SQ girls hardly have any idle time when they are working.
When they step into a Singapore Airlines aircraft, there are many things for them to do from the start till the end of a flight.
Have you ever wondered what else do they do besides serving you your meals? Here are 10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight.
1. HAVE RANDOM WORK APPRAISALS
SQ crew are expected to consistently maintain high standards at work.
One way of monitoring their performance is through check reports made on random flights by senior ranking crew who will assess their work performance.
Crew will usually only know that their work has been appraised at the end of the flight when feedback is given to them.
2. CHECK THE SAFETY EQUIPMENT ON-BOARD
The main duty of SQ crew is to ensure the safety of their passengers, so one of their key duties is to make sure that the safety equipment on-board is in-place and working.
If any equipment is found to be faulty, replacements have to be made before the flight can take off.
3. TAKE CARE OF UNACCOMPANIED MINORS
Sometimes due to special circumstances, there will be children who travel alone without an adult guardian. SQ crew will take care of their needs and help to keep an eye on them during the flight. Upon landing, the crew will hand the children over to the ground staff who will continue assisting them until they have safely met their parents or guardians.
Sometimes due to special circumstances, there will be children who travel alone without an adult guardian.
SQ crew will take care of their needs and help to keep an eye on them during the flight.
Upon landing, the crew will hand the children over to the ground staff who will continue assisting them until they have safely met their parents or guardians.
4. CHECK TOILETS REGULARLY
SQ crew don’t just clean the aircraft toilets only when they get dirty.
They have to maintain their cleanliness by checking the toilets regularly and replenish any amenities or toilet paper if supplies are running low.
However, the main purpose of regular toilet checks is to deter anyone from smoking on the flight and to detect any possible fire hazards.
5. DISPLAY NEWSPAPERS AND MAGAZINES
Have you noticed that there is usually a trolley outside the aircraft door displaying various newspapers whenever you board an SQ flight?
The trolley is set up by SQ crew who have to check what newspapers are available for that sector and lay them out for passengers so they can pick up a copy.
They also have to check what magazines are available and display them in the cabin for passengers to browse through on the flight.
6. HANG JACKETS
Passengers with jackets or blazers can pass them to any SQ crew along with their boarding pass and they will hang it in a closet for you so that the garments do not get crumpled during the flight.
Before landing, the crew will return the garments to their owners according to their seat numbers on the label.
7. PAY EXTRA ATTENTION TO CHILDREN
If there are children on a flight, SQ crew will hand out children amenities to them and make a note of their seat numbers.
They will be served first during meal service so that they will not have to wait too long to eat.
If there are infants, the crew will also take note especially if the parent is travelling alone so that they can render assistance whenever needed.
8. CHECK THE MEALS CATERED FOR THE FLIGHT
Before the flight takes off, SQ crew have to check the number of meals catered for the flight and ensure that there are enough meals for the passengers.
They also have to pay attention to special meals which have been requested in advance by passengers and make sure that there are no missing meals because these meals cater to their dietary restrictions.
9. SERVE DRINKS AND SNACKS DURING LULL PERIOD
In-between meal services, SQ crew will prepare water and juices and offer them to passengers at regular intervals so that they can stay hydrated on the flight.
They will also offer snacks on longer flights for passengers who are feeling peckish.
10. REST DURING LONG FLIGHTS
SQ crew also need to rest when they are working on long-haul flights.
There is a dedicated crew bunk on the aircraft where they can go to lie down and get some shut-eye.
They take turns going for rest so that there will always be someone present in the galleys and cabins at all times.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.