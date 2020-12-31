10 tuition centres in Singapore

Worried that your child might be falling behind his/her peers? Here’s a list of the top tuition centres in Singapore to boost your child’s academic scores.
Gone are the days where tuition is a good-to-have. Nowadays, tuition is almost like a necessity for students.
According to statistics from Singapore’s Department of Statistics, Singapore’s tuition industry is now worth $1.4 billion. And there are no signs of slowing down. It is no wonder why parents are anxious about finding the best tuition centres for their children.
If you are on the lookout for a tuition centre to help your child turn his/her abysmal academic score around, here are 10 that might fit the bill.
|Tuition Centre
|Location / Contact
|Subjects
|Price Range
|The Learning Lab
|Central, East and West
67338711
Contact Us
|English (General Paper), Math for preschool to JC levelScience for Primary to Secondary level
|$370 to $504 per month
|True Learning Centre
|Jcube, Kovan and Novena
67089382
Contact Us
|English, Math, Science for Primary to JC level
|$150 to $350 per month
|Mavis Tutorial Centre
|Islandwide
67868718
Contact Us
|English for nursery to JC level Math, Science, Writing, Chinese for primary to JC level
|$163.85 to $326.35 per month
|Aspire Hub
|Islandwide
Contact Us
|English, Math, Science, Chinese for primary levelA Math, E Math, Science, Chemistry, Physics, Chinese for secondary level Math, Chemistry, Physics, Economics for JC level
|$220 to $400 per month
|Science Studio Learning Lab
|Bukit Timah Plaza
67372720
Contact Us
|Science for primary level
|$70 to $85 per session
|The Physics Café
|Beauty World, Novena, Marymount, Paya Lebar
91001235
Contact Us
|Physics, Math and Chemistry for secondary to JC level
|$344 to $882 per month
|Berries World
|Islandwide
63382916
Contact Us
|Chinese for preschool to primary level
|$35 to $55 per session
|Tien Hsia Language School
|Islandwide
62388558
Contact Us
|Chinese for preschool to secondary level
|$36 to $49.50 per session
|Ace Physics & Maths
|Woodlands Ave
698364183
FAQ
|Science for primary level Math, Physics for secondary, IB and JC level
|$120 to $450 per month
|Smile Tutor
|21 Bukit Batok Crescent #22-76/77
62664475, 9014420
Contact Us
|All subjects for primary to JC level
|$20 to $120 per hour
1. The Learning Lab
The Learning Lab is one of the most popular tuition centres in Singapore. Their claim to fame is a unique teaching pedagogy that not only helps children achieve their best, but also helps to stimulate their curiosity to learn.
The Learning Lab also prides itself on a curriculum that is highly relevant to the school syllabus. It also helps students reach their full potential with teaching materials slightly beyond their current level.
Website: https://www.thelearninglab.com.sg/
Locations: Central, East and West
Contact: 67338711; Contact Us
Subjects: English (General Paper), Math for preschool to JC level; Science for Primary to Secondary level
Price: $370 to $504 per month
2. True Learning Centre
True Learning Centre has a strong reputation for putting its students first and helping them excel in their academic endeavours. It is also renowned for its 24/7 academic assistance with a system that supports students whenever they need help with their work.
True Learning Centre’s teachers are NIE-trained and have won awards such as President’s Award for Teachers, Outstanding Science Teacher Award, and Caring Teacher Award.
Website: http://www.truelearning.com.sg/
Locations: JCube, Kovan and Novena
Contact: 67089382; Contact Us
Subjects: English, Math and Science for primary to JC level
Price: $150 to $350 per month
3. Mavis Tutorial Centre
Mavis Tutorial Centre has an islandwide presence with 15 outlets around Singapore, making it one of the biggest tuition centres in Singapore. It is popular among parents who are looking for a value-for-money tuition centre to enrol your child in.
You are paying fees of a neighbourhood tuition centre but receiving quality teaching service from a team of former school teachers.
