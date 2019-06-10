10 things every pregnant mum should know about epidural

Planning to get an epidural to ease the pain of labour, but worried about the side effects?

Here are 10 things you need to know about this procedure.

IT IS THE MOST COMMONLY USED METHOD TO EASE LABOUR PAIN

As many as four in five mums ask for an epidural during labour at Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Over at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), it is the most preferred pain-relief choice for first-time mums, says Dr Sng Ban Leong, head and senior consultant of the department of women's anaesthesia at KKH.

IT IS A LOCAL ANAESTHETIC

The drug is injected into your epidural space - just outside the membrane that surrounds the spinal cord and spinal fluid - numbing you from the waist down, shares Dr Yvonne Lim, an anaesthesiologist at Gleneagles Hospital Singapore.

But it won't prevent you from pushing when your baby is ready to make his appearance.

Wang Baoling found that being able to stay alert and in control - without having to grapple with labour pain - was a huge bonus. The first-time mum had an epidural when she delivered her baby.

"I got to enjoy the whole procedure, and was relaxed enough to joke with the nurses and doctor during the pushing stage," she recalls.

NOT ALL EPIDURALS ARE THE SAME

The most common type is known as an epidural analgesia, which limits your movement.

If you prefer the option of being able to move around, ask for a walking epidural. But, this low-dose option doesn't provide as much pain relief as other forms, says Dr Lim.