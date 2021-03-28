10 Thai restaurants that will make you feel like you're in Bangkok

Sweet, sour, spicy and savoury, the bold and intoxicating flavours of Thai food have us enthralled. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love Thai food.

And as we are still facing travel restrictions due to the global pandemic, the closest we can get to travelling to Bangkok (or anywhere else in Thailand) is to transport ourselves with the food.

Keep scrolling for our round-up of Thai restaurants in Singapore across different price points you must try.

1. Thai Tantric Authentic Thai Cuisine

Sometimes, the best food is tucked in a corner and you have to make an effort to seek it out. This can be said of Thai Tantric located within Orchard Tower.

Star dishes you can’t miss are the Green Curry, Tom Yum Soup, Deep Fried Pork Belly and Steamed Seabass in Thai Sauce. PS. We hear it’s a popular joint for Thai nationals, which means it has to be good right?

400 Orchard Rd, #03-44 Orchard Tower, Singapore 238875

2. Korat Thai Cafe

Korat Thai Cafe is another establishment that’s hidden within Orchard Tower that’s well-loved for its authentic flavours. Besides the fan-favourite dishes like Tom Yum and curries, the highly-raved Chicken Omelette is a moorish accompaniment you must order.

Similar to Thai Tantric, service gets really slow during busy peak hours so plan ahead.

400 Orchard Rd, #03-28 Orchard Tower, Singapore 238875

3. Tiew Mai Thai Boat Noodle

Boat noodles were originally served from boats and are known for their small portions where customers could slurp up quickly. At Tiew Mai Thai, they carry on the same concept of small portions, though there is a more filling version for those who know what flavours they like.

There are three soup bases available – a beef broth, a pork broth and a sour and spicy tom yum style – so you could try them all with the smaller serving. Finally, wash it all down with Thai milk tea.

1187 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-22 The Midtown, Singapore 533971

4. Nong Khai Beer House

You can’t talk about Thai food without mentioning Golden Mile Complex, the Thai enclave in Singapore.

There are many Thai restaurants there that you can slowly tick off, but we’re spotlight Nong Khai here as it serves up regional cuisine – Northeastern Isaan food to be exact.

Must-try dishes here (with beer, of course) include the Grilled Chicken, Minced Pork Salad and the Papaya Salad with Blue Crab.

5001 Beach Rd, #01-73 Golden Mile Complex, Singapore 199588

5. Siam Square Mookata

Singaporeans love barbecue and Thais have their own take on it called mookata, which roughly translates to pork (moo) and skillet (kata).

Siam Square is said to be one of the pioneers of the mookata movement in Singapore and has since found a legion of fans with their affordable pricing and delicious chilli dipping sauce.

A word of caution though, mookata isn’t exactly a meal you dress up to the nines for and you definitely don’t want to wear white too. They have nine branches dotted around Singapore but the favourite is still their Golden Mile Tower location.

Siam Square has multiple outlets around Singapore.

6. Thanying Restaurant

Unlike the other restaurants in this list, Thanying specialises in royal Thai food. This means that the food is meticulously prepared and plated, making this a place great to bring picky in-laws or clients (or just to have a treat!).

Poo Ja (deep-fried crab eat with minced chicken topped with salted egg yolk), Peek Gai Sod Sai (stuffed boneless chicken wings with Thai herbs) and the Pla Krapong Nuengmanao (steamed seabass with special lime and chilli sauce) are among the highlights here.

165 Tanjong Pagar Road #02-00 Amara Hotel, 088539

7. Un-Yang-Kor-Dai

Un-Yang-Kor-Dai is another restaurant that proudly serves up Isaan cuisine. It was recently awarded the Thai Select certification by the Royal Thai government that celebrates establishments that put authentic and delicious Thai cuisine front and centre.

The PenLaos Signature Grilled Chicken is the star dish as well as their servings of grilled and deep-fried meat platters. Finally, go for the true experience by having glutinous rice, instead of the usual jasmine, as your carbohydrate accompaniment.

57 South Bridge Rd, #01-02, Singapore 058688

8. Patara Fine Thai Cuisine

Located in Tanglin Mall, Patara has been serving up authentic and delicious Thai food for over 20 years.

In fact, it was also awarded (again) the Thai Select certificate by the Royal Thai government. Tuck into fan-favourite dishes including the Black Olive Fried Rice, Chicken Red Curry and the Thai Mango Salad while enjoying the cosy upscale ambience.

163 Tanglin Rd, #03-14, Singapore 247933

9. Sabai Fine Thai On The Bay

Heading the kitchen at Sabai is Chef Ramlee, who was previously a royal cook for the HRH Princess Srinagarindra, the Princess Mother of the late King Rama IX. As such, you know the food will be top-notch.

Start with the refreshing Pomelo Salad, then tuck into the Deep-fried Smoked Honey Pork Ribs with a side of curries and clear tom yum soup together with Pineapple Fried Rice.

Oh, and try your best to get an outdoor seat so you’ll be treated with a panoramic view of the Marina Bay area.

70 Collyer Quay, #01-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323

10. Jim Thompson Thai Restaurant and Wine Bar

If you’re looking for a luxurious treat or a romantic night out with your partner, Jim Thompson is the place to go.

Situated in a colonial building in Dempsey, you will be spoilt for choice as the establishment serves up a wide array of Thai dishes beyond just the common few. Favourites here include the Panang Beef Curry, Fish Cakes and the Deep Fried Soft Shell Crabs in Yellow Curry.

45 Minden Rd, Dempsey Hill, Singapore 248817

