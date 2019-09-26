10 ways to avoid overspending on your baby: What every new parent should know

You can't help it - those toys, books and clothes are just so cute and cool that you want to buy everything.

Quite rightly, you want your precious child to have only the best.

But everyone has financial limits. You simply can't buy everything you see, despite the temptation.

So, stop yourself from overspending with these 10 practical tips.

1. BUY MINIMALLY AT FIRST

PHOTO: 123rf

Most first-time parents are eager to fill up the nursery room from top to bottom.

Remember that your friends and family will buy your new baby lots of presents, including clothes, toys and equipment.

So buy only enough to get started, then wait to see what others will get for her.

2. ASK FOR SPECIFIC PRESENTS

If there is a particular baby toy that you want, don't just cross your fingers and hope someone will buy this for you.

Instead, speak to a friend or relative whom you know will give your newborn a gift, and ask him to get the item.

That also saves him from having to guess what you'll like to receive.

3. TAKE STOCK OF WHAT YOU HAVE

In the excitement of new parenthood, it's very easy to forget that you already have that book or toy stashed somewhere in her nursery room.

That's why you should keep a note of what she has, or maybe reorganise her cupboard every few weeks, so you know what's there.

4. UNDERSTAND YOUR BUDGET

Very few parents have unlimited funds.

So get to know how much you can spend each month on your little one. That will help prioritise your spending.

This economic understanding keeps you in control of your finances, and reduces the risk of spending beyond your means.

5. STICK TO YOUR FINANCIAL LIMITS

Whatever spending restriction you decide to set, stick to it.

Of course, there will always be the temptation to buy that extra special T-shirt because it looks so lovely on display in the baby boutique.

Learn to tell yourself "no", as that will avoid feelings of guilt and regret later.

6. SAVE FOR LARGER ITEMS