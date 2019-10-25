10 ways to reduce your personal income tax in Singapore for YA2019

Read also

Medisave Top Up: As with the CPF top up “trick”, you can also top up your Medisave up to the Basic Healthcare Sum (currently $54,500). Like the CPF SA balance, your funds will be locked up, but on the other hand you can use it for medical expenses and health insurance premiums.

Supplementary Retirement Scheme: You can further reduce your chargeable income by putting cash in an SRS account, which is a pseudo-CPF SA that can only be withdrawn after retirement. Make sure you invest the money in there, or it will depreciate due to inflation.

2. HAVE BABIES: WORKING MOTHER'S CHILD RELIEF, QUALIFYING CHILD RELIEF + PARENTHOOD TAX REBATE

Some see babies as bundles of joy, others see them as noisy pooping machines.

But maybe it's better to see them as financial assets: Not only do you get an absurd amount of money from the gov's Baby Bonus, you can also get a whole slew of tax reliefs:

Tax reliefs For whom Amount Qualifying Child Relief Both parents $4,000 per child ($7,500 if handicapped) Working Mother’s Child Relief Working mothers 15% for 1st child, 20% for 2nd child, 25% for 3rd or more Grandparent Caregiver Relief Working mothers $3,000 Foreign Maid Levy Relief Mothers 2x of maid levy paid (max. 1 maid only)

There are WAY too many schemes to go into detail here, so please hop over to the IRAS page for different tax reliefs for parents. For the most part, these tax deductions are automatically granted, but you should check your tax statement just in case.

As you can see, tax-wise, it’s best to be a working mother because you get the most tax deductions. Have 3 kids and your chargeable income will be reduced by 60%! Get another $3,000 off just for having your parents babysit free-of-charge!

Wait, there’s more: The extremely generous Parenthood Tax Rebate of $5,000 for 1st child, $10,000 for 2nd, $20,000 per 3rd/subsequent child.

This isn’t a deduction from your taxable income — it’s a straight up rebate off your income tax bill! So if you keep producing children, you may never need to pay a cent in income tax…

3. MOVE IN WITH PARENTS/GRANDPARENTS: PARENTS RELIEF

Next up on the government’s agenda: Finding a solution for the ageing population problem. The most obvious way out is invoke filial piety and get the elderly’s own children to care for them, right? Well guess what, there’s a tax break for that.

Tax reliefs Amount per dependant (max. 2) Parent Relief (stay together) $9,000 Parent Relief (stay apart) $5,500 Handicapped Parent Relief (stay together) $14,000 Handicapped Parent Relief (stay apart) $10,000

Though it’s called “Parent Relief”, this also applies to in-laws, grandparents, and grandparents-in-law — as long as they don’t earn more than $4,000 a year. But you can only claim for 2 dependents, and you and your spouse cannot double-claim on the same person.

Assuming your retired parents are not handicapped, the maximum tax relief you can get is $9,000 x 2 = $18,000 if you move in together.

(Otherwise, you can claim $5,500 x 2 = $11,000 but you have to show that you spent at least $2,000 a year supporting each one.)

There are also tax reliefs — albeit more modest ones — for sheltering / caring for your handicapped sibling and your low-income spouse.

4. UPGRADING YOUR SKILLS: COURSE FEE RELIEF

If, frightened by news about the recession and mass retrenchments, you finally utilised your SkillsFuture credits in 2019 - good for you!

Not only are you now better prepared for an uncertain economy, you would also qualify for tax reliefs of up to $5,500.

The Course Fees Relief is for you if you took a course relevant to your current employment. You can claim the amount you spent on course and exam fees (up to $5,500) and have it deducted from your chargeable income.

If you went for a course that’s totally different in order to make a mid-career switch? Don’t throw away those invoices just yet; you can still claim the tax relief in the future when you transition to your new job.

5. CLAIMING EXPENSES INCURRED IN THE COURSE OF EARNING YOUR INCOME

Unless you’re the thick-skinned type whose catchphrase is, “Can claim anot?”, most of us incur some costs when we are employed. Some of these costs can be deducted from your chargeable income.

Although you can’t claim your MRT fares to and from work or your Daily Cut lunches, you might be able to subtract those employment expenses your employer subtly coerced you into but did not reimburse.