10 sweet ways to honour your parents at your wedding

#1 HAVE THEM BOTH WALK YOU DOWN THE AISLE
Traditionally, fathers are the ones who get to walk their daughters down the aisle, and give them away at the end of it. Instead, have your mum stand up with you as well.
Alternatively, you can have your sibling (or one of them) walk your mothers (your groom’s too) down the aisle before the ceremony.
We’ve seen a few real weddings where couples include their parents, and grandparents’ wedding portraits amongst their photos at the reception table, or at a spot where you know guests will take notice.
This one may be a little obvious, but we’ve heard of some couples skipping the speech entirely, or not giving their parents special mention.
#5 THANK THEM IN YOUR WEDDING PROGRAMME
This can come in the form of a printed speech, or a special poem (if you’re literary-inclined).
#6 INCLUDE THEM IN YOUR VIDEO MONTAGE
If you're having a video montage of photos, begin them with images of your parents' own wedding, plus family pictures of them with you as a child.
#7 INCORPORATE A DETAIL FROM YOUR PARENTS' WEDDING INTO YOURS
This can include your wedding gown, cake details, flowers, the way they took their wedding photos, accessories, the same song that was played at their reception, your parents’ favourite dishes, and so on.
#8 GIVE MUM (OR DAD, TOO) A BOUQUET
If she’s a big fan of flowers, consider dedicating your bouquet (or another specially prepared bouquet) to her, like this Singapore couple did.
You can accompany it with a little speech, and present it to her after.
Don’t neglect your groom’s mum too though.
Prepare a similar bouquet for her, and ask your groom to do the same, if he prefers.
#9 INCLUDE THEIR INITIALS IN YOUR WEDDING MONOGRAM
It's a very sweet idea, and gives off the message in a classy and sophisticated manner.
#10 DEDICATE YOUR FIRST DANCE TO THEM
Have your first dance to your parents' favourite love song, or a song that they danced to at their wedding reception.