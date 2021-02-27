10 things to do near Pasir Ris that make Singapore's east side worth the travel

Here are 10 good reasons to venture to the far east of Singapore.

It’s Pasir Ris, not Paris.

But hold the disappointment – this heartland-ish far East of Singapore, Pasir Ris, which stretches to Changi , is more posh than you think. If you’re not a member of, say, the Changi Beach Club or SAF Yacht Club, there’s still a host of leisure options that make this corner worth checking out.

Plus, it’s home to the world-famous Changi Airport . (Speaking of, have you checked out the new Jewel Changi Airport yet?? Here are the most Instagrammable spots and the must-visit shops and eateries while you’re there!)

1. Book your next staycation at the 4-star Park Avenue Changi Hotel (from $158), where the rooftop pool gives you a stellar view of the three surrounding golf courses.

PHOTO: Booking.com

2. Discover how Singapore purifies sewage water to make it suitable for drinking at the NEWater Visitor Centre (hey, NEWater meets up to 40 per cent of the island’s current water needs, so there’s a good chance you’ve drank it before without realising!).

PHOTO: Pub.gov.sg

3. Fact: Pasir Ris supposedly translates to "beach bolt-rope" no surprise that there's tons of action going on at Pasir Ris Park. Here, you can rent a barbecue pit by the waters and with a permit, you can even camp here for the night!

PHOTO: National Park Boards

4. Got kids? Pasir Ris Park is also home to one of the largest playgrounds in Singapore, plus modern activities like pony rides and inline skating.

PHOTO: Kidsrsimple.com

5. Or, it’d be much easier to brave the hot weather at water park Wild Wild Wet, which boasts high-speed flume rides with crazy curves, near-vertical water slides and more.

PHOTO: Wild Wild Wet

Meanwhile, Adventure Paddlers lets you venture into the real waters for a challenging kayak expedition. The waters near Pasir Ris are relatively calm, and are ideal even for beginners.

PHOTO: Facebook/Adventurepaddlers Ohana

7. Trust this area to always feed you well. Tuck into 16 varieties of sweet and savoury roti prata - from cheese and mushroom to honey – at 24-hour AL JASRA Restaurant’s prata buffet ($7.90).

8. Come dusk, pop by Little Island Brewing Co., a self-pour microbrewery with a wide range of draft beers, ciders, stouts and more (from $2). Bonus: Changi Beach is just a stroll away!

9. While there isn’t much novelty, shopping around here promises convenience and good bargains. Case in point: You’ll find ultra-deep discounts on international brands like Adidas and Lacoste at Changi City Point.

PHOTO: Thebestsingapore.com

10. Megamall trio – Ikea, Courts, Giant - clustered in Tampines lets you get all your shopping done at once.

PHOTO: Ikea.com

This article was first published in The Finder.