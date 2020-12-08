10 stylish jeans that won't suffocate you in Singapore's weather

Jeans are a staple clothing in everybody’s wardrobe. They are easy to style while adding casual ease to any outfit.

Unfortunately, in Singapore’s heat and humidity, denim can get a tad suffocating. These designs that we have curated, however, ensure that you remain cool and comfy while looking your best. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

1. Carrie high waisted skinny jeans, $79.90, from Marks & Spencer

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Even though this is a body-hugging design, the material is actually very soft. We tried this pair and felt that we could be mobile in it without feeling stuffy. It is also made with recycled polyester so you can look good and do good.

2. Ivy high waisted distressed skinny jeans, $65.90, from Marks & Spencer

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

3. Lily slim fit jeans, $49.90, from Marks & Spencer

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

There are many jean colour options to choose from the M&S Collections. We like this colour for its fresh, casual ease.

4. Lynn mid waist skinny jeans, $185, from G-Star Raw

PHOTO: G-star.com

5. Contrast stitch denim trousers, $109, from Beyond The Vines

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Local fashion label Beyond The Vines recently unveiled their Design Store in Ngee Ann City. Not only do they retail various womenswear and accessories, but they also carry menswear and unique lifestyle products. Among them are these wide-legged jeans that are airy and loose while giving off a stylish retro vibe.

6. Jeans, $175, from Cos

PHOTO: Cos

Cos denim is made with 100 per cent organic cotton, including 65 per cent recycled cotton. Moreover, their production processes pay attention to environmental protection, aiming to create stylish design that does not pollute.

7. Jeans, $175, from Cos

PHOTO: Cos

The brand’s sustainable denim collection also includes jeans of various silhouettes, ranging from tight- to loose-fitting. The soft colour palette of this pair gives off a cool and comfortable visual sense.

8. Jeans, $175, from Cos

PHOTO: Cos

Do you find it difficult to match white jeans? You can try matching oversized blazers, low-neck sweaters and silk scarves, rugged leather jackets and solid colour pullovers to look casual and stylish.

9. Flare jeans, $59.90, from Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

The Uniqlo U series is the focus of every season. As such, there is no shortage of colours, styles and simple yet unique tailored pieces in the collection. These flare jeans is an example.

Uniqlo U regular fit straight jeans, $59.90, from Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Located in Los Angeles, Uniqlo’s Jeans Innovation Center uses a “waterless” technology to sustainably produce their denim by reducing the water needed by 99 per cent. So if you are a supporter of sustainable fashion, consider purchasing more environmentally-friendly denim clothing.

This article was first published in Nuyou and The Singapore Women's Weekly.