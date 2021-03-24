10 TikTok-approved beauty products to try now

Guilty of spending a few minutes (or hours) scrolling through TikTok every day? You’re not alone. By now, you would’ve probably come across a treasure trove of beauty trends that many are obsessing over on the platform. From makeup to skincare, the options are aplenty.

Now if TikTok is still a foreign concept to you, you might just want to download the app after reading this. Aside from users taking a stab at popular dance routines, there are others who share their love for all things beauty.

As someone who occasionally scrolls through TikTok, I was convinced that I had to get my hands on certain beauty products — especially the ones I never knew I needed. Think — affordable beauty dupes, NYX’s coveted Shine Loud Pro Pigment Lip Shine, L’Oreal Paris’ Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder, and the list goes on.

With the ongoing beauty reviews, ahead, I’ve rounded up a list of must-have TikTok-approved beauty products that you need to check out ASAP.

NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Colour, $17.25

Finding a long-lasting transfer-proof lip gloss that will last you through the whole day has been a tricky feat. The formulas available that won’t fade or smudge are also few and far between. But all hope is not lost. Enter, NYX’s Shine Loud High Shine Lip Colour.

When it first appeared on TikTok, the lip gloss has been a hit amongst the beauty community for its amazing transfer-proof finish. Many of these users have also posted TikToks of their first impression of the lip gloss itself and their unbiased opinions have shown that this beauty must-have is a holy grail especially during the mask-wearing era that we’re currently living in.

Available at Beauty Bay

Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara, $18

No lash extensions? No lash lifts? No problem. When it comes to affordable drugstore beauty brands, Maybelline has always been one of the top few go-to labels when you’re looking for a reliable mascara.

In this case, the mascara that went viral on TikTok is none other than Maybelline’s Sky High Waterproof Mascara.

Extending your lashes from the root to the tip, this mascara lives up to its promise of extending the length of your lashes while giving it volume and fullness with each layer without weighing it down.

Available at Lookfantastic Singapore

Kat Von D Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm

In recent news, the latest beauty product that took TikTok by storm is yet another foundation and its none other than Kat Von D’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm. The foundation has seen a lot of positive reviews on TikTok with many claiming that it delivers the best full coverage that you could possibly find in the market at the moment.

With just one application, users have mentioned that the foundation is able to cover any hyperpigmentation, spots and blemishes with just one layer.

It may sound too good to be true but the results speak for themselves. Not to mention, it also comes with a beautiful flawless matte finish that’s just absolutely spotless and goes on seamlessly onto the skin.

The only downside is that the product isn’t available in Singapore just yet, so we will have to wait and see until it comes to our shores.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24h Fresh Wear Foundation in A Powder, $30.52

Now, for someone who loves a matte finish, I don’t particularly like powder foundations. It leaves a very cakey finish that feels heavy on my skin. But as a fan of L’Oreal Paris’ Infallible Liquid Foundation, I knew that the Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder was a strong contender.

According to beauty reviews on TikTok, many of these users were impressed with the full coverage and finish that the powder delivered in one swatch — which is clear why it’s been a hit amongst the online community in recent months since its launch earlier this January.

It’s also been said that it’s also suitable for people with dry skin — but it’s important to also prime your skin with a moisturising base and set your makeup with a finishing spray to extend the longevity of your makeup look to last through the day.

The L’Oreal Paris’ Infallible 24h Fresh Wear Foundation in A Powder isn’t available in stores like Watsons or Guardian yet, however, you can easily find it online at Amazon.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $52 each

If you haven’t heard of Glow Recipe’s highly raved line of skincare products, then it’s time to get acquainted. Featuring the brand’s Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, this skincare duo will make your dewy skin dreams come true.

Not only does it hydrate your skin, but this makeup-skincare hybrid also doubles as a natural highlighter that gives your skin that beautiful, iridescent glow and works as a great base for makeup application — enhancing your complexion while delivering skincare benefits to your skin.

Available at Sephora

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10 per cent AHA, $41

Struggle with strawberry legs? This might just be your next holy grail. Peep First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant. First and foremost, this isn’t just any of your typical body scrub. In fact, this exfoliant is formulated with 10 per cent AHA that works to loosen the skin’s top layer and decongest pores while sloughing off dead skin cells — revealing smoother and healthier-looking skin.

Available at Sephora

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser, $27.90

Thanks to skincare influencers like Hyram (@skincarebyhyram), brands like CeraVe has seen a spike in sales for products like its Renewing SA Cleanser that has soon become a holy grail must-have for many. For those looking to achieve a smoother complexion, the gentle exfoliator works to slough off dead skin cells while smoothing our rough skin.

It’s perfect for those who struggle to deal with blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples, as well as those with ingrown hairs or razor bumps on their faces. This cleanser is also a great go-to especially for those who are still unfamiliar with chemical exfoliants.

Available at Lazada

The Ordinary AHA 30 per cent + BHA 2 per cent Peeling Solution, $10

Looking for affordable skincare that actually works? Consider this highly-raved product by The Ordinary. Now you may have already heard of this cult favourite, but this solution isn’t just your ordinary peeling solution.

Formulated with AHA 30 per cent + BHA 2 per cent, this cult classic exfoliates your skin revealing a brighter and clearer complexion while banishes visible blemishes and reduces pore congestion and fine lines for a bright, youthful complexion. The best part is, it’s super affordable – you won’t have to burn a hole in your wallet to achieve great skin.

Available at Beauty Bay

Kopari Beauty Coconut Lip Glossy, $22

Besides her bright green roots and over-the-top long manicures, bonafide beauty icon, Billie Eilish is also known for her luscious pout. If you’re looking to achieve lips like hers, try this.

Recently she revealed on her Instagram that she’s been using Kopari’s Beauty Coconut Lip Glossy and it’s safe to say that it’s a lip gloss we never knew we needed until this day.

Aside from its affordable price point, this lip gloss delivers that much-needed moisture and shine with just one layer. What’s great about is that it’s also not sticky and you can leave it on all day and night thanks to its comfortable texture and finish.

Available at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Re-cover SPF 40/PA++ CC Cream, $71

One of the other products that users on Tiktok can’t get enough of is the The Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment.

Touted as a redness-zapping wonder product on TikTok, this product works to colour correct your complexion and cancels any redness on your skin while delivering ample coverage that conceals your blemishes. It’s basically a great option if you’re looking to go au naturel, less the foundation.

Available at Sephora

This article was first published in Her World Online.