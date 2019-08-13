10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck

Buffets are the perfect opportunity to indulge in our appetites occasionally.

The problem is, buffets can get very expensive. An all-you-can-eat lunch buffet can cost as much as $40 for each person, and that's not inclusive of GST and service charge.

Most of us visit a buffet restaurant with the intention of devouring as much food as we can while savouring the most worth-it items. But what are the strategies to do so?

Across the DollarsAndSense team, all of us have a fair bit of experience in all-you-can-eat buffets. So, here are 10 tried-and-tested buffet hacks we have shortlisted which will hopefully help you get the best bang for your buck!

#1 DON'T STARVE YOURSELF BEFORE THE BUFFET

Contrary to popular belief, you should not starve yourself with the idea that you can eat more during the buffet. Skipping lunch so that you can eat more during dinner can backfire, as you will be more likely to experience stomach cramps before you can even finish your first plate of food.

Instead, you should keep yourself hydrated throughout the day and choose lighter food options such as soup, yogurt, and cereals beforehand. Avoid deep-fried snacks and alcohol before you embark on your buffet adventure.

#2 NEVER START WITH DESSERTS

PHOTO: Unsplash

Desserts such as cake, ice cream, and fruit tarts contain artificial sweeteners which can cause bloating. Fructose, a type of sugar added to many processed foods, is not easily digestible and can cause gas. Sorbitol, an artificial sweetener usually found in cookies and icings, cannot be digested completely.

Bloating can cause your stomach to feel full. To save space, avoid or limit desserts before a large buffet meal. There's always space for desserts, just make sure that it comes last.

#3 AIM FOR THE HIGH-VALUE ITEMS LIKE SEAFOOD FIRST

It is easy to get distracted by the array of items in a buffet restaurant. But, don't lose sight on the seafood counter, especially if your buffet has a time limit.

Fresh seafood items such as lobsters, oysters, crabs, prawns, and sashimi are very costly. Unlike meat and vegetables, seafood are premium items and must be deshelled or shucked daily to ensure good quality.

Extra services such as having a chef pick out seafood from the live station before grilling it on the spot also adds to the overall value of seafood.

#4 IF YOU SEE AN ITEM RUNNING OUT, WAIT FOR THE NEXT BATCH

PHOTO: Unsplash

Do not get overly excited and grab that last piece of lamb you see on the tray, which might have been left out for a long time. Instead, wait for the chefs to prepare a new batch and replace the existing tray. That way, you ensure that you'll have the freshest and warmest cuts of meat.

#5 USE MANY SMALL PLATES INSTEAD OF BIG PLATES

Instead of piling one large plate with the same food item, using several small plates will limit the amount of every food item you take. This means you'll have a bit of wagyu, some samples of lamb, and seafood items to taste.