10 whimsical bars in Singapore for the perfect first (second, third or tenth!) date

Location is hardly the be all and end all when it comes to dictating how a date would go but a well-picked venue can set you off on the right foot to spark earnest conversations, sparks and dare we say, a love connection?

Choosing the perfect locale that pivots on aesthetic charm and dreamy atmosphere can be anxiety-inducing, but it doesn’t have to be. Here’re 10 whimsical bars in Singapore so idyllic it could’ve even automatically scored you a second date.

1. Atlas Bar

Named one of the greatest places in the world by Time magazine, Atlas bar is as close as we can get to relive the unapologetic opulence synonymous with the golden age of Hollywood. Pulling out all stops to provide patrons with the full Great Gatsby experience, guests are known to reserve a month in advance to secure the best seats in the house.

The centrepiece - a gold-gilded three-storey display showcasing 1,011 gin varieties- is a sight to marvel, but this gin bar also serves up a lengthy assemblage of wines. So don’t sweat it if you didn’t manage to figure his poison of choice when you were stalking researching his IG.

600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778 Find out more here

2. Mr Stork

Getting its namesake from the luck often associated with storks, leave the bustling city behind as you elevate to level 39 of Andaz Singapore, where Mr Stork peacefully resides. For the power couple, wind down after work as you take in the unadulterated views of the skylines during sunset or seek refuge in the teepee huts for some first date HTHT.

Need some liquid courage to break the ice? Mr Stork’s cocktail menu reads well, taking inspiration from the garden theme the bar adopts. The Rhubarb($20) for instance shakes rhubarb strawberry, lemon with a potent splash of bubbly and vodka.

5 Fraser Street Level 39, Andaz, 189354 Find out more here

3. Drunken Farmer

Drunken Farmer, a pop-up natural wine bar owned by Spa Esprit Group, has opened its first brick-and-mortar bistro and bar on Stanley Street. With over 80 labels of natural wines available for retail, and a menu centered around naturally leavened sourdough, a night here will take you straight to the vineyards of western Europe.

11 Stanley Street, Singapore 068730 Find out more here

4. Open Farm Community

Ardent foodies with a penchant for food good for the soul yet doesn’t compromise on taste, Open Farm Communityechoes that sentiment through its farm-to-table dining concept.

The menu resonates the resto’s creative innovations, the kitchen helmed by French chef Benjamin Darnaud, whose credentials include being the protégé of Michel Bras - a three-starred Michelin chef for the uninitiated.

The Kaffir Colada($18) is one of their inventive creations, modifying the festive pina colada with kaffir lime leaf and champagne to create an aromatic spiced liqueur.

130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819 Find out more here.

6. Studio 1939 @ Potato Head Folk

Hidden in plain sight on Potato Head Folk’s third level is Studio 1939, a swanky bar that oozes eccentric glamour. Antique chesterfields, vintage rattan armchairs and a half-moon marble bar make up the interior of the cocktail lounge, with ambient lighting to give this space a sense of cosy intimacy.

The bar offers a wide variety of liquor but the real pull is inherently the bespoke cocktails. Consider Chendol #36($21) from the Local Treasures menu as an ode to the true blue Singaporean - pandan infused bourbon and coconut milk mixed with aromatic bitters, finished with a splash of gula melaka for good measure.

Potato Head Folk, 36 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089143 Find out more here

7. Piedra Negra

You’ll need to tear away all preconceived notions of what whimsicality might entail to fully indulge in the fantastical ethos Piedra Negra radiates. Located along Beach Road’s hippy enclave, it’s hard to miss the joint’s colourful Cinco de Mayo-meets-Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel facade.

The decidedly Mexican menu goes easy on the wallet, boasting an array of tapas ideal for not-so-accidental accidental skinship when reaching for another chip for dip.

241 Beach Rd, Singapore 189753 Find out more here

8. The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar

Dining at any Michelin-starred restaurant isn’t gonna be a cheap affair-not least to mention but this one has THREE- but you already know that. Grubbing at The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar comes with a heftier price tag, the bar however, is perfect for post-dinner soiree without breaking bank.

Equipped with a steady arsenal of alcohol from cocktails to wines of all shades, we suggest you practice pronouncing the most complex-sounding item on the menu like sweet wine Château Roumieu Haut-Placey Sémillon Sauv. Blanc 2015, Sauternes($18) and let it roll off your tongue when ordering to knock your date’s socks off. That’s a #protip.

17D Dempsey Road, 249676 Find out more here

9. Southbridge

Talk about a picture-perfect view. Located on the rooftop of a heritage shophouse in Boat Quay, this gin and oyster bar packs major feels (and tipple!).

From now until June 12, Southbridge will feature a curated Gin Around The World series, starting with Australia's Four Pillars Navy Strength cocktails, mixed by bartender Peter Chua from Junior the Pocket Bar. Don't forget to ask for an oyster pairing for you and your date!

80 Boat Quay, Level 5, Rooftop 049868 Find out more here

10. Sky Lido

Nothing spells 'romance' like a view of the city lights. Nestled on the top of Concorde Shopping Centre in Outram, Sky Lido provides stunning views of Robertson Quay and River Valley. Steal away for a cocktail at sunset, or enjoy drinks till midnight in the bistro's rooftop bar.

317 Outram Rd, #05-01 Concorde Shopping Centre, Singapore 169075

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.