10 things every new mum in Singapore should know for breastfeeding success

That's because you're not a cow… even though you may feel like one, quips Dr Yong Tze Tein is senior consultant at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Singapore General Hospital.

She is also president of the Association for Breastfeeding Advocacy (Singapore).

The sticky, yellowish milk you get in the first few days is known as colostrum. This is low in carbohydrate and fat but rich in protein, and is easily digested by your newborn.

It also provides protection against viruses, bacteria and allergens, and stimulates her immune system. No wonder it's sometimes called "liquid gold".

4. TWO OR ONE?

The transition to mature milk - made up of foremilk and hindmilk - takes place over a few weeks. Your supply is dynamic and changes to meet your baby's needs. The store-bought infant formula that has been homogenised, pasteurised and treated is just not the same thing, she says.

For a start, Sarah recommends offering both breasts at each feed to encourage equal stimulation for milk production. When you've established your milk supply, you can empty one breast during a feed and switch to the other for the next, if you prefer

5. IT'S GOING TO HURT

First, the bad news: Your nipples can become sensitive and sore even if your lactation consultant has confirmed that the position and technique are correct.