Website: http://mavistutorial.com/
Locations: Islandwide
Contact: 67868718; Contact Us
Subjects: English for nursery to JC level; Math, Science, Writing, Chinese for primary to JC level
Price: $163.85 to $326.35 per month
4. Aspire Hub
Aspire Hub is a tuition centre that offers a personalised approach towards teaching. It tries to keep its tuition classes small so that the teachers are able to focus more on the students’ development.
It also focuses on personal development and enhancement of vocational skills while keeping in line with the MOE syllabus.
Website: https://www.aspirehub.com/
Locations: Islandwide
Contact: Contact Us
Subjects: English, Math, Science, Chinese for primary level; A Math, E Math, Science, Chemistry, Physics, Chinese for secondary level; Math, Chemistry, Physics, Economics for JC level
Price: $220 to $400 per month
5. Science Studio Learning Lab
Science Studio Learning Lab is a tuition centre that focuses solely on the Science subject. What sets Science Studio Learning Lab apart from the rest is the hands-on experiments and creative mini projects that lets students learn while having fun.
The centre designs its own fun learning experiences under the guidance of Mr Chong who had years of experience teaching in top MOE schools and the Gifted Education Programme (GEP).
Website: https://www.sciencestudios.com.sg/
Locations: Bukit Timah Plaza
Contact: 67372720; Contact Us
Subjects: Science for primary level
Price: $70 to $85 per session
6. The Physics Café
The Physics Café specialises in Physics, Math and Chemistry classes for secondary and JC students. Its claim to fame is its teaching methods coupled with state-of-the-art offerings like its own lecture theatre, in-house café, study rooms, digital library, scholarship programmes and shuttle bus.
They have been featured numerous times on AsiaOne, Straits Times and TheSmartLocal.
Website: https://www.thephysicscafe.com/
Locations: Beauty World, Novena, Marymount, Paya Lebar
Contact: 91001235; Contact Us
Subjects: Physics, Math and Chemistry for secondary to JC level
Price: $344 to $882 per month
7. Berries World
If you have seen small kids carrying a white/green rectangular bag, there’s no doubt that they are students from Berries World. Berries World caters to preschool and primary school students with its proprietary MOE-approved syllabus for learning Chinese.
With China expected to become the biggest economy in the world, it is best to start equipping your child with conversational and written Chinese skills from young.
Website: https://www.berriesworld.com/
Locations: Islandwide
Contact: 63382916; Contact Us
Subjects: Chinese for preschool to primary level
Price: $35 to $55 per session
8. Tien Hsia Language School
Tien Hsia Language School is another tuition centre that excels in delivering Chinese language tuition. It is neck-and-neck with Berries World in terms of its reputation as a Chinese tutor among parents. Those who have sent their child to Tien Hsia have mostly good things to say about the tuition centre.
Website: http://www.tienhsia.com/
Locations: Islandwide
Contact: 62388558; Contact Us
Subjects: Chinese for preschool to secondary level
Price: $36 to $49.50 per session
9. Ace Physics & Maths
Ace Physics & Maths is a tuition centre that specialises in Physics and Maths for secondary and JC level. It also provides tuition for International Baccalaureate (IB), which is becoming increasingly popular among students in Singapore.
Website: http://apmtuition.com/
Locations: Woodlands Ave 6
Contact: 98364183; FAQ
Subjects: Science for primary level; Math, Physics for secondary, IB and JC level
Price: $120 to $450 per month
10. Smile Tutor
Smile Tutor is a platform that connects you with home tutors. Unlike the rest of the tuition centres on the list, its role is to connect parents with the best home tutors for your child. Compared to tuition centres, Smile Tutor offers parents and students much more flexibility in terms of tuition timing.
Plus, the lessons are also conducted on a very small scale, either 1-to-1 or small groups depending on your preference.
Website: https://smiletutor.sg/
Locations: Home tuition
Contact: 62664475, 90144201; Contact Us
Subjects: All subjects for primary to JC level
Price: $20 to $120 per hour
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.