011), Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016) and Hotel del Luna (2019) under her belt. In more recent news, the Nation’s Little Sister will be gracing the red carpets of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for the first time as part of the cast of the upcoming South Korean film Brokers.
Beloved by many for her classic and feminine style, here are a few fashion tips we’ve learned from the starlet.
Lovely lapels
Channel your inner geek chic by sporting a crisp white shirt with lapels. But to prevent from looking like you’re wearing a school uniform, look for unique lapel details such as the oversized ones IU is sporting here.
Bare your shoulders
From cold shoulder tops to off-shoulder dresses, baring your shoulders is a great way to show off some skin and cool off at the same time.
Colourblock it
Seen here at a Gucci event in Seoul, IU’s polished outfit consisted of a brown dress accented with a black leather top and boots. The neutral outfit was then further accented with an off-white handbag that added a pop of brightness.
Everlasting pearls
Pearls have an unfortunate reputation of being old-fashioned and dowdy. However, as IU shows here, you just need to pick the right pearl necklace and complement it with other accessories to harness its sartorial sensibilities.
Softly knitted
While lightweight knits are not an instinctive choice for us tropical weather dwellers, these soft sweaters and jumpers add a nice visual contrast to any outfit. Plus, lightweight knits are great for freezing office conditions.
Top it off with a blazer
Need to quickly jazz up a casual outfit? Take a leaf from IU’s books and throw on a blazer to quickly elevate the look for any daytime smart casual event.
Dainty and delicate
There’s always a time and place for small, delicate jewellery pieces, especially when you’re wearing an outfit filled with colourful, statement floral prints. Pick ones that will flatter your skin tone.
Little bow peep
Bow and ribbon details add a sweet, youthful feminine energy, whether you have it on your clothing or knotted around a ponytail.
Cap it off
From basketball caps to berets, IU frequently sports various types of headwear as accessories. Not only do they hide messy hair you didn’t have time to style, but they also add visual interest to the ensemble too.
Vested interests
Want to spiff up an outfit without suffocating yourself with a blazer? Then, like IU, pick up a vest instead. A vest would add dapper points without the weight of a jacket weighing you down or heating you up.
This article was first published in Her World Online.