Aromatherapy refers to the use of plant-derived essential oils as a form of therapy.

The practice dates back thousands of years, with the belief that the antimicrobial activity of the oils can be used to soothe ailments and improve a person's health or mood.

Aromatherapy can be done in two ways – topical application or inhalation. The former uses essential oils that have to be diluted with carrier oils while the latter scents the air through various methods.

To calm nerves and anxiety and aid restful sleep, try lavender, chamomile, rose, sandalwood and clary sage.

For a pick-me-up, try peppermint, sweet orange, eucalyptus, spearmint, rosemary and lemon essential oils.

There are of course many other blends to consider.

For pet owners, make sure you check that the essential oils are not toxic to them before use.

Here are 10 ways to incorporate aromatherapy into your life.

Roll-ons

Containing a blend of essential oils with a carrier oil, roll-ons are to be applied onto pulse points such as your wrist, back of ears and temples.

Use: Hush Candle Calming Essential Oil Roll-on, $20.

Scented soaps

Scented washes are formulated with essential oils that not only nourish the skin, but also impart a lingering coat of fragrance.

They also make the bathroom smell good after.

Use: Ashley & Co WashUp Gone Green – Peppy & Lucent, $55.

Bath bombs

For those with bathtubs at home, taking a nice hot bath with a fragrant bath bomb is a great way to soak away the stresses of the day.

You could also bring a bath bomb with you whenever you're headed to a staycation or a holiday to maximise your relaxation.

Use: Mumsu Bath Bombs, $9.90 - $19.90.

Shower steamers

Shower steamers are made with ingredients that melt in the water of the shower.

Sprinkle a small amount away from the path of the water flow and let the splashes of water diffuse and scent up the bathroom while you shower.

Use: Lynk Artisan Sinus Relief Shower Steamer, $12.70.

Room sprays

Room sprays are like diluted perfumes that you spritz in the air of the room you're in.

Some room sprays, such as this, can also be doubled as a pillow spray or to freshen up a shoe cabinet or car.

Use: Mira Room and Linen Spray, $20.

Reed diffusers

Reed diffusers contain reeds that are dipped into a bottle of scented diffuser oil.

The reeds soak up the oil and diffuse them lightly into the surroundings. This is an option for those who don't want an overwhelming scent experience.

However, you do need to flip the reeds from time to time to keep the scent diffusing.

Use: Scent by Six Awakening Reed Diffuser Gift Set, $48.

Humidifiers

For those who sleep or work in an air-conditioned environment, having a humidifier running nearby can help your skin to be less parched.

Add a few drops of essential oil to upgrade it to a spa-like effect.

Use: Kirona Scent Mystic Paradise Aroma Diffuser (Marble), $59.90.

Nebulisers

While humidifiers require water to work, nebulisers are waterless and heatless contraptions that release essential oils into the air.

This results in a stronger aroma as you're only using pure essential oils.

Use: Flo Diffuser Home Ellipse, $168.

Aroma burners

Aroma burners use candle tealights or electricity to heat and evaporate a pool of water with a few drops of essential oil. The former is the traditional kind but the latter doesn't require constant repurchase of tealights.

It is also cleaner as it doesn't produce any soot.

Use: Hysses Electric Burner Raintree (Ivory), $129.90.

Candles

Candles need no introduction.

When you burn them, the essential oils in the waxes are melted and diffused into the surroundings.

But to ensure that you get minimal soot while burning, remember to trim the wick first.

Also, make sure an entire layer of wax has melted before extinguishing – this prevents pitting.

Use: Artisan of Sense Oud Rose Amber Glass Dome Candle, $78.

