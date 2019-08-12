10 tea cafes to check out around Singapore

Ho Guo Xiong
Her World Online

MATCHAYA

If you're like us and you can't get enough of the rich, bitter taste of Japanese green tea, or matcha, then Matchaya will be a haven for you.

As the name suggests, Matchaya specialises in matcha.

They also have desserts such as cake rolls and soft-serve ice-cream, as well as other tea flavours including houjicha (a type of Japanese roasted tea) and royal milk tea.

Matchaya has two outlets located at #01-72 Icon Village and #01-08 The Cathay.

TWG

We can't mention tea rooms in Singapore without mentioning TWG, which stands for The Wellbeing Group.

Founded in 2007 (and not 1837 as you might mistakenly believe from its logo), TWG prides itself as being an upscale teahouse with over 800 different blends available, ranging from red, white, green, yellow, blue and black tea.

Our favourite is the 1837 White Tea, which has a light taste but packs a fragrant punch.

They also have blends that are exclusive to Singapore, such as the Stamford Raffles tea as pictured. 

As you enjoy a pot of tea, why not complete the experience with their signature tea-infused desserts such as macarons and Earl Grey cake? 

TWG has over 10 outlets in Singapore located in places such as Marina Bay Sands, Swissotel The Stamford and ION Orchard. 

TEA CHAPTER

If you're looking to pick up tea appreciation and the art of Chinese tea, then you have to pay Tea Chapter a visit.

Helmed by Grand Tea Master Patrick Kang, who has over 20 years of experience in Chinese Tea Art, you can learn the art form from him through his eight-hour workshop (four lessons of two hours each) at $380 per person.

You'll learn the characteristics of various teas, styles of appreciation and the process of brewing tea.

There are also shorter tea appreciation packages that start from $48 per pax for those with less time to spare.

Finally, you can also buy a variety of Chinese tea ranging from Dragon Well, Scarlet Robe to top grade Pu'er.

Tea Chapter is located at 9 Neil Road, Singapore 088808.

THE 1872 CLIPPER TEA CO. 

Located at ION Orchard, The 1872 Clipper Tea Co. is a cafe where you can rest your feet after hours of shopping.

Plus, its sleek and modern decor serves as a beautiful #ootd backdrop that will jazz up your Instagram feed while you enjoy a cup of tea and tea-infused desserts with your partner.

If you're looking for a cold beverage, try their tea mocktails, or if you fancy green tea, their matcha will not disappoint.

The 1872 Clipper Tea Co. is located at #B4-07 ION Orchard.

TIAN FU TEA ROOM

For those who love dim sum and tea, marry both of them together at Tian Fu Tea Room.

The Chinese restaurant serves over 30 types of fine Chinese tea ranging from the usual green and red tea, to more unusual offerings of yellow, white and flower teas.

If you're heading to their Parkroyal on Beach Road hotel branch, we recommend picking the Imperial High Tea set ($32++ per person) where Tian Fu will pair their tea offerings with seven dim sum and two dessert delicacies. 

Tian Fu Tea Room has three outlets at Parkroyal on Beach Road, Parkroyal on Kitchener Road and #60-01 UOB Plaza 1. 

TEA BONE ZEN MIND

For those familiar with the local teahouse scene, Tea Bone Zen Mind is probably a go-to haunt for you.

But for the uninitiated, this is a teahouse that prides itself on serving quality Chinese, Japanese and English tea in artisanal teaware.

Housed within two nondescript shophouses in Emerald Hill, Tea Bone Zen Mind has a calming Zen-inspired decor and even boasts its own koi pond.

Situated behind Centrepoint, Tea Bone Zen Mind is also a place to escape the busy shopping street.

However, you can't just stroll in - you have to make a reservation via their website or phone in for the tea sampling session. 

Tea Bone Zen Mind is located at 98 Emerald Hill Road, Singapore 229374.

CAMELLIA茗岩 TEA BAR

For all you Easties out there, Camellia茗岩 Tea Bar is the place to go.

Located at Katong Square, Camellia focuses on loose leaf tea grown and harvested from Wuyi Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in China, which is said to have over 700 sub varieties.

To help you enjoy the intricacies of their tea selection, Camellia has various tea workshops to get you acquainted with this artform and way of life.

These workshops are available only on selected dates, which you can book via their website.

Camellia茗岩 Tea Bar is located at #01-08 Katong Square, Singapore 428788.

ARTEASTIQ

View this post on Instagram

#hightea #weekend

A post shared by Yolanda Zhao (@yolandazhaoyue) on

If you're looking for a date idea or want to flex your creative juices, Arteastiq is the place to go.

Besides their tea and food selection that'll make a great brunch or high tea spot with your girlfriends, you can also art jam at Arteastiq.

You'll be provided with either a 50×50 ir 60×80 canvas and unlimited acrylic paint and painting tools to help you create beautiful artworks.

An art jamming session costs $48 per person per session (each session runs for three hours) and there are various deals for students, senior citizens and group parties as well.

Art jamming is only available at their Mandarin Gallery and Plaza Singapura outlets. 

Arteastiq has three outlets at #04/15 Mandarin Gallery, #03-70/72 Plaza Singapura and #05-201 Jewel Changi Airport. 

PEK SIN CHOON

View this post on Instagram

Tea @ Founder Jurong Point

A post shared by Pek Sin Choon Pte Ltd (@peksinchoon) on

Established in 1925, Pek Sin Choon is the oldest teahouse on this list.

Now managed by fourth generation Kenry Peh, the tea merchant still supplies Chinese tea including jasmine and oolong to many renowned hotels and restaurants, such as Intercontinental Singapore and the Din Tai Fung restaurants.

And if you've been to a bak kut teh restaurant in Singapore, there's a high chance that their tea was supplied by Pek Sin Choon.

So if you're in the market for premium Chinese tea sold by a brand with a rich history, pay Pek Sin Choon a visit. You can also reach out to them for a tea tasting session. 

Pek Sin Choon is located at 36 Mosque Street, Singapore 059514. 

YIXING XUAN TEAHOUSE

View this post on Instagram

A purple sand teapot & Da Hong Pao Oolong tea are perfect together. The story of Da Hong Pao (大红袍) - During the Ming Dynasty, a scholar was on his way to attend the imperial exam. Unfortunately, he fell ill when he arrived at Wuyi Mountain. Luckily, a monk served him some tea with healing effects. He felt better and made it to the exams, eventually passing with the highest score. The scholar was awarded with an imperial scarlet robe. The humble scholar was so grateful that he returned to the Wuyi mountain and wrapped his robe around the tea bush. Since then, the tea was named as Da Hong Pao, meaning the Big Red Robe in English. The Da Hong Pao is characterised by its mineral notes that are unique to the region. Use a purple sand teapot to brew your Da Hong Pao tea as it brings out the best flavor. #yxteahouse #yixingxuanteahouse #chinesetea #大红袍茶 #chineseteahouse

A post shared by Yixing Xuan Teahouse (@yxteahouse) on

Another tea merchant and restaurant, Yixing Xuan Teahouse is a quiet reprieve located in the CBD area along Tanjong Pagar Road.

They have two different kinds of tea appreciation workshops (upwards of $45 per pax if you're coming in a party of two), with varying options of premium tea, accompanied with five types of dim sum.

After that, you can purchase a selection of affordable and premium tea including ginseng oolong, da hong pao and bi luo chun. 

Yixing Xuan Teahouse is located at 78 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088499.

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks tea cafes

