10 tuition centres in Singapore

Worried that your child might be falling behind his/her peers? Here’s a list of the top tuition centres in Singapore to boost your child’s academic scores.

Gone are the days where tuition is a good-to-have. Nowadays, tuition is almost like a necessity for students.

According to statistics from Singapore’s Department of Statistics, Singapore’s tuition industry is now worth $1.4 billion. And there are no signs of slowing down. It is no wonder why parents are anxious about finding the best tuition centres for their children.

If you are on the lookout for a tuition centre to help your child turn his/her abysmal academic score around, here are 10 that might fit the bill.

1. The Learning Lab

The Learning Lab is one of the most popular tuition centres in Singapore. Their claim to fame is a unique teaching pedagogy that not only helps children achieve their best, but also helps to stimulate their curiosity to learn.

The Learning Lab also prides itself on a curriculum that is highly relevant to the school syllabus. It also helps students reach their full potential with teaching materials slightly beyond their current level.

Website: https://www.thelearninglab.com.sg/

Locations: Central, East and West

Contact: 67338711; Contact Us

Subjects: English (General Paper), Math for preschool to JC level; Science for Primary to Secondary level

Price: $370 to $504 per month

2. True Learning Centre

Math – boring? Not in our classrooms. To get our students excited about learning, our Math teachers engage them through... Posted by True Learning Centre on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

True Learning Centre has a strong reputation for putting its students first and helping them excel in their academic endeavours. It is also renowned for its 24/7 academic assistance with a system that supports students whenever they need help with their work.

True Learning Centre’s teachers are NIE-trained and have won awards such as President’s Award for Teachers, Outstanding Science Teacher Award, and Caring Teacher Award.

Website: http://www.truelearning.com.sg/

Locations: JCube, Kovan and Novena

Contact: 67089382; Contact Us

Subjects: English, Math and Science for primary to JC level

Price: $150 to $350 per month

3. Mavis Tutorial Centre

Mavis Tutorial Centre has an islandwide presence with 15 outlets around Singapore, making it one of the biggest tuition centres in Singapore. It is popular among parents who are looking for a value-for-money tuition centre to enrol your child in.

You are paying fees of a neighbourhood tuition centre but receiving quality teaching service from a team of former school teachers.

Website: http://mavistutorial.com/

Locations: Islandwide

Contact: 67868718; Contact Us

Subjects: English for nursery to JC level; Math, Science, Writing, Chinese for primary to JC level

Price: $163.85 to $326.35 per month

4. Aspire Hub

Starting October with our lecture in full force at Aspire Hub Education @ Seletar Mall! Posted by Aspire Hub on Monday, October 1, 2018

Aspire Hub is a tuition centre that offers a personalised approach towards teaching. It tries to keep its tuition classes small so that the teachers are able to focus more on the students’ development.

It also focuses on personal development and enhancement of vocational skills while keeping in line with the MOE syllabus.

Website: https://www.aspirehub.com/

Locations: Islandwide

Contact: Contact Us

Subjects: English, Math, Science, Chinese for primary level; A Math, E Math, Science, Chemistry, Physics, Chinese for secondary level; Math, Chemistry, Physics, Economics for JC level

Price: $220 to $400 per month

5. Science Studio Learning Lab

PHOTO: Science Studio Learning Lab

Science Studio Learning Lab is a tuition centre that focuses solely on the Science subject. What sets Science Studio Learning Lab apart from the rest is the hands-on experiments and creative mini projects that lets students learn while having fun.

The centre designs its own fun learning experiences under the guidance of Mr Chong who had years of experience teaching in top MOE schools and the Gifted Education Programme (GEP).

Website: https://www.sciencestudios.com.sg/

Locations: Bukit Timah Plaza

Contact: 67372720; Contact Us

Subjects: Science for primary level

Price: $70 to $85 per session

6. The Physics Café

The Physics Café specialises in Physics, Math and Chemistry classes for secondary and JC students. Its claim to fame is its teaching methods coupled with state-of-the-art offerings like its own lecture theatre, in-house café, study rooms, digital library, scholarship programmes and shuttle bus.

They have been featured numerous times on AsiaOne, Straits Times and TheSmartLocal.

Website: https://www.thephysicscafe.com/

Locations: Beauty World, Novena, Marymount, Paya Lebar

Contact: 91001235; Contact Us

Subjects: Physics, Math and Chemistry for secondary to JC level

Price: $344 to $882 per month

7. Berries World

PHOTO: Berries World

If you have seen small kids carrying a white/green rectangular bag, there’s no doubt that they are students from Berries World. Berries World caters to preschool and primary school students with its proprietary MOE-approved syllabus for learning Chinese.

With China expected to become the biggest economy in the world, it is best to start equipping your child with conversational and written Chinese skills from young.

Website: https://www.berriesworld.com/

Locations: Islandwide

Contact: 63382916; Contact Us

Subjects: Chinese for preschool to primary level

Price: $35 to $55 per session

8. Tien Hsia Language School

Tien Hsia Language School is another tuition centre that excels in delivering Chinese language tuition. It is neck-and-neck with Berries World in terms of its reputation as a Chinese tutor among parents. Those who have sent their child to Tien Hsia have mostly good things to say about the tuition centre.

Website: http://www.tienhsia.com/

Locations: Islandwide

Contact: 62388558; Contact Us

Subjects: Chinese for preschool to secondary level

Price: $36 to $49.50 per session

9. Ace Physics & Maths

Ace Physics & Maths is a tuition centre that specialises in Physics and Maths for secondary and JC level. It also provides tuition for International Baccalaureate (IB), which is becoming increasingly popular among students in Singapore.

Website: http://apmtuition.com/

Locations: Woodlands Ave 6

Contact: 98364183; FAQ

Subjects: Science for primary level; Math, Physics for secondary, IB and JC level

Price: $120 to $450 per month

10. Smile Tutor

Smile Tutor is a platform that connects you with home tutors. Unlike the rest of the tuition centres on the list, its role is to connect parents with the best home tutors for your child. Compared to tuition centres, Smile Tutor offers parents and students much more flexibility in terms of tuition timing.

Plus, the lessons are also conducted on a very small scale, either 1-to-1 or small groups depending on your preference.

Website: https://smiletutor.sg/

Locations: Home tuition

Contact: 62664475, 90144201; Contact Us

Subjects: All subjects for primary to JC level

Price: $20 to $120 per hour

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.