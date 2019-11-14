10 things brides wish they knew before the wedding day

#1 BEAUTY BOO-BOO

PHOTO: Pexels

There's no harm in getting a facial before the big day, right? Well... don't.

There's a possibility of you breaking out or getting red, irritated skin.

Ditto for beauty products that aren't on your go-to list. If you do want to get a facial, do it at least a week prior to your wedding day, and go for a gentle, soothing and hydrating one.

The night before the wedding, try these 7 beauty tips for a flawless face.

#2 POSE PERFECT

Unless you've had plenty of practice and are a whizz at your #OOTD shots, you might want to practice posing in front of a mirror so you're familiar with your best angles.

#3 THE WEDDING FAVOURS