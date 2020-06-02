10 tips to help you find love if you're single

Finding true love is not the be all and end all. But for some who are searching, perhaps there are some personal mindset changes that need to happen first.

Here are some top tips to help you reach your relationship goals.

1. FOCUS ON THE HERE AND NOW

It's easy to spend your spare time stuck in your own head, reflecting on bad life choices and bad men from the past. Or focusing on your future and the dreaded idea you have to live a life without a man around.

Instead, train your mind to focus only on the present and what you're experiencing right now.

Be happy with your current state, understand the past had to happen to get where you are now and trust in the future to serve you what you need, when you need it.

For now, you are single. So be single! Your 'live in the moment' energy will soon attract someone who wants to live in it with you too.

2. NEGATIVE THOUGHT PATTERNS NEED TO STOP, PRONTO

PHOTO: Pexels

When we're lamenting about our single status and scrolling through social hating on all the #relationshipgoals images, we're creating a huge negative aura about ourselves and our current single state.

This negative mindset is only going to harm yourself and project negative energy into the universe, which we all know, means you attract only negative back.

So that bad man? More bad dates? Yeah, you'll get them all flooding back.

When you sit and think "but why me, why does nobody love me?" you're focusing on all the bad parts - which in turn only attracts the bad.

You have to train your thoughts (it's hard, for sure, but keep going) to switch to positive points about yourself and your life, every time you find your mind wandering down this vicious path.

3. LEARN TO ACCEPT YOUR FLAWS

Have you ever thought that, maybe, your bad points are required to make you exactly who you are, and that someone will heart you as a whole, good 'n' bad?