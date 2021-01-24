10 thoughtful CNY gifts to impress your relatives and in-laws

Christmas may well be over, but the Lunar New Year festivities have only just begun. As you hunt for new clothes and shoes for your upcoming house visits, why not think about presenting your hosts with a gift (or gifts) that will warm their hearts?

Check out our curated gift guide that has something for every personality:

Noel Gifts Blessings of Fortune hamper, $128 - $888

PHOTO: Noel Gift

Send this beautiful gift dressed in elegant purple floral designs to convey prosperous greetings and delight your recipients this Lunar New Year!

Filled with nourishing bird’s nests, abalones, festive wines, delectable Chinese New Year treats and more, these royal treasures will bring huge smiles to faces for the splendid occasion. Bird’s nests are included for all Royal Treasures gift selections. Prices range from $128 – $888 (excluding GST). Call 6299 1155 or visit noelgifts.com to order now.

HP Sprocket 2-in-1, $239

PHOTO: HP

When it comes to family reunions, don’t let each precious moment slip out of sight. This compact and portable photo printer is also an instant camera that lets her snap and print pictures on-the-go, so she can instantly share special memories in a tangible way.

What’s even more special is that it embeds augmented reality (AR) technology into every print, so she can scan it via the Sprocket app and watch her snapshots come to life! Available at leading electronic stores.

T2 China Jasmine Teabag Tin, $40

PHOTO: T2

No Chinese meal is complete without a cup of hot Chinese tea. Brew a hot cuppa with T2’s China Jasmine Teabag Tin.

Hysses good luck charm, from $44.90

PHOTO: Hysses

Help her usher in a calm and serene new year with this clever alternative to a candle. Each handcrafted clay diffuser is unique and can be hung in many places to infuse a delicate fragrance into the air, such as cars, enclosed spaces with good air circulation, on walls, doors and windows.

It’s great for those who love aromatherapy but may not want to risk an exposed flame. Available at Hysses.

Bosch Athlet Zoo'o ProAnimal Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (UP $799)

PHOTO: Bosch

This isn’t just your run-of-the-mill cordless handstick vacuum cleaner. Apart from being convenient and lightweight, the Zoo’o ProAnimal BCH6ZOOO features a nozzle specially designed to pick up pet hair, so her rooms can be kept fur-free. Perfect for the Year of The Dog!

It comes with various accessories for more versatile cleaning too. Promotion while stocks last. Available at leading electronic stores.

kikki.K Leather Continental Wallet, $95.90

PHOTO: kikki.K

This handy leather wallet is ideal for storing angbaos as she goes from house to house, and can easily match with a variety of outfits.

Add a personal touch by monogramming their name or initial on it, which can be easily done at kikki.K. Available at kikki.K stores and online at kikki-k.com.

Godiva Truffle Tin Box, $34

PHOTO: Godiva

Delight and indulge your little nieces and nephews and win the title of Best Aunt with this adorably decorated and colourful tin box that’s filled with decadent truffle chocolates from Godiva.

Each tin contains 10 pieces, and they’re available at Bugis Junction, ION Orchard, Jurong Point, Raffles City, Suntec City, Takashimaya, VivoCity and Westgate.

Shanghai Tang Forbidden Garden Lacquer Jewellery box, $489

PHOTO: Shanghai Tang

Keep her expensive jewellery collection safe in this exquisitely crafted box hand-painted with high-quality lacquer and lined with fine microfibre fabric. Its beautiful and mysterious garden design will surely make a gorgeous addition to her vanity table.

Scene Shang BLISS greeting card, $5.90

PHOTO: Shopee

Not seeing some relatives this year? Instead of a text, why not send them a card filled with handwritten well wishes that they can keep and even display?

This beautiful modern design features an original illustration of birds flying through a bamboo forest, with the Chinese character “Bliss” printed in chic gold foil. Available at Scene Shang and Naiise.

Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker HD2137/62, $299

PHOTO: Philips

Empower her to save time and energy this year by whipping up meals with this all-encompassing appliance that can slow cook, pressure cook and multi-cook.

It comes with a durable, non-stick inner pot and detachable inner lid for easy cleaning, plus a useful timer function for optimally cooked food every time. Available at leading electronic stores.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.