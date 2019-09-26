SQ girls hardly have any idle time when they are working.

When they step into a Singapore Airlines aircraft, there are many things for them to do from the start till the end of a flight.

Have you ever wondered what else do they do besides serving you your meals? Here are 10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight.

1. HAVE RANDOM WORK APPRAISALS

SQ crew are expected to consistently maintain high standards at work.

One way of monitoring their performance is through check reports made on random flights by senior ranking crew who will assess their work performance.

Crew will usually only know that their work has been appraised at the end of the flight when feedback is given to them.

2. CHECK THE SAFETY EQUIPMENT ON-BOARD

PHOTO: 123rf

The main duty of SQ crew is to ensure the safety of their passengers, so one of their key duties is to make sure that the safety equipment on-board is in-place and working.

If any equipment is found to be faulty, replacements have to be made before the flight can take off.

3. TAKE CARE OF UNACCOMPANIED MINORS