10 things brides wish they knew before the wedding day

PHOTO: Unsplash
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

#1 BEAUTY BOO-BOO

PHOTO: Pexels

 There's no harm in getting a facial before the big day, right? Well... don't.

There's a possibility of you breaking out or getting red, irritated skin.

Ditto for beauty products that aren't on your go-to list. If you do want to get a facial, do it at least a week prior to your wedding day, and go for a gentle, soothing and hydrating one.

The night before the wedding, try these 7 beauty tips for a flawless face. 

#2 POSE PERFECT

Unless you've had plenty of practice and are a whizz at your #OOTD shots, you might want to practice posing in front of a mirror so you're familiar with your best angles. 

#3 THE WEDDING FAVOURS

Don't place too much emphasis on the favours, especially if they're going to cost you extra moolah.

A thoughful or useful gift's great, but don't fuss too much over the packaging or details - it'll likely wind up in the bin or left on the table, anyway.

Or consider these eco-friendly wedding favours that the Earth and your guests will love.

#4 WEDDING DIY

PHOTO: Unsplash

It's a great way to save cost and unleash your creative side. But take on too much and you may find yourself with too little time to focus on more important matters. Or worse, be on the way to bride/groomzilla-dom.

#5 DON'T GO OVERBOARD WITH THE DIETING

Shedding the extra kilos to look fabulous in your gown is on many brides' to-do list. But bear in mind to do it healthily! Crash dieting or losing too much weight isn't just plain damaging to your body, you'll also wind up looking tired and haggard on your wedding day. Start early, and gun for regular exercise and healthier food options to get that dream bod. 

"Relax and enjoy - every bride doesn't do that enough. It's so easy to get lost in agonising over every detail and killing yourself with the stress. But is that how you want to remember your big day? I wish I had enjoyed mine more. I lost so much weight - I looked wasted. - Anne Koh, advertising. 

#6 YOUR WEDDING SHOES

 Killer stilettoes are just that - killer. While they do have your gams looking a mile long and your derriere looking perkier than usual, bear in mind you'll be in them all day.

If yours are new heels, practice walking in them too; falling over on your special occasion is definitely going to be a bummer.

Consider keeping a pair of pretty flats or wedding-worthy sneakers on hand (or ditch your heels altogether!) so you won't spend the rest of your evening in discomfort! 

#7 SET YOUR PRIORITIES

"This will help you plan your budget better. Getting a good photographer was important to us, as we wanted quality pictures that’ll serve as memories of our big day. A centrally-located wedding venue was important too, which is why we only looked at two to three venues around the city. Meanwhile, I was clear that I did not want to spend too much on my wedding dress. Which is why I looked to Taobao and Carousell for the perfect outfit." - Felicia Tan, marketing manager

#8 SPENDING TIME WITH YOUR LOVED ONES

PHOTO: Unsplash

"The post-wedding blues hit me that same night as I wished I had spent less time changing into my three gowns, and more time with my guests." - Lim Pei Mei, associate beauty editor

At the same time, carve out time (even if it's a few minutes!) to be alone with your special other - it's a day for both of you, after all.

#9 CHERISH THE MOMENTS

The day will seem like a whirlwind of events but every now and then, don't forget to pause for a while and take it all in - your loved ones all together and having a great time, that moment when you look in each other's eyes as your recite your vows, when your father walks you down the aisle... 

"When it was over, I was so happy to be married. But if I could relive the day, I would've thanked my parents a little more during my speech. They deserved more credit for bringing me up so well." - Yina, 28 

#10 IT'S NOT GOING TO BE PERFECT

No one's going to care about the exact shade of your floral centrepieces, and don't sweat it even if you have to make certain adjustments to the timing - it's all about how you look at it. What's most important is that you're marrying the love of your life.

This article was first published in Her World Online .

More about
Lifestyle Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Driver who filmed PM Lee&#039;s son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims

SERVICES