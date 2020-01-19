10 underrated cities to visit in 2020: A guide to roads less travelled

Seeing the same few people and places every day can trigger a major case of wanderlust, but getting paraded through tourist traps isn't our ideal notion of the perfect holiday.

Calling all stir-crazy industrialites looking for new territories to explore: we've rounded up 10 underrated cities to visit in 2020 - from the ancient Korean capital of Gyeongju to Antigua's 365 beaches.

PARO, BHUTAN

Paro sits west of Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, surrounded by fields of paddy along a river that cuts through the valley town.

Home to many sacred sites, the Taktsang Palphug, or Tiger's Nest monastery, looms over the valley and its inhabitants.

Undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and terrifying sights in town, the massive complex seems to defy physics as it clings to a rocky cliff 3000 feet off the ground.

For the adventurous sort, it's accessible by a relatively easy four-hour hike.

But those seeking safer shores can also explore the remains of Drukgyel Dzong, a defunct defensive fortress that lies northwest of the city, or tread through the town's singular main street, lined by colourful shopfronts to attract the occasional out-of-towner.

SA PA, VIETNAM

Surrounded by the imposing Hoàng Liên Son Mountains, overlooking terraced rice fields cut into Muong Hoa Valley, and home to Fan Si Pan - a 3,143m-tall summit (the top of which houses a quaint cafe with paramount lookouts) - the mountain town of Sa Pa lies in the midst of nature at its most dramatic, with glittering waterfalls and cavernous caves adding to its majesty.

Sa Pa is also home to a variety of ethnic tribal groups, such as the Hmong, Tay and Dao, each known for their time-honoured traditions in craftsmanship.

So if you're able to pull yourself away from nature's stunning call for a day or two, be sure to patronise the local trade and pick up traditional weaving or two on the way down.

NAGANO, JAPAN

Before it gained greater public attention for its red-faced snow monkeys and the neighbouring resort town of Karuizawa, the capital city of Nagano Prefecture was a simple temple town - one of many that surrounded Zenkō-ji, one of Japan's most popular temples.