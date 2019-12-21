10 super hot fitness influencers to follow for #fitspo

1. LIV LO GOLDING

Of Taiwanese and Italian descent, Liv Lo Golding is a TV host, triple-certified yoga instructor and creator of FitSphere, a fit-yoga programme website and booking portal.

Supported by Reebok as Brand Ambassador, she teaches fitness to mass audiences both live and online.

For those of you who do not know, she is also the wife of Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and has been gracing red carpets as her husband’s arm candy.

She frequently posts pictures of herself at fitness classes, doing yoga and working out her enviable body.

2. DENISE KELLER

Discovery Channel travel producer and presenter Denise Keller works out at least six times a week for two to three hours each time, doing a mix of yoga, gymnastics, calisthenics and running.

Ex-MTV VJ, celebrity yoga instructor and Under Armour athlete are just some of the ways she is described.

She often posts pictures of herself doing challenging yoga positions with very meaningful and inspirational quotes about making ourselves better at what we do!

3. JAYMEE ONG

Australian-Chinese model-actress Jaymee Ong started appreciating her own health even more after her husband suffered a stroke.

After her husband recovered fully, both decided to prioritise their health and started being exercise fanatics.

So much so she was appointed exercise chain True Fitness’ spokesman, along with fellow Beam Artistes personality Paul Foster.

Ong spends four days a week at the gym doing yoga and does weight training daily for an hour.

4. FAY HOKULANI

Fay Hokulani is a fitness professional who specialises in high intensity training, yoga, indoor cycling and women’s health.

Before she jumped onto the fitness bandwagon, she was a TV and radio presenter.

She then decided to become a fitness trainer and did a course to be certified as a personal trainer. She was a fitness coach at UFIT in Singapore, before going to Manila to work as a freelance personal trainer.

5. MING BRIDGES

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL NO DIET DAY! Same beautiful, happy, WORTHY, crazy girl in both pictures. People ask me all the time how to lose weight quickly. I ask them why they want to lose weight, why don’t they accept how they are now? Because they feel unhealthy and sluggish. Well then why is the answer dieting? Why isn’t the answer to just be healthy and balanced and eat things that make you feel good? Listen up: You will never be happy on a diet and dieting will never lead to happiness. There is no perfect size. There will always be something to ‘pick at’. Discipling our hunger does not make us better humans, if anything it makes us self obsessed cranky miserable people to be around 😂. Be happy and accept your amazing bodies for what they are. Treat them right and you will automatically be the best weight your body THIRVES on. You don’t even have to think about it - isn’t that magical?! We’re so lucky our bodies are constantly trying to take care of us ❤️

A post shared by Ming (@mingbridges) on

In 2015, local singer-songwriter Ming Bridges tipped the scales at 80kg – the heaviest she has been. She kept gaining weight and she did not know why.

After visiting the doctor, she found out that she had hypothyroidism, a hormonal disorder that slows down metabolism and causes weight gain.

From then on, she makes sure she exercises regardless how much time she has. She likes to do high-intensity interval training, yoga, Pilates and weight training.

When she’s strapped for time, she runs up the stairs to get her heart racing. Every morning, she does yoga for 45 minutes and dances to a song she likes.

6. NICK TEO

It’s no surprise that MediaCorp actor Nick Teo is into fitness, basketball and sports as he won a Shirtless Guy Search in 2012.

Together with his girlfriend, Hong Ling, also a fellow MediaCorp artiste, they show off their fitness regime on Instagram, inspiring many to get moving and get healthy.

7. LAWRENCE WONG

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

白狐在手。🦊 #楼下女友请签收 #叶非墨

A post shared by Lawrence Wong 王冠逸 (@ohohlawrence) on

We all know Lawrence Wong as the breakout star from Story of Yanxi Palace. But he also works really, really hard to look that good all the time.

The Malaysian-born actor is a fitness buff and peppers his Insta and Weibo feed with pictures of his post-workout results.

8. DHYLAN BOEY

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I prefer the man in the mirror . #seeingdouble #shouldersday #bouldershoulders

A post shared by Dhylan 珑 瀚 (@dhylanboey) on

SPH Magazines group editor, Dhylan Boey is a fitness junkie, evident from the many fitness photos on his Insta.

The 2nd WFF ASIA Men’s Beach Model Physique 2018 participant keeps his captions real, often lamenting about the struggles he faces cutting off sugar and carbs, and saying no to good food in general.

9. PRESTON SIM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

𝘿𝙊 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙒𝘼𝙉𝙏 𝙏𝙊 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 𝙐𝙋 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙇𝙏𝙃, 𝙁𝙄𝙏𝙉𝙀𝙎𝙎, 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝘿𝙔 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 2020?⁣ ⁣ Over the past year, I’ve been very focused on personal coaching and it’s been quite a while since I posted health and fitness content extensively on my page.⁣ ⁣ If you were to scroll down @pressonpreston, you’ll find infographics and exercise tutorials.⁣ ⁣ The OGs would know what I’m talking about. *wink*⁣ ⁣ If you have benefited from such posts, or want to see more... double tap this post so I’ll know.⁣ ⁣ I’ve been getting numerous requests for personal training but unfortunately I don’t have enough slots left.⁣ ⁣ Nonetheless, I still want to be able to help you achieve your goals!⁣ ⁣ We’re fast approaching the new year and I believe some of you are eager to start transforming your own body, health and fitness.⁣ ⁣ Sounds like you? I’ve something special planned for you then...⁣ ⁣ Look out for my upcoming posts!⁣ ⁣ #PressOn⁣

A post shared by SINGAPORE | Preston (@pressonpreston) on

Many fitness enthusiasts in Singapore would have heard of Preston Sim.

With his hunky looks and winning smile, one would not have thought that he faced multiple rejections when he was young. Due to those social rejections, he was determined to transform himself.

Sim offers fitness training through mindset training and fitness workouts.

His Insta is peppered with motivational quotes, showing his won’t-give-up attitude and go-getting spirit.

10. DARREN STEPHEN LIM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ll be heading down to the fitness festival @fitnessfest.sg again on the 27th of April this year! Battle worn! Battle Tested! Had to make sure the official @underarmoursg top could really take on the rigors of the actual day ✅ Really looking forward to seeing y’all there and as a bonus, during this International Women's Week til the 10th of March, you can get 20% off your tickets with my 💥darren20💥 discount code. There will be 12 Hours of Fitathon, 10 Fitness Discovery Arenas, 60 Classes Also come and catch Celebrity trainers Kelsey Wells @kelseywells , Jordan Yeoh @jordanyeohfitness and many more #FitnessFestbyAIA #WeAreSocialFitness #FindYourFitness #BackToBasics #BetterEveryDay #DslasherMethod #Dfitness #fssasia #Singapore #SG #Fitness #Health #PersonalTrainer #Wbff #Prowellness #FitnessModel #ChangingTheWayTheWorldTrains #YourDrivingForceToWellness #PowerPlate #OCR #Animalflow #probarmobilityasia #probarmobility

A post shared by Darren Stephen Lim (@dslasher) on

Darren Stephen Lim, personal trainer, founder of D’Fitness gym and a WBFF Fitness Model Finalist was once a thin and sickly child. His health improved after he started exercising.

He gained popularity after posting videos of his workouts. He tries to infuse fun into his routines with a range of different workouts.

He maintains his personal fitness by working out five to six times a week in his gym.

