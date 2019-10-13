10 ways to travel in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner

Mention eco-friendly travel and you might think of camping or backpacking. But eco-friendly travelling is so much more than that. There are many other “green” things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint and protect the earth.

Ecotourism is a rapidly growing industry, thanks to greater awareness and more environmentally conscious travellers trying to do their part. Regardless what type of travel you choose, conscientiously making sure you leave nothing behind but footprints can go a long way.

Ready to embark on your green journey? Here are some simple ways to minimise your carbon footprint while travelling.

1. IF POSSIBLE, TRY NOT TO FLY

PHOTO: Unsplash

Out of all the modes of transport, flying produces the most carbon dioxide emissions per kilometre. If possible, take the train or go on a road trip. Even one short flight produces more CO2 than driving or rail travel.

Also, avoid stopovers if you can, because those mean longer journeys and more fuel and CO2 emissions. A direct flight not only saves you time, it will also be less taxing on the environment.

2. PACK LIGHT AND FLY ECONOMY

PHOTO: Unsplash

Business Class may be more swanky than Economy Class, but the latter actually produces a smaller carbon footprint. How so?

Firstly, Economy Class is far more efficient in terms of passengers per flight. Business Class takes up more physical space and accommodates not even half as many people.

Secondly, Business Class flights come with Business Class facilities, such as airport lounges and spas, all of which use up lots of water and produces lots of waste.

Also, pack light. A light backpack means the airplane uses up less fuel than if it has to transport heavy suitcases.

3. WALK OR USE PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Compared to driving or taking a cab, mass transit is a much greener way to travel, because it uses less fuel per passenger. Even better, explore by foot. It’s a great way to experience any place and make new discoveries off the beaten track, and you get to clock those 10,000 daily steps.

Wherever you plan to go, do your research on the most efficient way to get around to cut down on travelling time and fuel emission. Depending on where you are, public transportation can be a better alternative to renting a car or taking a cab. Doing due diligence will ensure that you pick the most convenient and sustainable mode of getting around.

4. HITCHHIKE

Another way to cut down CO2 emissions and petrol costs is by hitchhiking, which also allows you to meet new people. Gone are the days where you have to stand at the side of the road with a sign asking for a ride.

There are apps that make hitchhiking easier and safer now, such as Carpooling.com (particularly popular in Europe), Hitchhiker Carpooling, and Waze Carpool.

These apps allow you to see ratings online, the names and license numbers of the drivers, and everybody is registered.

5. STAY IN ECO-CONSCIOUS RESORTS OR HOTELS

The tourism industry — especially island resorts and spas — can jeopardise local wildlife and culture, and destroy the land. However, more and more accommodations are becoming aware of the need to preserve the environment and the local communities.