10 surprising myths about myopia in kids that every Singapore parent needs to know

You grew up believing that looking at greenery and not reading while lying down would help prevent myopia, but are these just myths?

Dr Jovina See, clinical director of Shinagawa Eye Centre, dispels some of the myths and misconceptions surrounding myopia in kids.

LOOKING AT GREEN THINGS CAN HELP LESSEN OR PREVENT MYOPIA

Experts think that intense prolonged work that is done up close may cause myopia in kids.

Exactly how isn't yet known, but the eye needs to focus (accommodate) harder in order to see up close, and experts believe that this accommodative effort causes the eyeball to grow longer, which may result in myopia.

"While looking at green trees per se does not help to lessen or reverse myopia, it does force us to take a vision break from our near work to look in the distance and hence may help to prevent the development of myopia," Dr See explains.

"Increasing outdoor activity and exposure to sunlight has been found in recent research studies to be protective against myopia. Whether or not the item in view is green does not matter.

DON'T LIE DOWN TO READ, DON'T READ IN THE DARK, DON'T READ IN MOVING VEHICLES, DON'T WATCH TOO MUCH TV