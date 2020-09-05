10 things you can do at home this week

From taking a virtual museum tour to learning tips from the real makeup pros or going on a VR trip to a new destination, here's what you can do to make life more bearable - enjoyable even.

We will be revealing 5 new things a week to give you a total of 30 fun and unique things you can try over a 30-day period even as the circuit breaker period in Singapore has been extended. Stay home, stay calm & stay strong.

Learn from celebrity stylists

Up your fashion game by booking a course with renowned fashion stylist Lucinda Chambers, who has been a magazine fashion director for 25 years.

She's offering an online fashion styling course at Business of Fashion (www.businessoffashion.com/education/courses/fashion-styling-lucinda-chambers) where you can learn how to be a stylist as well as the shooting process.

The 11-hour course features downloadable learning materials so you can learn at your own pace, and is free for BoF Professional account holders (sign up for US$37 (S$52) a month to get unlimited access to all courses).

Other fashion professionals are also viewing this as an opportunity to give back: New York-based celebrity stylist Allison Bornstein, whose clients include Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes, is offering Facetime wardrobe consultations (Allisonbornstein.com) for US$150 of which US$50 will be channelled to the Food Bank for NYC, a hunger-relief programme for low-income New Yorkers.

Experiment with a new hair colour

PHOTO: Pixabay

Play it safe with a temporary colour if you're afraid you won't like what you see. And it's not all safe tones like dark brown and black.

Try Sephora's Sephora Collection Colour Blush 1-Day Hair Colour - just spray it 15cm away from your hair and give it two minutes to dry.

You can also try L'Oreal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup ($16.90, in violet only, from Watsons.com.sg). Both wash off at your next shampoo.

Catch up on the latest films

Never mind if the cinemas have gone dark.

You can still catch new or upcoming 2020 movies that will be making their digital premiere on Apple TV for local movie fans, much earlier than expected (three months or less after theatrical release, instead of the usual four months or more).

Already available: American superhero film Birds of Prey ($24.98), which was released in Singapore in February. Animated fantasy Onward by Pixar, will see its digital premiere on April 24 (that's just a month or so later than its opening in Singapore in March this year).

Although release dates are not firm yet, you can also pre-order upcoming movies on Apple TV.

Our eyes are on science fiction horror film The Invisible Man (pre-order at $21.98); and action-com Bad Boys for Life (pre-order at $24.98).

Switch up your wardrobe hangers

PHOTO: Pixabay

While uniform wooden hangers might look the most aesthetic for your wardrobe, they aren't one-size-fits-all.

Choosing the right hanger for your clothes not only ensures an efficient use of space, it can also prolong the life of your clothes.

For example, padded hangers ($17 for a five-piece set, from Spotlight.com) are best for delicates and knits to prevent snagging, while hangers with a wider girth and shoulder flares ($29 each, from Muji.com) are most suited for supporting structured blazers.

Material matters too: Cedar hangers ($18.90 for a three-piece set, from Muji.com) can absorb humidity and have natural oils that repel moths.

Follow these fashion meme accounts

While fashion is known to be a cut-throat industry, that doesn't mean the insiders don't know how to have some fun. Keep yourself entertained with these Instagram meme accounts that are known to poke fun at the industry.

These never fail to put a smile on our faces:

@fashionassistants (showcases the struggles that fashion assistants and interns face, from lost samples to difficult clients, in a humorous way), @stressedstylist (displays all the agony that a stylist goes through in a comically theatrical manner) and @siduations (superimposing fashion figures in real-life situations like a supermarket, pictured here).

Make that coffee everyone's so obsessed with

Well, we've all seen the famous Dalgona Coffee or "cloud coffee" on Youtube and Instagram. The rich mousse-like coffee mixture sitting atop a glass of creamy milk satisfies all your cafe cravings.

Watch Korean Youtube channel Wife's Cuisine for some inspiration if you're still not convinced by how easy it is to make.

So here's what you have to do: Add two tablespoons of instant coffee, boiling water and granulated sugar. Whisk it till you feel your muscles burn and you see the mixture forming stiff peaks.

Then, pile it on top of a glass of cold milk. There you have it, the insta-coffee you've always wanted to drink.

Marie Kondo your skincare and makeup

The No. 1 rule is: Everything that has expired Has. To. Go.

It's not hygienic to use old makeup - it could be harbouring bacteria that cause acne, skin irritation or even eye infection.

Besides, the active ingredients in old skincare would likely have stopped working or become less effective past their use-by dates anyway.

Refer to the open-jar symbol on the packaging, which indicates the number of months a product is safe for use after opening.

Other red flags: changes in texture and/or colour, separation of liquids, and a weird smell. For products that haven't expired but you're not using, give them away. If it doesn't seem to do anything for you even after a month's use, it's unlikely to work after that.

Get clued in on the hottest docuseries

PHOTO: Netflix

While you're binging on movies, don't miss the hottest docuseries on Netflix.

Our pick: The Chef Show (a spin-off from the movie Chef), written and directed by Jon Favreau of The Avengers and The Iron Man movie series.

Here, the witty director dons the apron with his friend Korean-American chef Roy Choi, to share their love of cooking, exploring and collaborating with some bold-face names in the culinary world like Wolfgang Puck, along special celebrity guests - actors Seth Rogen and Gwyneth Paltrow.

If you're craving a true crime story, there's the newly released and critically acclaimed Tiger King.

The seven-episode docuseries tells the life of controversial zookeeper Joe Exotic, who is accused by conservationists of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

Upcycle your old clothes

No matter how determined you are to purge your closet, there's bound to be a few pieces that you can't bring yourself to throw out.

Instead of holding on to those pieces solely for sentimental value, make them relevant and wearable again by upcycling them.

There are plenty of Youtube channels with trendy and easy-to-follow upcycling (also known as thrift flipping) tutorials, and some of our favourites include Withwendy, Thelineup, Bestdressed, and Coolirpa.

Do a pre-video-call home facial

PHOTO: Pixabay

The full works, not one of those five-minute quickies.

Set the chill mood by lighting a scented candle. We love the sexy-smoky scent of Diptyque's Feu de Bois ($52-$130, from Escentials.com) or, for a more outdoorsy and uplifting scent, try Goutal's Un Jardin Aromatique ($115, from Escentials.com). Then, multi-sheet-mask.

Deep cleanse with Starskin Silkmud Pink French Clay ($16 for one sheet, from Sephora.sg), then nourish and hydrate with Lancome Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Mask ($125 for seven sheets, from Tangs.com).

Don't forget to look after your lips too, with a lip treatment or mask.

To complete, tone and lift your face with Foreo Bear Smart Microcurrent Facial Toning Device ($436; or the Mini version for smaller areas like under the eyes and smile lines, $299, from Sephora.sg).

Using microcurrents and low-frequency pulsations, the device helps to tighten skin and tone facial muscles for a more contoured, V-shaped face. Use it with a gel-based serum to help conduct the microcurrents.

The pulsations also enable better serum absorption. You can use it once a day, for up to three minutes each time (it has a range of pre-set routines to choose from).

This article was first published in Her World Online.